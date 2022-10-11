SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Registration Last Date on 12 Oct, Hurry Up!

SBI PO Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India is closing the application process for recruiting Probationary Officers or Management Trainees on 12 October 2022. Apply Noe

SBI PO Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India is closing the application process on 12 October 2022. Those who have not yet applied for SBI PO 2022 should submit their application immediately. Otherwise, they will not be able to appear for SBI PO Prelims Exam, which will be conducted from 17 to 20 December 2022. SBI PO Registration Link is available on SBI Bank’s Website,

After successful registration, applicants will be issued the SBI PO Pre Admit Card in the 1st or 2nd week of December 2022. The bank will release the SBI PO Result 2022 in December 2022 or January 2023. Shortlisted applicants will be called for SBI PO Mains Exam in January 2023 or February 2023. After declaring the main exam result, candidates will appear for Psychometric Test, Interview and Group Exercise Test.

The bank will shortlist the candidates based on marks obtained in Main Examination and Phase-III in the final merit list.

Finally shortlisted candidates will be recruited by the bank as Probationary Officers or Management Trainees (MT). They shall be paid Rs. 41,960/- in the scale of 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840.

The minimum eligibility requirement for SBI PO Exam 2022 is graduation in any field; the age should be 21 to 30 years.

SBI has a total of 1673 vacancies for the year 2022 at its various branch across the nation. Out of the total vacancies, 648 are for General Category students, 464 are reserved for OBC Categiry STudents, 160 for EWS Category Students, 270 for SC Category and 131 vacancies for ST Category Students.

