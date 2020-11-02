SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020, 413 Vacancies Notified, Apply @ secr.indianrailways.gov.in

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020: South East Central Railway (SECR) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in Raipur Division for the year 2020-2021. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at apprenticeshipindia.org.
SECR South East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Online Process will be continued from 2 November to 1 December 2020. A total of 413 vacancies have been notified. Candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 2 November 2020
- Last date for submission of online application: 1 December 2020
SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
DRM Office SECR Raipur
- Welder - 50 Posts
- Turner - 23 Posts
- Fitter - 50 Posts
- Electrician - 50 Posts
- Stenographer English - 2 Posts
- Stenographer Hindi - 2 Posts
- Health and Sanitary Inspector - 2 Posts
- Computer Operator - 8 Posts
- Machinist - 10 Posts
- Mechanical Diesel - 15 Posts
- Mechanical Refrigerator and Air Conditioner - 10 Posts
- Mechanical Auto Electrical and Electronics - 30 Posts
Wagon Repair Shop, Raipur
- Fitter - 69 Posts
- Welder - 69 Posts
- Machinist - 4 Posts
- Electrician - 9 Posts
- Motor Mechanic - 3 Posts
- Turner - 2 Posts
- Stenographer (Hindi) - 1 Post
- Stenographer (English) - 1 Post
SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate should have passed 10th under 10 + 2 system of education or its equivalent and holding an ITI Certificate in the relevant trade from a recognized University.
SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 15 to 24 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Download SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF
SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of academic qualification.
How to apply for SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020 through the online mode from 2 November 2020 to 1 December 2020. All candidates are advised to take a printout of the online application for future reference.