SBI SO Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile, Training

SBI SO Salary 2022: The State Bank of India conducts recruitment drives for the selection of eligible candidates as Special Cadre Officers posts in the Junior Management Grade Sale I-III across the Bank. These Specialist Officers are remunerated in accordance with their Grade. They are also offered perks and allowances in addition to basic pay.
Read more to know the detailed salary, allowances, probation, and job profiles for different Specialist Cadre Officers posts in the State Bank of India.
SBI SO Salary: Pay Scale Structure
The bank has notified vacancies in around three levels, JMGS 1, 2, and 3. The candidates are advised to go through the table below to know the admissible pay scale and allowances for the SBI Specialist Officers.
|
SBI SO Profile
|
Pay Scale in INR
|
JMGS I
|
23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020
|
JMGS II
|
31705-1145/1-32850-1310/10-45950
|
JMGS III
|
42020-1310/5-48570-1460/2-51490
SBI SO Allowances
- Dearness Allowance (DA)
- House Rent Allowance (HRA)
- Travel Allowance (TA)
- City Compensatory Allowance
- Special Allowance
- Leave Travel Concession (LTC)
- Petrol Allowance
- Provident Fund Contribution
|Also Check Out: SBI Clerk 2022
|SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims
|SBI Clerk Expected Cut Off 2022 Prelims
|SBI Clerk Eligibility Criteria 2022
|SBI Clerk Salary 2022
SBI SO Job Profile
The SBI SO notification has been released for a plethora of profiles under JMGS I, II and III. After qualifying in the resulting process, they will be required to perform the job profile as mentioned in the table below.
|
Post
|
Job Profile
|
System Officer (Test Engineer)
|
|
System Officer (Web Developer)
|
|
System Officer (Performance/Senior Automation Test Engineer)
|
|
System Officer (Project Manager)
|
|
System Officer (Project Manager)
|
|
Executive (Test Engineer)
|
|
Executive (Interaction Designer)
|
|
Senior Executive (Performance/ Automation Test Engineer)
|
|
Senior Executive (Interaction Designer)
|
|
Senior Executive (Project Manager)
|
|
Senior Special Executive (Project Manager)
|
SBI SO Training Period
The candidates who are appointed as SBI SO will be eligible to go for the training for four weeks after getting a selection in the selection process. During this training, they shall be required to learn the general duties and responsibilities admissible to their profiles.
Also Read: IBPS SO 2022: Check PayScale, Job Profile, Allowances, Promotion