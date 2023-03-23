SEBI Grade A Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile, Promotion

Check the SEBI Grade A Salary, Job Profile, Pay Scale, Career growth in General, Legal, Information Technology, Research, and Official Language Stream. The SEBI Grade A pay scale is revised to Rs. 44,500 from Rs. 28,150.

SEBI Grade A Salary 2023: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) conducts the recruitment drive for the appointment of eligible candidates for the post of SEBI Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) in General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream. The selection for the post will be conducted via Phase I, Phase II, and Phase III round. Every year, huge number of candidates participate in the SEBI Grade A recruitment as the posts offer an attractive salary per month along with allowances and career opportunities.

Recently, the SEBI has uploaded a notice regarding the revised SEBI Salary structure for several posts. As per the revised salary structure, the starting pay scale for SEBI Grade A Officers has been revised from Rs. 28,150 to Rs. 44,500.

In this article, we have discussed the complete SEBI Grade A salary structure, allowances, in-hand salary, perks & allowances, job profile, and promotion policy.

SEBI Grade A Calendar 2023

Check the important dates for the SEBI Grade A recruitment process below;

Events Dates (Tentative) Notification Release Date March/April 2023 (Tentative) Online Application Registration Start Date To be announced soon Online Application Registration End Date To be announced soon SEBI Grade A 2023 Phase I Exam Date To be announced soon

SEBI Grade A Vacancy 2023

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will release the SEBI Grade A Vacancy along with the official notification PDF soon on the official website. Meanwhile, the aspirants can check the previous year's SEBI Grade A vacancy details shared below:

Stream SEBI Grade A Vacancy 2022 SEBI Grade A Vacancy 2023 General 80 To be updated soon Legal 16 To be updated soon Information Technology 14 To be updated soon Research 7 To be updated soon Official Language 3 To be updated soon

SEBI Grade A 2023 Salary- Revised Pay Scale

The revised salary, pay scale, and allowances for the SEBI Grade A post are effective from 1st November, 2017. Check the table below to know the revised SEBI Grade A Salary structure shared below;

Grade Existing PayScale Revised PayScale Grade A 28150-1550(4)-34350-1750(7)-46600-EB-1750(4)-53600-2000(1)-55600(17 years) 44500-2500(4)54500-2850(7)-74450-EB-2850(4)-85850-3300(1)-89150(17 years)

The SEBI Grade A Officer revised pay scale is Rs 44500-2500(4)-54500-2850(7)-74450-EB-2850(4)-85850-3300(1)-89150 (17 years). It implies that the initial basic salary for the Grade A Officer will be Rs. 44500. With this, they will get four annual increments of Rs 2500 INR, then the basic pay will be Rs 54500 at the end of the 5th year and this will reach up to Rs. 89150/- after 17 years.

Currently, the gross emolument includes SEBI’s Contribution towards the National Pension Scheme (NPS), Special Allowance, Dearness Allowance, Grade Allowance, Family Allowance, Local Allowance, etc. at Mumbai at the minimum of SEBI Grade A in hand salary is around Rs. 1,15,000 (without accommodation) whereas the SEBI Grade A salary per month will be around Rs. 80,500 with accommodation.

Basic Pay Rs. 44,500 Pay Scale 44500-2500 (4)-54500-2850 (7)-74450-EB-2850(4)-85850-3300(1)-89150 (17 years) Increment 4 stagnation increments Dearness Allowance 30.38% of the basic pay Special Pay Rs. 3300 (upon completion of 1 year) City Compensatory 5% of pay (maximum- Rs.2500) Special Allowance 16.4% of pay (minimum- Rs. 11,000) Family Allowance Rs. 2850/- PFA Rs 3850 Local Allowance Rs. 3450 Grade Allowance 14% of basic pay (minimum- Rs. 10,400) Learning Allowance Rs. 2500 Special Compensatory Allowance Rs. 500- Rs. 625 per month

Other benefits: Leave Fare Concession, Medical Expenses, Eye Refraction, Education Allowance, Financial Dailies, Book Grant, Briefcase, Conveyance Expenses, House Cleaning Allowance, Staff Furnishing Scheme, Scheme for Purchasing Computers, Subsidized Lunch Facility, and all other benefits as admissible to an Officer in Grade A in SEBI.

Accommodation: Residential accommodation would be given subject to availability.

Posting: The candidates may be posted and transferred to any location in India where SEBI has its Offices. The recruited officers may also be posted to any department of SEBI, irrespective of stream.

Probation Period: The successful candidates appointed for the post of Officer Grade ‘A’ shall undergo probation of two years. The candidates shall be confirmed in the services of SEBI subject to their satisfactory work performance during the probation period.

SEBI Grade A Salary-Perks & Allowances

Along with the SEBI Grade A salary, the candidates will also receive various perks and allowances as a part of their SEBI Grade A salary in hand. The list of perks and allowances is shared below:

Dearness Allowance

Special Allowance

Family Allowance

City Compensatory

Local Allowance

Learning Allowance

PFA

Grade Allowance

Special Compensatory Allowance

SEBI Grade A Job Profile 2023

The candidates selected for SEBI Grade A post in different streams will be expected to perform various roles and responsibilities as assigned by the higher officials. The SEBI Employees will get the job posting to different departments/offices and will be assigned work in multiple areas like intermediary registration, policy formulation, inspection, investigation, adjudication, supervision, etc. The roles & responsibilities of SEBI Grade A Officer are shared below:

The SEBI Grade A employees are responsible for managing legal issues related to the legal framework of SEBI.

As SEBI Grade A Officers, they need to solve all the issues regarding the market securities, Indexes, commodities, etc.

Responsible for the regulation of venture capital funds, collective investment schemes, foreign venture capital investors, mutual funds, etc

Responsible for performing multiple tasks in the IT Department.

As SEBI Grade A Assistant Managers, they need to handle the acquisition and mergers of the organization and also take care of issues pertaining to the legal framework and the organization.

SEBI Grade A Promotion and Career Growth

The SEBI Grade A Officer (Assistant Manager) is the entry-level post in the SEBI. The candidates selected as Assistant Managers have a huge scope for career growth based on their work performance, seniority, and experience. The SEBI Grade A Officer promotion cycle will be as follow: