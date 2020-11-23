SBI CBO Admit Card 2020 released @ibpsonline.ibps.in: Get Direct Download Link; Know Circle Based Officer Exam Date, Pattern & Syllabus

State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI CBO Admit Card 2020 on the official website ibpsonline.ibps.in for the online exam for recruitment of 3850 vacancy of Circle Based Officers (CBOs) in SBI Regional Rural Bank and Scheduled Commercial Banks. The SBI CBO 2020 Exam will be conducted online on 28th November 2020. Candidates who have applied for the SBI Circle Based Officer (SBO) Recruitment 2020 can download the admit card now on the direct link mentioned below. Also, we have shared below the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus for SBI CBO Exam 2020 along with the complete selection process that will be conducted by the SBI to fill vacancies of the CBOs. Have a look at these details below and start your preparations now.

Get SBI CBO 2020 Exam Updates

https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/sbi-cbo-circle-based-officer-application-eligibility-selection-exam-pattern-syllabus-notification-pdf-1595849589-1

The SBI released the official notification for SBI CBO Recruitment 2020 on 27th July 2020. The online application process for the same was conducted online during 27th July to 16th August 2020. At that time, the SBI did not officially announce the selection process for the recruitment of Circle Based Officers. Lately on 10th November 2020, the SBI released an important notice, informing the candidates about the selection process to be followed to fill CBOs Vacancy. For the ease of candidates, we have shared the details below along with the exam syllabus and exam pattern.

Let's first have a look at the direct link to download the CBO Admit Card:

Important Note: Candidates should download their call letter or admit card now by visiting the link mentioned above. It is compulsory to carry the admit card to the exam centre on 28th November 2020. The last date to download the admit card is also 28th November 2020.

SBI CBO Selection Process 2020

As per the official notice of the SBI, the selection of candidates for recruitment as Circle Based Officers will be done by drawing out the State wise & Category wise merit list on the basis of their performance in the Online Exam. Candidates need to score SBI CBO Cut Off 2020 to get qualified in the online examination.

Candidates who will qualify the exam will be called for Interview round. The SBI will select candidates 3 times the number of State-wise & Category-wise vacancies for the Interview round.

Thus, the selection process involves two phases - Online Exam & Interview Round

Note: There will be no sectional cut-off in SBI CBO Exam 2020.

SBI CBO Exam Pattern 2020

The SBI CBO Exam is comprised of two tests - Objective & Descriptive. Have a look at the detailed exam pattern of the SBI CBO Exam below:

SBI CBO Exam Pattern: Objective & Descriptive A: Objective Test Name of Test No of Questions Max Marks Duration General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness/ KYC-AML/ Preventive Vigilance/ Legal Issues 30 60 30 minutes Data Analysis & Interpretation 20 40 30 minutes Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 30 60 30 minutes English Language 20 40 30 minutes Total 100 200 2 Hrs B: Descriptive Test Name of Test No of Questions Max Marks Duration Letter Writing 1 25 30 minutes Essay-250 words on banking related 1 25 Total 2 50 30 minutes Total (Objective & Descriptive) 102 250 Marks 2 Hours 30 Minutes

-Both Objective & Descriptive tests will be held on a same day.

-Both the tests will be conducted online.

-In Objective test, questions will be asked in Multiple choice (MCQ) format and in Descriptive test, candidates will have to undergo letter-writing and essay-writing online on computer.

-There will be no sectional cut off; candidates will have to score aggregate cut off marks from 250 maximum marks.

-There will be sectional timing to attempt questions from each section.

-Objective test will contain 100 MCQs and Descriptive test will contain 2 questions

-There is negative marking in objective test. 1/4th marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

SBI CBO Syllabus 2020

The SBI has officially not disclosed a proper syllabus for the SBI CBO Exam 2020. For the ease of candidates, we have guesstimated below the syllabus for the Circle Based Officer exam on the basis of other bank exams. Have a look:

English Language Reading Comprehension (including questions on antonym and synonyms) Fill in the blanks Error Spotting Cloze Test Para Jumbles Sentence Improvement Word Association Verbal Ability Vocabulary Grammar Reading Comprehension Reasoning & Computer Aptitude Alphabet & Alphanumeric Series Analogy Blood Relation Classification Coding-decoding Syllogism Time and Sequence Test Analytical Reasoning Statements & Assumptions Data Sufficiency Puzzles- Seating arrangement (Circular, Floor, Square, Linear, etc) Inequalities Input- Output Ranking and Arrangement Direction and Sense Computer Aptitude • Microsoft Office • Keyboard Shortcuts • Computer Abbreviation • Computer Hardware & Software • Operating System • Internet • Networking • Computer Terminologies Data Analysis & Interpretation Tabular Graph Line Graph Pie Chart Bar Graph Mixed Graph Caselet DI Missing Graphs (or Missing Case DI) Data Sufficiency Permutation and Combination Partnership Mensuration Probability Number system Approximation HCF and LCM of Numbers Problems based on age Percentages Ratio and proportion Average Mixture and Allegations Time and work Pipe and Cistern Speed, Distance and time Simple and compound interest Profit, Loss and Discount General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness/ KYC-AML/ Preventive Vigilance/ Legal Issues Static GK Current Affairs of last 6 months Country and capital Airports & Ports in India Tallest and biggest in India & the world First in the world & in India Indian Constitution Culture of India Currency of countries etc General Science History Geography Government Schemes National and International days Sports Awards and Honors Latest Events etc. Economy & Banking Awareness Indian Economy Indian Banking Banking terminology Bank headquarters Slogans of banks Regulatory bodies in India Function of RBI Indian Financial System Indian banking system: History Fiscal and Monetary policy Work & responsibilities of financial institutions- RBI, SEBI, IRDA, FSDC, etc International organizations like IMF, World Bank, ADB, UNO, SWIFT, IBA, UFBU, BBB, BIS, etc. Abbreviations & Economic terminologies NPA, Current Account and Savings Account (CASA), CRAR

SBI CBO Interview 2020

Candidates who will be declared as pass in the online exam will be called for the SBI CBO Interview 2020. The Interview carries 100 marks and candidates need to obtain minimum qualifying marks in the interview for final selection.

SBI CBO 2020: Final Merit List

The final selection of candidates will be done through State-wise & Category-wise merit list that will be drawn on the basis of scores obtained by candidates in the Interview (out of 100).