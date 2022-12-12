SBI PO 2022 Prelims Begins 17th December: Check Best 5 Last-Minute Tips to Score High Marks

State Bank of India will conduct the SBI PO Prelims 2022 on 17th/18th/19th/20th December 2022 to fill up 1673 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO). Check Tips to crack SBI PO exam in first attempt.

SBI PO 2022 Prelims Best 5 Last Minute Tips to Score High Marks
Tips to Crack SBI PO Prelims 2022: The State Bank of India has announced to conduct the SBI PO Prelims 2022 on 17th/18th/19th/20th December 2022 for the recruitment of 1673 Probationary Officers (PO). Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria for SBI PO 2022 will be called to appear in the Preliminary Exam. Candidates can download the SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2022 till 20th December 2022.

In this article, we have shared the tips and tricks on how to score good marks in SBI PO Prelims.

SBI PO 2022 Calendar

Events

SBI Clerk 2022 Dates

On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates

22nd September to 12th October 2022

Payment of Application Fee

22nd September to 12th October 2022

Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters

3rd December 2022 to 20th December 2022

Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination

17th/18th/19th/ 20th December 2022

Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination

December 2022 / January 2023

Download of Main Examination Call letter

January 2023 / February 2023

Phase-II: Online Main Examination

January 2023 / February 2023

Declaration of Result of Main Examination

February 2023

Download of Phase-III Call Letter

February 2023 onwards

Phase-III: Psychometric Test

February / March 2023

Interview & Group Exercises

February / March 2023

Declaration of Final Result

March 2023 onwards

Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates

Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training

1st / 2nd week of November 2022 onwards

Conduct of Pre- Examination Training

November 2022 / December 2022

SBI PO Exam Pattern 2022

The SBI PO Preliminary Exam will be conducted in online mode. It will include three sections: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. There will be a total of 100 MCQs for 100 marks. There will be sectional timing for each section.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2022

Sr. No.

Name of Test

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

2

Quantitative Aptitude

35

35

20 minutes

3

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

 

Total

100

100

1 Hour

SBI PO Prelims 2022: Best 5 Tips to crack SBI PO exam in first attempt

1. Revise Important Topics and Preparation Strategy from each section

A week before the exam day, it is advisable to revise all important topics from each section. There will be 30 questions in English Language and 35 questions each in Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability. Have a glance at the important topics for all three sections:

English Language

Important Topics & Preparation Strategy

Quantitative Aptitude

Important Topics & Preparation Strategy

Reasoning Ability

Important Topics & Preparation Strategy

2. Solve previous years’ topics, mock tests

Solving 1 previous years’ question paper for week before the exam day is another best strategy to score high marks in SBI PO Prelims. Apart from past years papers, take up mock tests to ace your preparation. Put a timer to assess your real time exam performance. There will be a sectional timing of 20 minutes for each section. Check out our SBI PO Free Mock Tests below.

3. Read editorials, take up maths riddles, solve puzzles

It is a great practice if you have been reading editorials from newspapers such as The Economic Times, The Hindu, etc. Keep up the practice for the week before the exam. This will aid you in cracking the Reading Comprehension questions. To ace your preparation in Quantitative and Reasoning sections, one should take up maths riddles and puzzles to learn new and fast tricks to solve tricky logical problems.

4. Go through the entire syllabus, exam pattern, exam analysis, cut-off marks

One should always check the entire syllabus, exam pattern, marking scheme, cut-off marks, etc. This will aid in ensuring you have prepared all that is mentioned in the official syllabus scheme. There will be a lot of useful information in the exam analysis for previous editions of the exam. In the SBI PO Prelims 2022, the overall difficulty of the exam was Moderate and candidates were able to make 68 to 73 good attempts.

5. Negative marking applicable, avoid guesswork

One should keep in mind that the SBI PO Prelims 2022 is qualifying in nature. One should avoid guesswork as well as answering all questions. Attempt questions only for which you know the answer 100% correctly. In case of wrong answer, a penalty of 1/4th marks or 0.25 marks allotted to the question will be deducted. However, in case of no answer, there will be no penalty.

Wish you the best!

