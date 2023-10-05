How to crack SBI Clerk Reasoning in 2023: Check Tips, Books and Study Plan

SBI Clerk Reasoning Preparation Tips and Tricks can strengthen the qualifying chances of the candidates in the SBI Clerk 2023 exam. Reasoning Ability is one of the most popular and trickiest sections of the prelims and mains exam of the SBI Clerk recruitment. However, the reasoning questions asked in the prelims exam are much easy compared to the mains exams. Thus, candidates must adhere to the unique SBI Clerk Reasoning Preparation Tips and Strategy to maximize their scores in this upcoming banking exam.

Here, we have compiled the list of the best SBI Clerk Reasoning preparation tips and tricks along with the best books for the reference of the candidates.

SBI Clerk Reasoning Preparation Tips 2023

The SBI Clerk 2023 exam will be conducted in two stages, i.e., prelims and mains examination. Questions about reasoning ability are asked in both exam stages of the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023. The reasoning section of the SBI Clerk 2023 exam is divided into two parts, i.e., logical reasoning and verbal reasoning. After covering the SBI Clerk reasoning syllabus, aspirants are required to solve unlimited questions to score high in this section. Here is the SBI Clerk Reasoning preparation tips shared below for the candidates aspiring for this exam.

Focus on Important Topics

The reasoning section of the SBI Clerk exam is a bit tricky and time-consuming. In brief, the SBI Clerk reasoning prelims questions focus on Symbols and notations, Coding-decoding, Syllogisms, Blood relations, Direction sense, and Puzzles (Circular arrangements, Linear arrangements, Distribution, and Comparison). On the other hand, reasoning questions about Puzzles, Data Sufficiency, Input-output, Decision-making, Critical Reasoning, and Coding-decoding are asked in the SBI Clerk Main exam.

So, the first SBI Clerk Reasoning preparation tip is to analyze the syllabus carefully and create a list of SBI Clerk reasoning important topics based on the weightage and difficulty level over the past years. Here is the list of important reasoning topics along with an expected number of questions that can be asked in the upcoming SBI Clerk Prelims Exam shared below.

SBI Clerk Prelims Reasoning Important Topics Expected Number of questions Puzzle 10 Seating Arrangement 5-10 Order and Ranking 2-3 Syllogism 3-4 Blood Relations 2-3 Input-Output 0-5 Alphanumeric Series 3 Statement and Assumptions 1-2 Direction Test 3-4 Inequalities 1-2 Coding-Decoding 1-2 Data Sufficiency 1-2

SBI Clerk Examination Paper Pattern

The next SBI Clerk reasoning preparation tip is to check the exam pattern before planning the strategy for this section. It will help them understand the exam structure, number of questions, and marking scheme prescribed for reasoning subjects. The SBI Clerk reasoning ability section carries 35 marks in the prelims exam and 60 marks in the mains exam. With this, there is also a negative marking of 1/4th marks for each wrong answer in both stages. Here is the detailed SBI Clerk Reasoning Exam Pattern for prelims and mains below.

Exam Stage Subject Number of Question Maximum Marks Duration Prelims Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 min Mains Reasoning Ability 50 60 45 min

Choose the best SBI Clerk Reasoning Books

Candidates must get their hands on the best SBI Clerk Reasoning books to gain clarity on the topics important from the exam perspective. It is recommended to check the feedback of the previous toppers, subject experts, and mentors before finalizing the books. Below is the list of the finest reasoning books for the SBI Clerk exam preparation.

Best SBI Clerk Reasoning Books Book Name Author/Publication A New Approach to Reasoning Verbal and Non-Verbal Arihant Publication A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning R.S. Aggarwal Analytical Reasoning M.K. Pandey Test of Reasoning Pearson Analytical & Logical Reasoning For CAT & Other Management Entrance Tests Arihant Publication Shortcuts in Reasoning (Verbal, Non-Verbal, Analytical & Critical) for Competitive Exams Disha Experts

Clear the Basic Concepts

The next SBI Clerk preparation tip for the reasoning section is to learn fundamentals initially. After clearing the basic concepts, they should pick advanced-level topics to strengthen their foundation and increase their preparation level. They can quickly build a strong grip on the reasoning section by practicing unlimited questions and improving their analytical skills.

Practice Mock Tests and Previous Year Question Papers

Mock Tests and Previous Year Question Papers are a vital part of the SBI Clerk preparation tips and tricks. It is recommended to highlight the important concepts and solve them regularly to enhance their preparation. With this, candidates should solve 3-4 puzzles daily from the reliable mock test series. They should also practice reasoning questions from SBI Clerk previous year question papers to understand the pattern along with the marks weightage and difficulty level asked over the years. They are advised to attempt easy topics like syllogism, inequality, coding-decoding, blood relation, order & ranking, etc., and then go for time-consuming puzzles to manage their time effectively.

Revision is the Key

The next SBI Clerk preparation tip is regularly revising important concepts, short-cut tricks, and topics. Candidates can maintain short notes of all the important topics while covering the syllabus and memorize them thoroughly. With sufficient revision and practice of unlimited questions, candidates can easily score 30+ marks in the SBI Clerk Reasoning prelims exam.

