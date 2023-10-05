How to Prepare English for SBI Clerk: Check Tips, Books and Study Plan

SBI Clerk English Preparation Tips: Check the tips and tricks to excel in the English section of the SBI Clerk 2023 Exam. Get the list of important English books here

SBI Clerk English Preparation Strategy must be used appropriately to excel in the SBI Clerk 2023 exam. The English Language section is among the highest-scoring sections, as no calculations or formula solution is required to solve the exam questions. As the SBI Clerk Syllabus for the English Section is less massive, there is a high chance of making many mistakes in the exam.

Thus, aspirants should follow the updated syllabus and create the best SBI Clerk English Preparation Tips and Strategies to learn fundamental chapters and advanced topics. They must prepare themselves well to maximize their overall scores in the SBI Clerk 2023 Exam.

Here, we have shared the list of the best SBI Clerk English preparation tips and tricks, along with the finest books for the reference of the candidates.

SBI Clerk English Preparation Tips 2023

The English Language in the SBI Clerk 2023 exam is one of the highest-scoring sections in both the prelims and mains exams. The English Language section assesses the candidate's grammar rules, problem-solving skills, and verbal ability knowledge. Candidates must brush up on the concepts for all the topics from the standard books and then practice unlimited questions to score high in this section. Check the SBI Clerk English Preparation Tips below to maximize their qualifying chances in the exam

Knowledge of Important Topics

The English section of the highest-scoring section in the SBI Clerk 2023 Exam. Candidates can easily score well in the SBI Clerk English section if they learn the grammar rules, vocabulary, etc. in a detailed manner. In brief, the SBI Clerk English Syllabus covers topics like Reading Comprehension, Spotting Errors, Word Formation, Spelling, Antonyms, Phrases and idioms, Synonyms, Active/ Passive voice, Homonyms, Direct and Indirect speech, etc.

Thus, aspirants should be well acquainted with the official syllabus and include all the exam-relevant topics in the SBI Clerk English preparation tips. Check the list of important English topics and the expected number of questions in the upcoming SBI Clerk Prelims Exam shared below.

SBI Clerk English Syllabus SBI Clerk Prelims English Topics Expected Number of Questions Synonyms and Antonyms 4-5 Sentence Rearrangement 5 Reading Comprehension 10-15 Fill in the Blanks 5-10 Cloze Test 5-7 Sentence Correction 5-10 Vocabulary 1-2 Idioms and Phrases 1-2

Examine Paper Format

The next SBI Clerk preparation tip for English is to be familiar with the SBI Clerk exam pattern in order to align their preparation strategy with the actual exam requirements. It will also help them understand the exam structure, number of questions, maximum marks, duration, and marking scheme prescribed for English Language subjects. The weightage of the SBI Clerk English section is 30 marks in the prelims exam and 40 marks in the mains exam. There shall be a negative marking of 1/4th mark for every wrong answer in the English questions. Have a look at the SBI Clerk English Exam Pattern for prelims and mains below.

Exam Stage Subject Number of Question Maximum Marks Duration Prelims English language 30 30 20 minutes Mains General English 40 40 35 minutes

Pick the Best SBI Clerk English Books

Aspirants should refer to the best SBI Clerk English books recommended by experts and mentors to cover all the aspects of the exam. They should choose the SBI Clerk books for English Language that explain all the concepts in easy language and include unlimited practice papers. Check the list of the best English books for the SBI Clerk exam preparation shared below.

Best SBI Clerk English Language Books Book Name Author/Publication Objective General English (2nd Edition) S.P. Bakshi Objective English (4th Edition) Pearson English Grammar and Composition Wren & Martin Word Power Made Easy Norman Lewis Wren and Martin High School Grammar S. Chand

Read Newspapers and Magazines

The next SBI Clerk English preparation tips and tricks is to build a habit of reading newspapers and magazines every day to improve their vocabulary and comprehension skills. With this, they must learn new words daily and use them in their conversation and when solving comprehension questions to perform well in the exam.

Build Topic-Wise Strategy

Aspirants must build a robust topic-wise SBI Clerk English Preparation Strategy to answer the maximum number of questions in less time. They must memorize the grammar rules to solve error detection questions correctly, and use logic to solve cloze test and para jumbles questions. Also, avoiding guesswork is recommended in the exam as there is a negative of 1/4th mark for every incorrect answer.

Solve Mock Tests and Previous Year's Papers

Mock Tests and Previous Year Papers are an important part of SBI Clerk English preparation tips and tricks. Candidates must analyze the previous year's papers to understand the topic-wise distribution of marks and topics that are asked repeatedly in the exam. With this, they should solve mock papers and quizzes to strengthen their overall preparation level.

Prepare Notes

The next SBI Clerk English preparation tip is to prepare short notes for all the concepts and rules and revise them regularly. This will help them retain all the important details for a long period and also be helpful in the last-minute revision of the SBI Clerk Syllabus.