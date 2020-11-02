SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020, 413 Vacancies Notified, Apply @ secr.indianrailways.gov.in

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020: South East Central Railway (SECR) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in Raipur Division for the year 2020-2021. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at apprenticeshipindia.org.

Nov 2, 2020 17:35 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020
SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020: South East Central Railway (SECR) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in Raipur Division for the year 2020-2021. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at apprenticeshipindia.org.

SECR South East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Online Process will be continued from 2 November to 1 December 2020. A total of 413 vacancies have been notified. Candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 2 November 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application: 1 December 2020

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

DRM Office SECR Raipur

  • Welder - 50 Posts
  • Turner - 23 Posts
  • Fitter - 50 Posts
  • Electrician - 50 Posts
  • Stenographer English - 2 Posts
  • Stenographer Hindi - 2 Posts
  • Health and Sanitary Inspector - 2 Posts
  • Computer Operator - 8 Posts
  • Machinist - 10 Posts
  • Mechanical Diesel - 15 Posts
  • Mechanical Refrigerator and Air Conditioner - 10 Posts
  • Mechanical Auto Electrical and Electronics - 30 Posts

Wagon Repair Shop, Raipur

  • Fitter - 69 Posts
  • Welder - 69 Posts
  • Machinist - 4 Posts
  • Electrician - 9 Posts
  • Motor Mechanic - 3 Posts
  • Turner - 2 Posts
  • Stenographer (Hindi) - 1 Post
  • Stenographer (English) - 1 Post

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate should have passed 10th under 10 + 2 system of education or its equivalent and holding an ITI Certificate in the relevant trade from a recognized University.

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 15 to 24 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF

Apply Online 

Official Website

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of academic qualification.

How to apply for SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020 through the online mode from 2 November 2020 to 1 December 2020. All candidates are advised to take a printout of the online application for future reference.

FAQ

How to apply for SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply for SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020 through the online mode from 2 November 2020 to 1 December 2020. All candidates are advised to take a printout of the online application for future reference.

What is the age limit required for SECR Apprentice Railway Recruitment 2020?

The candidates between the age group of 15 to 24 years are eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for SECR Apprentice Railway Recruitment 2020?

The candidate should have passed 10th under 10 + 2 system of education or its equivalent and holding an ITI Certificate in the relevant trade from a recognized University.

What is the Important Dates for SECR Apprentice Railway Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at apprenticeshipindia.org from 2 November to 1 December 2020.

How many vacancies are released for SECR Apprentice Railway Recruitment 2020?

A total of 413 vacancies have been notified for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in various trades.
Job Summary
NotificationSECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020, 413 Vacancies Notified, Apply @ secr.indianrailways.gov.in
Notification DateNov 2, 2020
Last Date of SubmissionDec 1, 2020
CityRaipur
StateChhattisgarh
CountryIndia
Organization South East Central Railway
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Secondary
Functional Administration, Engineering, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material