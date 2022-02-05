SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT: Apply Online for 48 Assistant Manager Posts from today onwards @sbi.co.in

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for 48 vacancies. Candidates holding the qualification and experience can apply to the posts from today onwards. i.e. 5 February 2022. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Feb 5, 2022 13:35 IST
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Specialist Cadre Officer posts on regular basis. Candidates are requested to apply Online through the link given on Bank's website https://bank.sbi/web/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers.  Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility.  Candidates are required to upload all required documents (brief resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience etc.) failing which their candidature will not be considered for an online written test/ interview.

 A total of 48 vacancies for Assistant Manager as Specialist Cadre Officer. Interested candidates can submit applications from today onwards. i.e. 5 February 2022. The last date of application submission is 25 February 2022. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 5 February 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 25 February 2022

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist) - 15 Posts
  • Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching) - 33 Posts

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

  • Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist) (JMGS-I) - First Division in Bachelor's Degree (Full Time) in any
    stream. 
  • Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching) (JMGS-I) - First Division in Bachelor's Degree (Full Time) in any
    stream. (minimum 60% marks in any stream from any recognized University). 

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 40 years

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection will be on the basis of Online Written tests and Interview.  

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Exam Date & Centres

The online written test will be conducted tentatively on 20 March 2022. The call letter of test will be uploaded on Bank’s website and also advised to the candidates through SMS and e-mails. Candidates will be required to
download the call letters. The test may be held (Tentatively) at Guntur, Kurnool, Vijaywada, Vishakhapatnam, Guwahati, Silchar, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Chandigarh/ Mohali, Raipur, Bilaspur, Delhi/ New Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater
Noida, Gurugram, Panaji, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Ambala, Hissar, Hamirpur, Shimla, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Bengaluru, Hubli, Mangalore, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bhopal, Indore, Aurangabad, Mumbai/ Thane/Navi Mumbai,
Nagpur, Pune, Imphal, Shilong, Aizawl, Kohima, Bhubaneshwar, Sambalpur, Puducherry, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Udaipur, Bardang/ Gangtok, Chennai, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Hyderabad, Warrangal. Agartala, Prayagraj (Allahabad),
Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi, Dehradun, Asansol, Greater Kolkata, Siliguri centres.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

The written test will be of 100 Marks for 120 Minutes for 80 Questions. Those who will be selected in the written test will be called for an Interview which will carry 25 marks. The qualifying marks in the Interview will be as decided by the Bank. The final merit list will be arrived at after aggregating the marks (out of 100 marks) and interview (out of 25 marks). Weightage of score will be as under: 

Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist) - Written Test: 75%
Assistant Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialist) - Interview: 25%

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale: 

Basic: 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840 (Salary and perks as per Bank’s salary structure) 

Download SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Apply Online 

How to apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 5 to 25 February 2022. After submitting the online applications the candidates can take a printout of the applications for future reference. 

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  •  General/ OBC/EWS candidates - Rs. 750/- 
  •  SC/ST/PWD candidates- Nil 

 

FAQ

Take Free Online SBI Specialist Cadre Officer 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
