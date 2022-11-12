SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (12th November Shift 1): Check Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Questions Asked

SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 Shift 1 conducted successfully for SBI Junior Associate posts. Check here section-wise topics and number of questions asked.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2022 Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Questions Asked
SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2022 Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Questions Asked

SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 2022: The State Bank of India is conducting the SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 today on 12th November 2022 (Day-1) for all the candidates who cleared the SBI Clerk Eligibility Criteria 2022 for the recruitment of 5486 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the Clerical Cadre in the State Bank of India. The SBI Clerk 2022 Preliminary Exam is being held on 12th, 19th, 20th, and 25th November 2022. SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022 will be available for download till 25th November 2022.

The SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 today will be held in four shifts. The SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 Shift 1 was successfully concluded. Candidates shared that the SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 shift-1 exam difficulty level was Easy to Moderate. Read more to know the section-wise good attempts, topics and number of questions asked.

Important Notice: SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 for the recruitment of Junior Associates has been rescheduled at all centers in Himachal Pradesh due to Legislative Assembly elections.

Revised admit cards will be issued to candidates in the state of Himachal Pradesh along with a revised exam date and venue for the SBI Clerk 2022 Preliminary Exam. Candidates shall receive the information on their registered mobile number and email ID. For all other states, the SBI Clerk 2022 Prelims is being held as per the exam schedule issued by the Bank.

SBI Clerk 2022 Calendar

Events

SBI Clerk 2022 Dates

SBI Clerk 2022 Notification

6th September 2022

SBI Clerk Online Application Starts

7th September 2022

SBI Clerk Online Application Closes

27th September 2022

Pre-Exam Training

October 2022

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card Download Date

30th October to 25th November 2022

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date

12th, 19th, 20th, 25th November 2022

SBI Clerk Prelims Result

November 2022

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date

December 2022 - January 2023

Also Read: SBI Clerk Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Age, Qualifications, Selection, Application Process

Also Read: SBI Clerk Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion, Job Profile

Also Read: SBI Clerk 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

SBI Clerk Exam Pattern 2022

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2022

Sr. No.

Name of Test

Medium of Exam

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

English Language

*

30

30

20 minutes

2

Numerical Ability

*

35

35

20 minutes

3

Reasoning Ability

*

35

35

20 minutes
 

Total

 

100

100

1 Hour

Also Read: SBI Clerk 2022 Prelims: Check Preparation Strategy for Numerical Ability

Also Read: SBI Clerk 2022 Prelims: Check Preparation Strategy for Reasoning Ability

Also Read: SBI Clerk 2022 Prelims: Check Preparation Strategy for English Language

SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis: Overall Good Attempts, Difficulty Level

SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 Exam on 12th November 2022 (Shift 1): Candidates shared that the overall difficulty level of the questions was 'Easy to Moderate' and they were able to make 78 to 84 good attempts (Shift 1).

Subject

Overall Level

Good Attempts

English Language

24-26

Easy to Moderate

Numerical Ability

26-28

Easy to Moderate

Reasoning Ability

28-30

Easy to Moderate

Total

78-84

Easy to Moderate

SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis (12th November 2022 Shift 1): Section-wise Review and Questions Asked

English Language

Topic Name

Weightage

Overall Attempts

Reading Comprehension

10

Easy

Sentence Rearrangement

6

Easy

Fillers

5

Easy

Error Detection

5

Easy

Match the Column

5

Easy

Cloze Test

4

Easy

Phrase Replacement

2

Easy

Numerical Ability

Topic Name

Weightage

Overall Attempts

Simplification

10-15

Easy

Arithmetic

10

Easy to Moderate

Data Interpretation

5

Easy

Wrong Number Series

5

Easy to Moderate

Numerical Ability Topics Asked

  • Table DI (A, B & C Hospital, 3 months– March, April & May)

Reasoning Ability

Topic Name

Weightage

Overall Attempts

Puzzle & Seating Arrangement

18-20

Easy

Alphabet Mixed Series

5

Easy

Syllogism

3-4

Easy

Inequality

3-4

Easy

Blood Relation

3

Easy

Word Formation

1

Easy

Direction and Distance

1

Moderate

Word Formation

1

Easy

Puzzle & Seating Arrangements Topics Asked

  • Circular-Based Seating Arrangement (7 persons- Inside)
  • Uncertain Linear (n-21)
  • Double Line (10 lines)
  • Floor Based (7 floors)

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022 (Link Active)

FAQ

Q1. Where can I find detailed exam analysis for SBI Clerk Prelims 2022?

Read our article SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (12th November All Shifts): Check Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Questions Asked.

Q2: Is there any negative marking in the SBI Clerk exam?

Yes, as per the SBI Clerk exam pattern, a negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for wrong answers.

Q3. How many vacancies are there in SBI Clerk 2022?

5486 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the Clerical Cadre in the State Bank of India.

Take Free Online SBI Clerk 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play