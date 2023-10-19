SFIO Eligibility 2023: Check Age Limit and Educational Qualification

SFIO 2023 Eligibility Criteria: The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has released the notification for the 91 Young Professionals, Consultants, and other posts on the official website- sfio.gov.in. Check eligibility criteria, age limit, education qualification, and more.

SFIO Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) is going to invite applications for 91 various posts including Young Professionals, Consultant, and others. The organization has published detailed notifications on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts within 21 days of publication of the notification at sfio.gov.in. In this article, check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, and more.

SFIO Recruitment 2023: Overview Organization Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) Post Name Young Professionals & Consultant Vacancies 91 Last Date for Online Application 09-Nov-2023 Mode of Apply Online Tentative place of posting Delhi/Mumbai/Kolkata/Chennai/Hyderabad Official Website https://sfio.gov.in/

SFIO Eligibility Criteria 2023

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for 91 posts for young professionals and consultants within 21 days of publication of the notification i.e. November 9, 2023. You can apply for these posts in online mode through the official website. Let’s check the eligibility criteria for these posts.

SFIO Young Professionals and Consultants Age Limits

There is no age defined for SFIO young professionals and consultants, however, the candidates must have the required work experience mentioned in the notification for that particular position.

Educational Qualifications and Experience

LAW

Young Professional: The incumbent should be a Law Graduate with at least one year of experience preferably having exposure to other investigation agencies and/ or regulatory bodies in the field of Corporate Law.

Jr. Consultant: The incumbent should be an Advocate with at least 3-8 years’ experience preferably having exposure to other investigation agencies and/ or regulatory bodies in the field of Corporate Law.

Financial Analysis/ Forensic Audit

Young Professional): The incumbent should be a CA/ICWA/MBA (Finance) with at least one–year of experience preferably having exposure to other investigation agencies and/or regulatory bodies.

Jr. Consultant: The incumbent should be a CA/ CWA/ MBA(Finance) with at least 3-8 years of experience, preferably having exposure to other investigation agencies and/ or regulatory bodies in the field of Financial Analysis/ Forensic Audit.

Sr. Consultant: The incumbent should be a CA/ CWA/ MBA (Finance) with 8-15 years of experience, preferably having exposure in other investigation agencies and/ or regulatory bodies, especially in the field of Financial Analysis/ Forensic Audit.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualifications of the posts.

Banking & General Administration

Jr. Consultant: The incumbent should have Phd/Master's degree or MBA in the relevant field/subject as specified in the ToR. The minimum post-qualification experience of 3-8 years in the required field.

It is advisable to read the official notification before applying for the SFIO for young professionals and consultants.