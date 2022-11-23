SBI SO Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile, Training

State Bank of India recruits eligible candidates for Specialist Cadre Officer posts in the Junior Management Grade Scale I – III. Check SBI SO Pay Scale, Perks, Promotion Policy and Job Profile for different posts.

SBI SO Salary 2022: The State Bank of India conducts recruitment drives for the selection of eligible candidates as Special Cadre Officers posts in the Junior Management Grade Sale I-III across the Bank. These Specialist Officers are remunerated in accordance with their Grade. They are also offered perks and allowances in addition to basic pay.

Read more to know the detailed salary, allowances, probation, and job profiles for different Specialist Cadre Officers posts in the State Bank of India.

SBI SO Salary: Pay Scale Structure

The bank has notified vacancies in around three levels, JMGS 1, 2, and 3. The candidates are advised to go through the table below to know the admissible pay scale and allowances for the SBI Specialist Officers.

SBI SO Profile Pay Scale in INR JMGS I 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020 JMGS II 31705-1145/1-32850-1310/10-45950 JMGS III 42020-1310/5-48570-1460/2-51490

SBI SO Allowances

Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Travel Allowance (TA)

City Compensatory Allowance

Special Allowance

Leave Travel Concession (LTC)

Petrol Allowance

Provident Fund Contribution

SBI SO Job Profile

The SBI SO notification has been released for a plethora of profiles under JMGS I, II and III. After qualifying in the resulting process, they will be required to perform the job profile as mentioned in the table below.

Post Job Profile System Officer (Test Engineer) The candidate will be responsible for meaningful testing of allocated IR/ Project

They will be responsible for the maintenance of test cases along with proof. System Officer (Web Developer) Work on the development of the front-end screens and code as per the W3C standards.

They will be required to develop scripting for UX Framework-related interactions

They have to fix the user Interface as reported by the Interaction Designers and Visual Designers. System Officer (Performance/Senior Automation Test Engineer) Maintenance of tools used primarily in the department from time to time.

Responsible for regression run during bulk promotions within the timelines.

Writing automation scripts on a regular basis. System Officer (Project Manager) Establish the management to establish to projects across the Bank.

Regular follow-up with teams and Coordinate among them for smooth delivery of the project.

Perform risk management to minimize project risks System Officer (Project Manager) Responsible for ensuring coverage of test scenarios as per the test report.

Create SPOC for all issues encountered and resolution of the same during UAT

Ensure the average TAT is maintained for the projects launched by the bank. Executive (Test Engineer) Repository maintenance of test cases and other testing-related documents along with the proofs.

Supporting the vendor staff for testing-related activities. Executive (Interaction Designer) Creation of wireframes/Prototypes using Adobe XD/sketch/Figma, Balsamiq

Analysis of Primary and Secondary Research data

Heuristic analysis/ Competitive Benchmarking Senior Executive (Performance/ Automation Test Engineer) Analyze test results and publish the findings of performance tests and recommendations from time to time..

Coordinate with the app department and know about the guidelines related to any upcoming project. Senior Executive (Interaction Designer) Analysis of Primary and Secondary Research data

Study latest design trends

Achievement of Bank’s UX Initiatives in tandem with the Bank’s vision, Mission Senior Executive (Project Manager) Communicate with vendors and suppliers to ensure the availability of infrastructure, technologies.

Conduct benefits related to the projects and offer reports to the stakeholders. Senior Special Executive (Project Manager) Perform risk management to minimize project risks

Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects.

SBI SO Training Period

The candidates who are appointed as SBI SO will be eligible to go for the training for four weeks after getting a selection in the selection process. During this training, they shall be required to learn the general duties and responsibilities admissible to their profiles.

