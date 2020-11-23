SBI CBO Admit Card 2020 released @ibpsonline.ibps.in: Get Direct Download Link; Know Circle Based Officer Exam Date, Pattern & Syllabus

SBI CBO Admit Card 2020 has been released @ibpsonline.ibps.in. Download SBI Circle Based Officer Admit Card on direct link here. SBI CBO Exam will be held on 28th November 2020. Check SBI CBO Exam Pattern & Syllabus here along with selection process-Test & Interview.

Nov 23, 2020 19:20 IST
SBI CBO 2020 Exam Date, Pattern & Syllabus

State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI CBO Admit Card 2020 on the official website ibpsonline.ibps.in for the online exam for recruitment of 3850 vacancy of Circle Based Officers (CBOs) in SBI Regional Rural Bank and Scheduled Commercial Banks. The SBI CBO 2020 Exam will be conducted online on 28th November 2020. Candidates who have applied for the SBI Circle Based Officer (SBO) Recruitment 2020 can download the admit card now on the direct link mentioned below. Also, we have shared below the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus for SBI CBO Exam 2020 along with the complete selection process that will be conducted by the SBI to fill vacancies of the CBOs. Have a look at these details below and start your preparations now.

The SBI released the official notification for SBI CBO Recruitment 2020 on 27th July 2020. The online application process for the same was conducted online during 27th July to 16th August 2020. At that time, the SBI did not officially announce the selection process for the recruitment of Circle Based Officers. Lately on 10th November 2020, the SBI released an important notice, informing the candidates about the selection process to be followed to fill CBOs Vacancy.  For the ease of candidates, we have shared the details below along with the exam syllabus and exam pattern.

Let's first have a look at the direct link to download the CBO Admit Card:

Download SBI Circle Based Officer (CBO) Admit Card 2020-Direct Link

Important Note: Candidates should download their call letter or admit card now by visiting the link mentioned above. It is compulsory to carry the admit card to the exam centre on 28th November 2020. The last date to download the admit card is also 28th November 2020.

SBI CBO Selection Process 2020

As per the official notice of the SBI, the selection of candidates for recruitment as Circle Based Officers will be done by drawing out the State wise & Category wise merit list on the basis of their performance in the Online Exam. Candidates need to score SBI CBO Cut Off 2020 to get qualified in the online examination.

Candidates who will qualify the exam will be called for Interview round. The SBI will select candidates 3 times the number of State-wise & Category-wise vacancies for the Interview round.

Thus, the selection process involves two phases - Online Exam & Interview Round

Note: There will be no sectional cut-off in SBI CBO Exam 2020.

SBI CBO Exam Pattern 2020

The SBI CBO Exam is comprised of two tests - Objective & Descriptive. Have a look at the detailed exam pattern of the SBI CBO Exam below:

SBI CBO Exam Pattern: Objective & Descriptive

A: Objective Test

Name of Test

No of Questions

Max Marks

Duration

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness/ KYC-AML/ Preventive Vigilance/ Legal Issues

30

60

30 minutes

Data Analysis & Interpretation

20

40

30 minutes

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

30

60

30 minutes

English Language

20

40

30 minutes

Total

100

200

2 Hrs

B: Descriptive Test

Name of Test

No of Questions

Max Marks

Duration

Letter Writing

1

25

30 minutes

Essay-250 words on banking related

1

25

Total

2

50

30 minutes

Total (Objective & Descriptive)

102

250 Marks

2 Hours 30 Minutes

-Both Objective & Descriptive tests will be held on a same day.

-Both the tests will be conducted online.

-In Objective test, questions will be asked in Multiple choice (MCQ) format and in Descriptive test, candidates will have to undergo letter-writing and essay-writing online on computer.

-There will be no sectional cut off; candidates will have to score aggregate cut off marks from 250 maximum marks.

-There will be sectional timing to attempt questions from each section.

-Objective test will contain 100 MCQs and Descriptive test will contain 2 questions

-There is negative marking in objective test. 1/4th marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

SBI CBO Syllabus 2020

The SBI has officially not disclosed a proper syllabus for the SBI CBO Exam 2020. For the ease of candidates, we have guesstimated below the syllabus for the Circle Based Officer exam on the basis of other bank exams. Have a look:

English Language

Reading Comprehension (including questions on antonym and synonyms)

Fill in the blanks

Error Spotting

Cloze Test

Para Jumbles

Sentence Improvement

Word Association

Verbal Ability

Vocabulary

Grammar

Reading Comprehension

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

Alphabet & Alphanumeric Series

Analogy

Blood Relation

Classification

Coding-decoding

Syllogism

Time and Sequence Test

Analytical Reasoning

Statements & Assumptions

Data Sufficiency

Puzzles- Seating arrangement (Circular, Floor, Square, Linear, etc)

Inequalities

Input- Output

Ranking and Arrangement

Direction and Sense

Computer Aptitude

• Microsoft Office

• Keyboard Shortcuts

• Computer Abbreviation

• Computer Hardware & Software

• Operating System

• Internet

• Networking

• Computer Terminologies

Data Analysis & Interpretation

Tabular Graph

Line Graph

Pie Chart

Bar Graph

Mixed Graph

Caselet DI

Missing Graphs (or Missing Case DI)

Data Sufficiency

Permutation and Combination

Partnership

Mensuration

Probability

Number system

Approximation

HCF and LCM of Numbers

Problems based on age

Percentages

Ratio and proportion

Average

Mixture and Allegations

Time and work

Pipe and Cistern

Speed, Distance and time

Simple and compound interest

Profit, Loss and Discount

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness/ KYC-AML/ Preventive Vigilance/ Legal Issues

Static GK

Current Affairs of last 6 months

Country and capital

Airports & Ports in India

Tallest and biggest in India & the world

First in the world & in India

Indian Constitution

Culture of India

Currency of countries etc

General Science

History

Geography

Government Schemes

National and International days

Sports

Awards and Honors

Latest Events etc.

Economy & Banking Awareness

Indian Economy

Indian Banking

Banking terminology

Bank headquarters

Slogans of banks

Regulatory bodies in India

Function of RBI

Indian Financial System

Indian banking system: History

Fiscal and Monetary policy

Work & responsibilities of financial institutions- RBI, SEBI, IRDA, FSDC, etc

International organizations like IMF, World Bank, ADB, UNO, SWIFT, IBA, UFBU, BBB, BIS, etc.

Abbreviations & Economic terminologies

NPA, Current Account and Savings Account (CASA), CRAR

SBI CBO Interview 2020

Candidates who will be declared as pass in the online exam will be called for the SBI CBO Interview 2020. The Interview carries 100 marks and candidates need to obtain minimum qualifying marks in the interview for final selection.

SBI CBO 2020: Final Merit List

The final selection of candidates will be done through State-wise & Category-wise merit list that will be drawn on the basis of scores obtained by candidates in the Interview (out of 100).

