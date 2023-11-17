SBI Clerk Hand Written Declaration 2023: Format, Dimensions, and Sample

BI Clerk Handwritten Declaration 2023: Get here insights for handwritten declaration and thumb impression rules for SBI Clerk recruitment 2023

SBI Clerk Hand Written Declaration 2023: The SBI Clerk 2023 notification has been released by the State Bank of India. The application form link is activated from November 17, 2023, and will be activated till December 7, 2023. The candidates must carefully and accurately fill out the SBI Clerk's handwritten declaration that the SBI requests of them.

In this article, we have discussed in detail the SBI Clerk's handwritten declaration.

SBI Clerk Handwritten Declaration 2023

The SBI Clerk exam handwritten declaration must be written by the candidates in English and the prescribed format only. If the SBI Clerk's Handwritten declaration is written by any other person or written in any other language will be considered invalid.

What is Hand Written Declaration in SBI Clerk: Sample Format

The SBI has defined the handwritten format in its official notification, As per the notification the text for the handwritten declaration is as follows –

“I________(Name of the candidate), _______(Date of Birth) hereby declare that all the information submitted by me in the application form is correct, true and valid. I will present the supporting documents as and when required. The signature, photograph and left-hand thumb impression is of mine.”

The above-mentioned handwritten declaration has to be in the candidate’s handwriting and in English only

SBI Clerk Handwritten Declaration 2023: Sample Size

The SBI Clerk handwritten declaration 2023 sample and important rules are listed below as released by the SBI

The applicant has to write the declaration in English clearly on white paper with black ink.

File Type: jpg/jpeg

Dimension: 800 x 400 pixels in 200 DPI (Preferred for required quality) i.e. 10 cm x 5 cm (Width x Height)

File Size: 50 kb- 100 kb

Handwritten declarations in CAPITAL LETTERS shall NOT be accepted.

SBI Clerk Left hand Thumb Impression

A list of the most important guidelines as issued for the SBI Clerk left-hand thumb impression is been compiled for the ease of students

The applicant has to put his left thumb impression on white paper with black or blue ink.

File type: jpg/jpeg

Dimensions: 240 x 240 pixels in 200 DPI (Preferred for required quality) i.e. 3 cm x 3 cm (Width x Height).

File Size: 20 kb – 50 kb

If a candidate does not have a left thumb, he/she may use his /her right thumb for applying

SBI Clerk Handwritten Declaration 2023: Guidelines

A list of the most important guidelines as issued for the SBI Clerk Handwritten declaration is been compiled for the ease of students

A handwritten declaration should be in the candidate’s handwriting

A declaration should be in English only

The SBI Clerk declaration should not be in CAPITAL LETTERS.

The handwritten declaration should be between 50 and 100 KB and should be 800 × 400 pixels in size.

If after the appointment or during the recruitment process it is found that the handwriting of the candidate does not match the handwriting of the SBI Clerk's handwritten declaration then SBI may cancel their appointment or candidature.

Steps to Upload SBI Clerk Hand Written Declaration

Below we have written the uploading procedure that a candidate should keep in mind while uploading the SBI Clerk Hand Written Declaration

Step 1: Save the file in your computer in the given prescribed format

Step 2: Click on the button to upload the document

Step 3: Browse for the image on your computer

Step 4: Select the file from your computer

Step 5: Click on the upload button or open the file button

Step 6: Preview the image that is uploaded

Step 7: Click on save

