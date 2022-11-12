SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (12th November Shift 1): Check Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Questions Asked

SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 2022: The State Bank of India is conducting the SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 today on 12th November 2022 (Day-1) for all the candidates who cleared the SBI Clerk Eligibility Criteria 2022 for the recruitment of 5486 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the Clerical Cadre in the State Bank of India. The SBI Clerk 2022 Preliminary Exam is being held on 12th, 19th, 20th, and 25th November 2022. SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022 will be available for download till 25th November 2022.

The SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 today will be held in four shifts. The SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 Shift 1 was successfully concluded. Candidates shared that the SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 shift-1 exam difficulty level was Easy to Moderate. Read more to know the section-wise good attempts, topics and number of questions asked.

Important Notice: SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 for the recruitment of Junior Associates has been rescheduled at all centers in Himachal Pradesh due to Legislative Assembly elections.

Revised admit cards will be issued to candidates in the state of Himachal Pradesh along with a revised exam date and venue for the SBI Clerk 2022 Preliminary Exam. Candidates shall receive the information on their registered mobile number and email ID. For all other states, the SBI Clerk 2022 Prelims is being held as per the exam schedule issued by the Bank.

SBI Clerk 2022 Calendar

Events SBI Clerk 2022 Dates SBI Clerk 2022 Notification 6th September 2022 SBI Clerk Online Application Starts 7th September 2022 SBI Clerk Online Application Closes 27th September 2022 Pre-Exam Training October 2022 SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card Download Date 30th October to 25th November 2022 SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date 12th, 19th, 20th, 25th November 2022 SBI Clerk Prelims Result November 2022 SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date December 2022 - January 2023

SBI Clerk Exam Pattern 2022

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2022 Sr. No. Name of Test Medium of Exam No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 English Language * 30 30 20 minutes 2 Numerical Ability * 35 35 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability * 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis: Overall Good Attempts, Difficulty Level

SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 Exam on 12th November 2022 (Shift 1): Candidates shared that the overall difficulty level of the questions was 'Easy to Moderate' and they were able to make 78 to 84 good attempts (Shift 1).

Subject Overall Level Good Attempts English Language 24-26 Easy to Moderate Numerical Ability 26-28 Easy to Moderate Reasoning Ability 28-30 Easy to Moderate Total 78-84 Easy to Moderate

SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis (12th November 2022 Shift 1): Section-wise Review and Questions Asked

English Language

Topic Name Weightage Overall Attempts Reading Comprehension 10 Easy Sentence Rearrangement 6 Easy Fillers 5 Easy Error Detection 5 Easy Match the Column 5 Easy Cloze Test 4 Easy Phrase Replacement 2 Easy

Numerical Ability

Topic Name Weightage Overall Attempts Simplification 10-15 Easy Arithmetic 10 Easy to Moderate Data Interpretation 5 Easy Wrong Number Series 5 Easy to Moderate

Numerical Ability Topics Asked

Table DI (A, B & C Hospital, 3 months– March, April & May)

Reasoning Ability

Topic Name Weightage Overall Attempts Puzzle & Seating Arrangement 18-20 Easy Alphabet Mixed Series 5 Easy Syllogism 3-4 Easy Inequality 3-4 Easy Blood Relation 3 Easy Word Formation 1 Easy Direction and Distance 1 Moderate Word Formation 1 Easy

Puzzle & Seating Arrangements Topics Asked

Circular-Based Seating Arrangement (7 persons- Inside)

Uncertain Linear (n-21)

Double Line (10 lines)

Floor Based (7 floors)

