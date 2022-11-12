SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (12th November Shift 1): Check Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Questions Asked

SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 2022: The State Bank of India is conducting the SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 today on 12th November 2022 (Day-1) for all the candidates who cleared the SBI Clerk Eligibility Criteria 2022 for the recruitment of 5486 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the Clerical Cadre in the State Bank of India. The SBI Clerk 2022 Preliminary Exam is being held on 12th, 19th, 20th, and 25th November 2022. SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022 will be available for download till 25th November 2022.
The SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 today will be held in four shifts. The SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 Shift 1 was successfully concluded. Candidates shared that the SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 shift-1 exam difficulty level was Easy to Moderate. Read more to know the section-wise good attempts, topics and number of questions asked.
Important Notice: SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 for the recruitment of Junior Associates has been rescheduled at all centers in Himachal Pradesh due to Legislative Assembly elections.
Revised admit cards will be issued to candidates in the state of Himachal Pradesh along with a revised exam date and venue for the SBI Clerk 2022 Preliminary Exam. Candidates shall receive the information on their registered mobile number and email ID. For all other states, the SBI Clerk 2022 Prelims is being held as per the exam schedule issued by the Bank.
SBI Clerk 2022 Calendar
|
Events
|
SBI Clerk 2022 Dates
|
SBI Clerk 2022 Notification
|
6th September 2022
|
SBI Clerk Online Application Starts
|
7th September 2022
|
SBI Clerk Online Application Closes
|
27th September 2022
|
Pre-Exam Training
|
October 2022
|
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card Download Date
|
30th October to 25th November 2022
|
SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date
|
12th, 19th, 20th, 25th November 2022
|
SBI Clerk Prelims Result
|
November 2022
|
SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date
|
December 2022 - January 2023
SBI Clerk Exam Pattern 2022
|
SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2022
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Test
|
Medium of Exam
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
English Language
|
*
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
2
|
Numerical Ability
|
*
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
3
|
Reasoning Ability
|
*
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
|
100
|
100
|
1 Hour
SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis: Overall Good Attempts, Difficulty Level
SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 Exam on 12th November 2022 (Shift 1): Candidates shared that the overall difficulty level of the questions was 'Easy to Moderate' and they were able to make 78 to 84 good attempts (Shift 1).
|
Subject
|
Overall Level
|
Good Attempts
|
English Language
|
24-26
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Numerical Ability
|
26-28
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Reasoning Ability
|
28-30
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Total
|
78-84
|
Easy to Moderate
SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis (12th November 2022 Shift 1): Section-wise Review and Questions Asked
English Language
|
Topic Name
|
Weightage
|
Overall Attempts
|
Reading Comprehension
|
10
|
Easy
|
Sentence Rearrangement
|
6
|
Easy
|
Fillers
|
5
|
Easy
|
Error Detection
|
5
|
Easy
|
Match the Column
|
5
|
Easy
|
Cloze Test
|
4
|
Easy
|
Phrase Replacement
|
2
|
Easy
Numerical Ability
|
Topic Name
|
Weightage
|
Overall Attempts
|
Simplification
|
10-15
|
Easy
|
Arithmetic
|
10
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Data Interpretation
|
5
|
Easy
|
Wrong Number Series
|
5
|
Easy to Moderate
Numerical Ability Topics Asked
- Table DI (A, B & C Hospital, 3 months– March, April & May)
Reasoning Ability
|
Topic Name
|
Weightage
|
Overall Attempts
|
Puzzle & Seating Arrangement
|
18-20
|
Easy
|
Alphabet Mixed Series
|
5
|
Easy
|
Syllogism
|
3-4
|
Easy
|
Inequality
|
3-4
|
Easy
|
Blood Relation
|
3
|
Easy
|
Word Formation
|
1
|
Easy
|
Direction and Distance
|
1
|
Moderate
|
Word Formation
|
1
|
Easy
Puzzle & Seating Arrangements Topics Asked
- Circular-Based Seating Arrangement (7 persons- Inside)
- Uncertain Linear (n-21)
- Double Line (10 lines)
- Floor Based (7 floors)
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022 (Link Active)