SBI CBO Circle Based Officer 3850 Vacancy 2020: Application, Eligibility, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Selection, Notification PDF

State Bank of India (SBI) has released the official notification PDF for the recruitment of 3850 vacancies of Circle Based Officer (CBO). The SBI CBO Application Process has already started @ sbi.co.in. Candidates who want to serve in the officer cadre of SBI Regional Rural Bank and Scheduled Commercial Bank can apply online now for the SBI CBO Recruitment 2020 by visiting the official website. The SBI Circle Based Officer is a Junior Management Grade Scale-I (JMGS-I) job with 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850- 1310/7-42020 pay scale. The officers recruited are posted in the Circle of the State selected by them in the application form. Candidates under the age of 30 Years with Graduation in any discipline are eligible to apply for the SBI Circle Based Officer Recruitment 2020. We have shared below some important details of the SBI CBO 2020 including the Notification PDF, Important Dates, Application Process, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Procedure, Exam Pattern & Syllabus and State-wise Vacancy details. Let's first have a look at the important dates of SBI CBO 2020:

Important Dates of SBI CBO Recruitment 2020 Event Date Release of SBI CBO Notification 2020 27 July 2020 Start of Online Application Process 27 July 2020 Last Date to apply online 16 August 2020

SBI Circle Based Officer Notification 2020

The official notification for SBI Circle Based Officer (CBO) 2020 Recruitment was released on 27th July 2020. The application process for the SBI CBO Recruitment 2020 began from 27th July itself and will end on 16th August 2020. Candidates can download the official notification from the direct link mentioned below:

SBI Circle Based Officer 2020 Application Process

Candidates can apply online for the SBI CBO Recruitment 2020 by following the given steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website sbi.co.in

Step 2: Go to Careers section & click on "Apply Online" link under recruitment of circle based officers

Step 3: Register by completing the Registration Process

Step 4: Login using the Registration Number, Password & Security Code

Step 5: Fill the Application Form

Step 6: Upload scanned images of Photograph & Signature

Step 7: Pay Application Fees

SBI Circle Based Officer 2020 State-Wise Vacancy Details

Below is the state-wise Vacancy details of the total 3850 vacancies that will be filled under SBI CBO 2020 Recruitment:

State State-wise Vacancy Gujarat 750 Karnataka 750 Telangana 550 Maharashtra (excluding Mumbai) 517 Rajasthan 300 Madhya Pradesh 296 Chhattisgarh 104 Tamil Nadu 55 Goa 33 Total 3850

Candidates can apply for vacancy in one state only. A candidate who applies for one state will not be eligible to apply for any other state.

SBI Circle Based Officer CBO Eligibility Criteria 2020

Have a look at the detailed eligibility criteria below for the SBI CBO 2020 Recruitment:

Age Limit

Candidates should not be above 30 Years of age as on 1st August 2020. The upper age limit of relaxed for various categories:

Upper Age Limit Relaxation SC/ST 5 years OBC 3 years Persons with Disabilities (PwD) PwD GEN/EWS - 10 years PwD SC/ST - 15 years PwD OBC - 13 years Ex-Servicemen, Commissioned Officers including ECOs/SSCOs who served 5 years in Military and were released on completion of assignment 5 years

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have completed Graduation in any discipline OR any equivalent qualification

Work Experience

Candidates should have at least 2 years work experience as on 1st August 2020 as an officer in any Regional Rural Bank or Scheduled Commercial Bank.

SBI Circle Based Officer CBO Selection Process 2020

The selection process of SBI Recruitment 2020 Exam for the post of Circle Based Officer (CBO) will be based on Shortlisting of candidates and Interview. However, the SBI reserves the right to conduct the Written Exam for the selection of candidates as CBO.

Only fulfilling the desired eligibility will not lead to shortlisting of candidates for Interview round. The candidates will be shortlisted by the Shortlisting Committee that will be constituted by SBI.

Merit List: The Merit list for the selection of candidates will be prepared State-wise and Category-wise. The list will be prepared in descending order on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in interview round.

SBI CBO 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

As of now, the SBI has stated in its notification that the recruitment to the post of Circle Based Officer will be carried out through Interview. However, the SBI might conduct the written exam as well for the selection of candidates. Though the bank has not yet officially declared the exam scheme and the syllabus, it is highly expected that the SBI CBO exam might be conducted online in line with the other banks exams such as SBI Clerk or PO. The exam may contain Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

SBI Circle Based Officer Salary 2020

The SBI Circle Based Officers are offered the pay scale of 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850- 1310/7-42020. Initially, the officers will be paid Rs 23,700/ plus other allowances such as DA, HRA, CCA, Medical Bill and other allowances. The officers will be eligible for one increment for each year served by them in the bank.

Posting & Promotion: The recruited candidates will get posted in the Scheduled Commercial Banks or Regional Rural Banks of the SBI in the notified states. Selected candidates will not be eligible for inter-circle transfer till their promotion to SMGS-IV Grade OR till they serve for 12 years, whichever is later.