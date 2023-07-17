Today’s School Assembly Headlines (17 July): Wimbledon 2023 Winner, Chandrayaan-3 and Delhi Yamuna Level 

17 July 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like sports, entertainment, politics, world affairs, technology and more here.

17th July, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is something most students have been a part of and remember from their school-going days. While it wasn’t the most memorable thing about school, the assembly is a long-running tradition that continues even today.

Attending the assembly in the morning was the first thing students did and set the tone for the coming day. The school morning assembly attempts to boost students’ morale early in the day to improve their learning. The format of the assembly has altered over the years and become more contemporary, but speeches, prayers, and reading the news remain the core components of all school assemblies. It can also include fun roleplays, debates and light physical activity.

The news headlines of the previous and current day are read by students, usually in the English language to spread awareness among the students about the global and domestic happenings. Parents and students prepare the news headlines to be read in the school environment meticulously, and we’re here to help you with that task.

You can check out the 17 July morning assembly news headlines below.

Also Read: School Assembly News Headlines For 14 July

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly July 17

ISRO successfully launched India’s third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 and will attempt a soft landing on the Moon on August 23. Yamuna level receded in Delhi, but the forecast of heavy rains loomed over the city. Many residents faced a lack of water due to flood-affected water plants. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to receive heavy rainfall for the next two days as per IMD. Eighth cheetah died in Kuno national park allegedly due to natural causes. Indian and UAE signed a pact to trade in local currencies and set up an IIT campus during PM Modi’s visit.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Two 150-year-old Hindu temples were razed with bulldozers and rockets in Pakistan. Russia threatens the use of stockpiled cluster bombs in Ukraine after it received the bombs from the United States. Even after widespread protests against Hijab, Iran’s Morality Police continued to enforce strict dress code rules on women. The mutinous Wagner fighters are reportedly training Belarusian soldiers in Belarus. Record-breaking heatwave is expected to hit US, Japan and Europe; may surpass climate records warned experts.

Sports News for Today’s School Assembly

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz clashed in the Wimbledon 2023 final in a thrilling game. Alcaraz defeated Djokovic Wrestler Vinesh Phogat withdrew from the Budapest Ranking Series 2023 due to food poisoning. Indian star shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen exited the US Open 2023 in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively. India finished third on the medal table at the Asian Athletics Championships 2023 behind China and Japan.

Important Days

Thought of the Day

"Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that."

- Martin Luther King Jr.