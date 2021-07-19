SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2021 Update: Mains Exam Postponed @sbi.co.in/career

SBI Clerk Mains Exam has been postpone by the State Bank of India (SBI). Check Junior Assistant Prelims Result, Selection List, Cut-Off and Other Updates Here

SBI Clerk Result 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has postponed the mains exam which is scheduled to be held on 31 July 2021. Hence, we can expect the delay in the release of SBI Clerk Pre Result 2021. The official website reads, - 'NOTICE- Main examination scheduled to be held on 31.07.2021 has been deferred till further notice.'

SBI had conducted the prelims exam for Clerk Posts (Junior Associate) on 10, 11, 12 and 13 July 2021 at various centres across the country except for Shillong, Agartala, Aurangabad (Maharashtra) and Nashik Centres. Huge number of candidates have appeared in SBI Clerk Exam 2021. Now, all the candidates who were appeared in the SBI JA Exam are waiting for the SBI Clerk Result. There could be a possibility that the result shall be declared after the conduct of the pending exams in Shillong, Agartala, Aurangabad (Maharashtra) and Nashik Centres.

SBI Clerk Result Date

In the official notification, it is mentioned that the result would be declared on 19 July 2021 and the mains admit card would also be uploaded on the same day. However, with the postpone of the mains exam the result is also expected to be postponed. The candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website or on this page for latest updates

Meanwhile candidates can check the expected Cut-Off Marks, Mains Exam Date and Other details below:

SBI Clerk Cut-Off

As per the reports, this year the exam was of easy to moderate level. We have guesstimated the region-wise cut-off marks. The candidates can check SBI Clerk Prelims Cut-Off for different states through the link below:

SBI Clerk Cut-Off Expected

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2021

SBI Clerk Mains Exam New Date is expected after the conduct of all pending exams. There will be 190 questions of 200 marks. Candidates who will qualify in the prelims exam can download SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card with release of the result using their registration ID and password

SBI Clerk Local Proficiency Test

Those who qualify in the mains will appear for Local Language Test or Local Proficiency Test (LPT). The candidates who have studied the opted local language in Class 10th or 12th are not required to appear in the test.

SBI Clerk Final Result 2021



The final selection list shall be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the mains exam and language proficiency test. The Prelims marks will not be considered for the Merit List as Prelims is the qualifying in nature.

How to Download SBI Clerk Result 2021 ?

Visit the SBI official website i.e. sbi.co.in. and go to 'Current Openings'

Click on the link “Preliminary Exam Results’ given against RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)’.

Enter your details

Download SBI Junior Associate Result for future use

Check details of selected candidates