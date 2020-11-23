SBI CBO Admit Card 2020 released @ibpsonline.ibps.in: Get Direct Download Link; Know Circle Based Officer Exam Date, Pattern & Syllabus

State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI CBO Admit Card 2020 on the official website ibpsonline.ibps.in for the online exam for recruitment of 3850 vacancy of Circle Based Officers (CBOs) in SBI Regional Rural Bank and Scheduled Commercial Banks. The SBI CBO 2020 Exam will be conducted online on 28th November 2020. Candidates who have applied for the SBI Circle Based Officer (SBO) Recruitment 2020 can download the admit card now on the direct link mentioned below. Also, we have shared below the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus for SBI CBO Exam 2020 along with the complete selection process that will be conducted by the SBI to fill vacancies of the CBOs. Have a look at these details below and start your preparations now.
The SBI released the official notification for SBI CBO Recruitment 2020 on 27th July 2020. The online application process for the same was conducted online during 27th July to 16th August 2020. At that time, the SBI did not officially announce the selection process for the recruitment of Circle Based Officers. Lately on 10th November 2020, the SBI released an important notice, informing the candidates about the selection process to be followed to fill CBOs Vacancy. For the ease of candidates, we have shared the details below along with the exam syllabus and exam pattern.
Let's first have a look at the direct link to download the CBO Admit Card:
Download SBI Circle Based Officer (CBO) Admit Card 2020-Direct Link
Important Note: Candidates should download their call letter or admit card now by visiting the link mentioned above. It is compulsory to carry the admit card to the exam centre on 28th November 2020. The last date to download the admit card is also 28th November 2020.
SBI CBO Selection Process 2020
As per the official notice of the SBI, the selection of candidates for recruitment as Circle Based Officers will be done by drawing out the State wise & Category wise merit list on the basis of their performance in the Online Exam. Candidates need to score SBI CBO Cut Off 2020 to get qualified in the online examination.
Candidates who will qualify the exam will be called for Interview round. The SBI will select candidates 3 times the number of State-wise & Category-wise vacancies for the Interview round.
Thus, the selection process involves two phases - Online Exam & Interview Round
Note: There will be no sectional cut-off in SBI CBO Exam 2020.
SBI CBO Exam Pattern 2020
The SBI CBO Exam is comprised of two tests - Objective & Descriptive. Have a look at the detailed exam pattern of the SBI CBO Exam below:
|
SBI CBO Exam Pattern: Objective & Descriptive
|
A: Objective Test
|
Name of Test
|
No of Questions
|
Max Marks
|
Duration
|
General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness/ KYC-AML/ Preventive Vigilance/ Legal Issues
|
30
|
60
|
30 minutes
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
20
|
40
|
30 minutes
|
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
|
30
|
60
|
30 minutes
|
English Language
|
20
|
40
|
30 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hrs
|
B: Descriptive Test
|
Name of Test
|
No of Questions
|
Max Marks
|
Duration
|
Letter Writing
|
1
|
25
|
30 minutes
|
Essay-250 words on banking related
|
1
|
25
|
Total
|
2
|
50
|
30 minutes
|
Total (Objective & Descriptive)
|
102
|
250 Marks
|
2 Hours 30 Minutes
-Both Objective & Descriptive tests will be held on a same day.
-Both the tests will be conducted online.
-In Objective test, questions will be asked in Multiple choice (MCQ) format and in Descriptive test, candidates will have to undergo letter-writing and essay-writing online on computer.
-There will be no sectional cut off; candidates will have to score aggregate cut off marks from 250 maximum marks.
-There will be sectional timing to attempt questions from each section.
-Objective test will contain 100 MCQs and Descriptive test will contain 2 questions
-There is negative marking in objective test. 1/4th marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.
SBI CBO Syllabus 2020
The SBI has officially not disclosed a proper syllabus for the SBI CBO Exam 2020. For the ease of candidates, we have guesstimated below the syllabus for the Circle Based Officer exam on the basis of other bank exams. Have a look:
|
English Language
|
Reading Comprehension (including questions on antonym and synonyms)
Fill in the blanks
Error Spotting
Cloze Test
Para Jumbles
Sentence Improvement
Word Association
Verbal Ability
Vocabulary
Grammar
Reading Comprehension
|
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
|
Alphabet & Alphanumeric Series
Analogy
Blood Relation
Classification
Coding-decoding
Syllogism
Time and Sequence Test
Analytical Reasoning
Statements & Assumptions
Data Sufficiency
Puzzles- Seating arrangement (Circular, Floor, Square, Linear, etc)
Inequalities
Input- Output
Ranking and Arrangement
Direction and Sense
Computer Aptitude
• Microsoft Office
• Keyboard Shortcuts
• Computer Abbreviation
• Computer Hardware & Software
• Operating System
• Internet
• Networking
• Computer Terminologies
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
Tabular Graph
Line Graph
Pie Chart
Bar Graph
Mixed Graph
Caselet DI
Missing Graphs (or Missing Case DI)
Data Sufficiency
Permutation and Combination
Partnership
Mensuration
Probability
Number system
Approximation
HCF and LCM of Numbers
Problems based on age
Percentages
Ratio and proportion
Average
Mixture and Allegations
Time and work
Pipe and Cistern
Speed, Distance and time
Simple and compound interest
Profit, Loss and Discount
|
General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness/ KYC-AML/ Preventive Vigilance/ Legal Issues
|
Static GK
Current Affairs of last 6 months
Country and capital
Airports & Ports in India
Tallest and biggest in India & the world
First in the world & in India
Indian Constitution
Culture of India
Currency of countries etc
General Science
History
Geography
Government Schemes
National and International days
Sports
Awards and Honors
Latest Events etc.
Economy & Banking Awareness
Indian Economy
Indian Banking
Banking terminology
Bank headquarters
Slogans of banks
Regulatory bodies in India
Function of RBI
Indian Financial System
Indian banking system: History
Fiscal and Monetary policy
Work & responsibilities of financial institutions- RBI, SEBI, IRDA, FSDC, etc
International organizations like IMF, World Bank, ADB, UNO, SWIFT, IBA, UFBU, BBB, BIS, etc.
Abbreviations & Economic terminologies
NPA, Current Account and Savings Account (CASA), CRAR
SBI CBO Interview 2020
Candidates who will be declared as pass in the online exam will be called for the SBI CBO Interview 2020. The Interview carries 100 marks and candidates need to obtain minimum qualifying marks in the interview for final selection.
SBI CBO 2020: Final Merit List
The final selection of candidates will be done through State-wise & Category-wise merit list that will be drawn on the basis of scores obtained by candidates in the Interview (out of 100).