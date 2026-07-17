School Assembly News Headlines (July 18, 2026): PM Modi Lays Foundation, NDA Ministers Meet, Kerala 11th Result 2026 Out and Other News
Get today's top school assembly news headlines for July 18, 2026. Stay updated with the latest national, international, sports, business, and education news, plus a motivating 'Thought of the Day' for students. Today’s major highlights include PM Modi lays foundation stone and inaugurates multiple development projects in Punjab & Chandigarh, NDA ministers meet ahead of the monsoon session of parliament to chalk out the strategy, DHSE Kerala 11th First Year Result 2026 OUT and more.
School Assembly News Headlines Today: It is very important for school students to know what is happening around the world. But while coming to school students do not have enough time to read newspapers or to watch the major headlines on television. Here we have gathered the major headlines for our students to stay updated with what is happening around the world. This way you'll have an idea of what's happening around the globe. Reading the news is super helpful because it connects what you learn in school to real-life events. The news headlines has been gathered from reliable sources and can be trusted. The news keeps you updated on what's happening in India and worldwide. When you stay informed you become more thoughtful and responsible.
Also Check| Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly
National News Headlines for School Assembly
- PM Modi lays foundation stone and inaugurates multiple development projects in Punjab & Chandigarh
- National Review Meeting focuses on One Health, pandemic preparedness, AMR and disease surveillance
- President Murmu to embark on three-nation tour; first to visit Moldova and North Macedonia
- NDA ministers meet ahead of monsoon session of parliament to chalk out the strategy
- Safe work environment shared responsibility of governments, employers & institutions: Union WCD Minister
- Exercise Pitch Black 2026: India’s Rafale fighter aircraft & C-17 arrive in Australia for air combat exercise
- PM Modi flags off India’s first Hydrogen train in Jind
- DGMA directs ship owners to avoid deploying Indian seafarers amid security situation in Gulf region
- India’s largest global textile event, Bharat Tex 2026, concludes in New Delhi
- Government to convene all-party meeting on July 19 ahead of Monsoon Session
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- IRGC claims to launch retaliatory strikes on US military facilities in Syria, Kuwait and Oman
- EU expresses serious concern over human rights situation in Pakistan; Asks Islamabad to compliance with international commitments under new GSP framework
- President Donald Trump accuses China of interfering with US elections
- US imposes new visa restrictions to bar far-left terrorists from entering the country
- US President Donald Trump to attend the FIFA World Cup 2026 final
- World Day for International Justice is being observed today
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- Women’s Hockey World Cup team announced; midfielder Salima Tete to lead
- Govt notifies two Anti-Doping Act for clean sport
- Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu reaches semifinals of Japan Open in Tokyo
- Host England beat India by 4 wickets in second ODI to level 3-match series 1-1
- Union Minister urges every youth to become ambassador of Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat
- Asian Boxing U-19 & U-23: Two Indian Men boxers clinch gold, three bag silver
- PV Sindhu outclasses world number five Han Yue to storm into Japan Open quarterfinals
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- PM Modi’s vision is to take banking services to every village & eligible citizen: FM Sitharaman
- Domestic markets end on higher note
- CBDT enables taxpayers to see their foreign assets in AIS on IT e-Filing portal
- Country’s improvised Financial Inclusion Index shows continued progress in financial services: RBI
- Asian markets decline; European indices also trading in red territory
- Gold, Silver prices down
- Rupee depreciates by nine paise to close at 96.35 against US dollar
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
- Kerala Class 11th (+1) School Wise Result 2026 Released
- DU UG Admission 2026: Sports Trial Schedule Released for Supernumerary Quota
- MAH BBA CAP 2026 Registration Deadline Extended to July 20: Check Schedule and Important Dates
- IGNOU Practical Date Sheet 2026 Released: June TEPE Practical Exams Begin from July 22
Thought of the Day
"Don't let setbacks stop you. Just like Winston Churchill said, keep trying even if you don't succeed right away." — APJ Abdul Kalam
Meaning: It means that Setbacks are inevitable, but they shouldn't be the end of the story. Persistence and a ("never give up") attitude are key to achieving goals.
Related: Thoughts Of The Day For School Assembly
By keeping up with current events, you develop a better understanding of the diverse world around you and become more informed, thoughtful citizens. Keep questioning, keep learning, and stay connected to the global community.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.