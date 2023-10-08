School Assembly News Headlines For (9 October): World Cup India vs Australia, Asian Games 2023 and Israel-Gaza Conflict

9 October 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on October 9

9th October, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a popular tradition that’s followed even to this day. Students and teachers gather on the grounds or the hall every morning for the assembly.

The format of the event varies from school to school, but the key activities remain the same. The principal or any other top school authority gives a speech, and the news is read by students. Talent shows, speeches, debates and fun role-plays are also organized.

Singing prayers, light physical activity and yoga can also be included in the morning school assembly. However, today we’ll focus on the news headlines as they make the students aware of global and domestic happenings.

You can check out the latest news headlines for 9 October to be read during the morning school assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly October 9

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced the formation of three new districts in the state called Malpura, Sujangarh and Kuchman City. India cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv amid the Israel-Gaza conflict. Experts fear the India-Middle-East-Economic Corridor will be abandoned due to Israel declaring war on Hamas. National Conference-Congress Alliance won LAHDC-Kargil polls.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1) Israel exacted revenge on Palestine after Hamas terrorists bombed and kidnapped Israeli hostages.

2) Over 1000 people were killed within two days in the Israel-Gaza war.

3) Deadly earthquakes killed over 2,000 in Afghanistan as the Taliban sought help from the world.

4) Russia gained an edge over Ukraine after destroying tanks and killing over 600 soldiers.

5) Iran’s jailed rights activist Narges Mohammadi won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

Asian Games 2023 Day 15: India recorded its best-ever haul with 107 medals (28 gold, 38 silver, 41 bronze). World Cup 2023: India beat Australia by 6 wickets in its first game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup. 14,000 tickets for India and Pakistan’s World Cup match at Ahmedabad with be released on October 8.

Important Days on 9 October

World Post Day

International Day of Respect for Cultural Diversity

Thought of the Day

“Every body allows that the talent of writing agreeable letters is peculiarly female.”

― Jane Austen, Northanger Abbey