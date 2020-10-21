SEBI Exam Dates 2020 for Officers Grade A Posts Released @sebi.gov.in, Check Phase I/II Exam Details

SEBI Exam Dates 2020 for Officers Grade A: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the Exam Date of Phase I and Phase II for the Officers Grade A posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Officers Grade A posts can check the exam schedule available on the official website of SEBI i.e. www.sebi.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Phase I and Phase II Examinations for the posts of Officers in Grade A (General, Legal, Information Technology, Engineering, Research And Official Language) Streams will be conducted on 17 January 2021 and 27 February 2021 respectively.

The Phase - I On-line Examination for the posts of Officers in Grade A will be conducted on 17 January 2021. The Phase II Examination will be conducted on 27 February 2021. Candidates should note that Paper 2 of Phase II of Information Technology Stream will be held separately, the details of which shall be available on SEBI website (www.sebi.gov.in) in due course.

All such candidates applied for the Grade A (General, Legal, Information Technology, Engineering, Research And Official Language) can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

