SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2020 Released @sebi.gov.in, Download Officer Assistant Manager Call Letter Here, Exam on 17 Jan 2021

SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2020: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the admit card of Phase 1 online exam, scheduled to be held on 17 January 2021 (Thursday), for the post of Officer Grade A. The is . Candidates, who are going to appear in SEBI Phase 1 Exam, can download SEBI Admit Card from the official website of SEBI i.e. sebi.gov.in.

SEBI Grade A Officer Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download SEBI Officer Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

How to Download SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of SEBI - https://www.sebi.gov.in/ Click on ‘Careers’ Link, given at the bottom of the homepage Click on the link ‘SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2020 - Download of Call Letter for Phase I' Now, click on ‘Call Letter (Click here to download Call Letter)’ Enter your Registration No / Roll No and Date of Birth Download SEBI Grade A Call Letter 2020

SEBI Exam Pattern (Phase 1)

The exam will be conducted in 2 parts and there will be objective type multiple choice questions.

SEBI Paper 1 Exam Pattern:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time General Awareness 20 25 1 hour English Language 20 25 Quantitative Aptitude 20 25 Test of Reasoning 20 25 Total 80 100 60 min

Candidates will be required to score 30% marks in order to qualify in the exam

SEBI Paper 2 Exam Pattern:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time

General Stream: Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act and Economics 50 100 40 min Legal, Information Technology, Engineering Stream (Civil & Electrical), Official Language stream: Specialized subject related to stream 50 100 40 min Research Stream: Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance and Commerce. 50 100 40 min

The minimum marks to qualify in each section is 40%.

1/4 of the marks will be deducted for each wrong answer in both papers.

As per the notice, the candidates who have chosen General Stream along with any other Stream, have to appear separately for Paper 1 and Paper 2 of Other stream in Morning session & Paper 1 and Paper 2 of General stream in the Afternoon Session. In case they have applied for two Streams (Other than General) you will be appearing for Paper 2 of both Streams in the same session. (However while issuing your call letter, only one registration number (latest) has been mentioned and only one Roll no. has been generated for administrative purpose.) Name of both the posts will be printed on the Call letter.

SEBI Grade A Selection Process

Candidates who will qualify in the Phase 1 will be called for SEBI Phase 2 Exam followed by SEBI Phase 3 Interview Round.

SEBI had invited application to fill 147 vacant post of Office Grade A Assistant Manager for General, Legal, Information Technology, Engineering, Research And Official Language from 07 March to 31 October 2020