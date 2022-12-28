SBI Clerk Result 2022: Release Date, SBI Junior Associate Prelims Result Soon, Cut Off

SBI Clerk Result 2022: Know here expected SBI Clerk Prelims Result release date along with SBI Junior Associate cut off marks, steps to check, how to calculate marks and mains exam date.

SBI Clerk Result 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon release the SBI Clerk result. As per the latest updates on the SBI Clerk result, the examination authority has compiled the result of all the candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam which was held online on November 12,19,20, and 25, 2022.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 will be released on www.sbi.co.in/web/careers. As of now, any official date for releasing results has not been announced by the examination authority. However, it is expected that the SBI Clerk Result 2022 to be announced by December 31. Along with the result of SBI Clerk, candidates can also download scorecards and cutoffs.

Based on the SBI Clerk Result 2022, approximately 55000 candidates are to be selected for the mains exam schedules to be held in January. As per the information provided in the notification, based on the SBI Clerk prelims result, approximately 10 times the number of vacancies. subject to availability) will be shortlisted for the Main Exam from the list of all candidates arranged in descending order of aggregate marks scored.

SBI Clerk Result Date 2022: Announcement Dates of SBI Clerk Prelims Result

The SBI clerk result 2022 will be announced in two phases - Prelims followed by Mains exam results.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022

The direct link to check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 will be activated soon on www.sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Result 2022 for the Prelims exam will be announced in tentatively the fourth week of December 2022. As per the reports, more than 10 lakh candidates appeared in the prelims exam which was held in multiple days and in multiple slots. Candidates check below table below for updates on SBI Clerk result dates.

SBI Clerk Result 2022 Important Dates SBI Clerk Result Events SBI Clerk Result Dates SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 12/19/20/25 November and 11 December 2022 SBI Clerk Result for Prelims December 2022 [4th week] SBI Clerk Scorecard & Marks December 2022 [4th week] SBI Clerk Mains Exam January 2023

SBI Clerk Prelims Result Link: From where to Check SBI Clerk Result 2022

The direct link to check SBI Clerk Result 2022 for Prelims Exam to be activated soon. The result will be declared online and candidates can download it from the official website - www.sbi.co.in/web/careers The result is expected to be declared around December 31. Only those candidates who have successfully qualified in the Prelims Exam will be called for Mains Exam.

How to Check SBI Clerk Result 2022 Online?

To check SBI Clerk Result 2022, candidates have to enter their registration number/Roll Number and date of birth (same as at the time of registration). The stepwise procedure to check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 is provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at www.sbi.co.in/web/careers

Step 2: On the result page, scroll down and search for ‘Current Openings’

Step 3: Check the notification page, and search for SBI Junior Associate Recruitment 2022 and click on SBI Clerk Prelims Result Link

Step 4: SBI Clerk result login page will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Enter your registration number/Roll Number and date of birth and enter text verification as shown on the screen.

Step 6: SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 will be displayed, download and save the result.

SBI Clerk Result 2022: What are Tie-breaking Criteria

In case one or more candidates score equal marks, then the candidate’s merit for selection is to be decided through the tie-breaking process. The SBI Cler Result 2022 tie-breaking process is given below.

Criteria 1: The candidates belonging to the reserved category (SC/ST/OBC/PH) shall be considered first.

Criteria 2: If the tie persists, the candidate who has fewer incorrect answers in all the subjects shall be considered.

Criteria 3: If the tie persists, the candidate who is older in age shall be considered.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date 2023: When will SBI Clerk Mains Exam to be Conducted

The mains exam, for all the candidates who would qualify the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2022, will be held in the month of January 2023. The mains exam will be conducted in multiple shifts. The exact dates regarding the mains exam will be announced along with the announcement of the prelims result.

SBI Clerk Result 2022 FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Question 1. When will the SBI Clerk Result 2022 released?

Answer: SBI Clerk Result 2022 for the Prelims exam will be declared by the State Bank of India tentatively in the 4th week of December 2022. The expected date of SBI Clerk result is december 31.

Question 2. How can I check my SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022?

Answer: Candidates can check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 by visiting the official website SBI www.sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Question 3. How many candidates are to be selected through SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022?

Answer: Approximately 55000 candidates are to be selected for the mains exam based on SBI Clerk Prelims result.

Question 4. Will scores be released along with SBI Clerk results?

Answer: Yes, candidates can download their scorecard to check scores secured in the prelims exam

Question 5. SBI Clerk Result will have a sectional cutoff?

Answer: No minimum qualifying marks for individual subjects has been prescribed to qualify for the exam. Also, section-wise marks will not be maintained while deciding the SBI Clerk result.