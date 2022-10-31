SBI Clerk Pre Admit Card 2022 (Out) sbi.co.in: Check JA IBPS Call Letter Link Here

SBI Clerk Pre Admit Card 2022 has been released by the State Bank of India on sbi.co.in. Candidates can download SBI JA Admit Card Link, Steps to Download and Other Details Here.

SBI Clerk Pre Admit Card 2022: State Bank of India, on 31 October 2022, finally uploaded the admit cards of the Preliminary Exam for the post of Clerk (Junior Associate) on the website on sbi.co.in and on ibpsonline.ibps.in. Applicants must download SBI Clerk Admit Card and can carry it on the mentioned date and time. SBI Clerk Pre Admit Card Link is also provided in this article for the convenience of the applicant. They are also required to download self-declaration form.

SBI Clerk Pre Admit Card Download Link

SCRIBE DECLARATION FORM

ACQUAINT YOURSELF BOOKLET (HINDI/ENGLISH)

Students can check the date, time and venue of the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2022 on their admit cards. Here in this article. They can check the direct link along with the steps to download the admit card from the official website and other important details related to the exam below.

How to Download SBI Clerk Pre Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Open the browser and visit the career page of the bank i.e. sbi.co.in

Step 2: Now, click on the admit card link available on the page ‘DOWNLOAD ONLINE PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION CALL LETTER ‘ given under ‘RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES) (Advertisement No: CRPD/CR/2022-23/15)’

Step 3: After clicking on the link, you will be redirected to the login page

Step 4: Provide the regostratuon details of SBI Clerk Recrjutment 2022

Step 5: Download SBI JA Admit Card and take a printout of the same

It is mandatory to affix the recent passport-size photograph in the space provided for it in the admit card. Other than this, students should carry the call letter with 2 additional photographs, photo identity proof in original and a photocopy.

They are also required to sign in the space provided for the candidate’s signature on their call letter in the presence of the invigilator in the examination hall. Candidates must bring glue for pasting photos and a blue ink stamp pad for putting left thumb impression on attendance sheets.