SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020, 413 Vacancies Notified, Apply @ secr.indianrailways.gov.in

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020: South East Central Railway (SECR) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in Raipur Division for the year 2020-2021. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at apprenticeshipindia.org.

SECR South East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Online Process will be continued from 2 November to 1 December 2020. A total of 413 vacancies have been notified. Candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 2 November 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 1 December 2020

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

DRM Office SECR Raipur

Welder - 50 Posts

Turner - 23 Posts

Fitter - 50 Posts

Electrician - 50 Posts

Stenographer English - 2 Posts

Stenographer Hindi - 2 Posts

Health and Sanitary Inspector - 2 Posts

Computer Operator - 8 Posts

Machinist - 10 Posts

Mechanical Diesel - 15 Posts

Mechanical Refrigerator and Air Conditioner - 10 Posts

Mechanical Auto Electrical and Electronics - 30 Posts

Wagon Repair Shop, Raipur

Fitter - 69 Posts

Welder - 69 Posts

Machinist - 4 Posts

Electrician - 9 Posts

Motor Mechanic - 3 Posts

Turner - 2 Posts

Stenographer (Hindi) - 1 Post

Stenographer (English) - 1 Post

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have passed 10th under 10 + 2 system of education or its equivalent and holding an ITI Certificate in the relevant trade from a recognized University.

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 15 to 24 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF

Apply Online

Official Website

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of academic qualification.

How to apply for SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020 through the online mode from 2 November 2020 to 1 December 2020. All candidates are advised to take a printout of the online application for future reference.