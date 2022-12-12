SBI PO 2022 Prelims Begins 17th December: Check Best 5 Last-Minute Tips to Score High Marks

State Bank of India will conduct the SBI PO Prelims 2022 on 17th/18th/19th/20th December 2022 to fill up 1673 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO). Check Tips to crack SBI PO exam in first attempt.

Tips to Crack SBI PO Prelims 2022: The State Bank of India has announced to conduct the SBI PO Prelims 2022 on 17th/18th/19th/20th December 2022 for the recruitment of 1673 Probationary Officers (PO). Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria for SBI PO 2022 will be called to appear in the Preliminary Exam. Candidates can download the SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2022 till 20th December 2022.

In this article, we have shared the tips and tricks on how to score good marks in SBI PO Prelims.

SBI PO 2022 Calendar

Events SBI Clerk 2022 Dates On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates 22nd September to 12th October 2022 Payment of Application Fee 22nd September to 12th October 2022 Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters 3rd December 2022 to 20th December 2022 Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination 17th/18th/19th/ 20th December 2022 Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination December 2022 / January 2023 Download of Main Examination Call letter January 2023 / February 2023 Phase-II: Online Main Examination January 2023 / February 2023 Declaration of Result of Main Examination February 2023 Download of Phase-III Call Letter February 2023 onwards Phase-III: Psychometric Test February / March 2023 Interview & Group Exercises February / March 2023 Declaration of Final Result March 2023 onwards Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training 1st / 2nd week of November 2022 onwards Conduct of Pre- Examination Training November 2022 / December 2022

Also Read: SBI PO 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

Also Read: SBI PO Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Age, Qualifications, Selection, Application Process

Also Read: SBI PO Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion, Job Profile

SBI PO Exam Pattern 2022

The SBI PO Preliminary Exam will be conducted in online mode. It will include three sections: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. There will be a total of 100 MCQs for 100 marks. There will be sectional timing for each section.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2022 Sr. No. Name of Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 English Language 30 30 20 minutes 2 Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

SBI PO Prelims 2022: Best 5 Tips to crack SBI PO exam in first attempt

1. Revise Important Topics and Preparation Strategy from each section

A week before the exam day, it is advisable to revise all important topics from each section. There will be 30 questions in English Language and 35 questions each in Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability. Have a glance at the important topics for all three sections:

2. Solve previous years’ topics, mock tests

Solving 1 previous years’ question paper for week before the exam day is another best strategy to score high marks in SBI PO Prelims. Apart from past years papers, take up mock tests to ace your preparation. Put a timer to assess your real time exam performance. There will be a sectional timing of 20 minutes for each section. Check out our SBI PO Free Mock Tests below.

3. Read editorials, take up maths riddles, solve puzzles

It is a great practice if you have been reading editorials from newspapers such as The Economic Times, The Hindu, etc. Keep up the practice for the week before the exam. This will aid you in cracking the Reading Comprehension questions. To ace your preparation in Quantitative and Reasoning sections, one should take up maths riddles and puzzles to learn new and fast tricks to solve tricky logical problems.

4. Go through the entire syllabus, exam pattern, exam analysis, cut-off marks

One should always check the entire syllabus, exam pattern, marking scheme, cut-off marks, etc. This will aid in ensuring you have prepared all that is mentioned in the official syllabus scheme. There will be a lot of useful information in the exam analysis for previous editions of the exam. In the SBI PO Prelims 2022, the overall difficulty of the exam was Moderate and candidates were able to make 68 to 73 good attempts.

5. Negative marking applicable, avoid guesswork

One should keep in mind that the SBI PO Prelims 2022 is qualifying in nature. One should avoid guesswork as well as answering all questions. Attempt questions only for which you know the answer 100% correctly. In case of wrong answer, a penalty of 1/4th marks or 0.25 marks allotted to the question will be deducted. However, in case of no answer, there will be no penalty.

Wish you the best!

SBI PO Free Mock Test

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2022