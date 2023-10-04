How to Prepare Quant for SBI Clerk: Check Tips, Books and Study Plan

SBI Clerk Quant Preparation Tips: Check the tips and tricks to excel in the Quant section of the SBI Clerk 2023 Exam. Get the list of important Quant books here

SBI Clerk Quant Preparation Tips and Tricks will help candidates prepare well for the SBI Clerk 2023 exam. Quantitative Aptitude is one of the most difficult and time-consuming sections of the SBI Clerk Prelims/Mains Exam. Furthermore, SBI Clerk Quantitative Aptitude can be the highest scoring section in the exam if the candidates follow the right resources and approach in their preparation.

Thus, candidates must download the latest SBI Clerk syllabus and create the best SBI Clerk Quant Preparation Tips and Strategy to cover all the basic concepts and core topics. This will help them to understand the topics that need to be covered in the SBI Clerk 2023 exam.

Here, we have compiled the list of the best SBI Clerk Quant preparation tips and tricks along with the finest study resources for the ease of the candidates.

SBI Clerk Quant Preparation Tips 2023

The SBI Clerk 2023 exam will be held in two stages, i.e., prelims and mains examination. The candidate's accuracy and mathematics are assessed in the numerical ability section. However, the SBI Clerk Quant Syllabus for both the exam stages is similar. It is a win-win situation for the candidates as most of the SBI Clerk Quant mains syllabus is covered during the prelims exam preparation. So, they will get ample time to solve unlimited questions and revise concepts to score well in this section. Some SBI Clerk Quant preparation tips are shared below for aspiring candidates to appear in this exam.

Examine Important Topics

The Quant section of the SBI Clerk exam is challenging, tough, and time-consuming. However, if the candidate is well-prepared, quantitative aptitude can be the highest-scoring section. In brief, the SBI Clerk Quant Syllabus covers topics like Ratio and proportion, Mixture and Alligation, Time and work, Partnership, Profit and Loss, Problem on Ages, Data Interpretation, Averages, Speed, Time and Distance, Volume and Surface Area, Percentages, Interest, etc.

Thus, candidates should examine the syllabus and include the important topics based on the question weightage and difficulty level in the SBI Clerk Quant preparation tips. Check the Quant topics and expected number of questions in the upcoming SBI Clerk Prelims Exam tabulated below.

SBI Clerk Quant Syllabus 2023 SBI Clerk Prelims Quantitative Aptitude Syllabus Expected Number of Questions Equation and Algebra 3 Work and Time 2 Upstream and Downstream 1-2 Data Interpretation 15 Simplification 5 Stock & Shares 1-2 Surds & Indices 1-2 Volume & Surface area 3 Simple Interest and Compound Interest 1-2 Time & Distance 2 Ratio & Proportion, Percentage 3 Permutation and Combination 5 Profit and Loss 2 Probability 5 Mixtures and Alligations 1-2 Averages 2 Partnership 1-2

Analyze Paper Pattern

The next SBI Clerk Quant preparation tip is to analyze the exam pattern before commencing the preparation. It will provide insights into the paper format, number of questions, and marking scheme prescribed for numerical ability subjects. The SBI Clerk Quant ability section is conducted for 35 marks in the prelims exam and 50 marks in the mains exam. There shall be a negative marking of 1/4th mark for every incorrect answer in the objective-type questions. The detailed SBI Clerk Quant Exam Pattern for prelims and mains is below.

Exam Stage Subject Number of Question Maximum Marks Duration Prelims Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes Mains Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 45 minutes

Choose the Reliable SBI Clerk Quant Books

Aspirants should use the best SBI Clerk Quant books to grasp concepts of all the topics important for the exam. They should choose the SBI Clerk books for numerical ability based on the latest pattern, format, and trending topics. Mentioned below are the Quantitative Aptitude books for the SBI Clerk exam preparation.

Best SBI Clerk Quantitative Aptitude Books Book Name Author/Publication Magical Book on Quicker Mathematics M. Tyra Data Interpretation Arun Sharma Fast Track Objective Arithmetic Rajesh Verma (Arihant Publication) Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations R.S. Aggarwal Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Topic-wise Solved Papers for IBPS/SBI Bank PO/Clerk Prelim & Main Exams Disha Experts

Learn Fundamentals

The next SBI Clerk Quant preparation tip for the numerical ability section is to clear the basic concepts of all the important topics prescribed in the syllabus. Initially, candidates must cover fundamental topics like quadratic equations, ratios and proportions, percentages, and averages. After covering conceptual topics, candidates should start preparing advanced topics like a partnership, speed, time distance, time & work, and mixture alligation to cover the SBI Clerk Quant syllabus effectively.

Solve Mock Tests and Previous Year Papers

Mock Tests and Previous Year Papers are essential to the SBI Clerk Quant preparation tips and tricks. It will help them to revise concepts and solve unlimited topics regularly to strengthen their foundation. Aspirants must practice data interpretation sets like tabular DI and bar graphs daily from reliable sources. They should also solve Quant questions from SBI Clerk previous year's question papers to get an idea about trending topics, marks weightage, and difficulty levels asked over past decades.

Improve Calculation Speed

The next SBI Clerk preparation tip for Quant is to improve the calculation speed by learning all the shortcut techniques, formulas, data & figures and implementing them when solving the questions. It is recommended to memorize cubes up to 20, squares up to 40, tables up to 30, fractions to a percentage, and vice versa conversion up to 1/25, Vedic tricks and rules. It will help them to focus more on difficult and time-consuming questions in the actual exam.

