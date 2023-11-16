SIDBI Grade A Syllabus: PDF Download and Exam Pattern

SIDBI Grade A Syllabus: The SIDBI syllabus includes subjects like Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, English Language, and General Awareness. Download the SIDBI Assistant Manager Syllabus and Exam Pattern here.

SIDBI Grade A Syllabus PDF
SIDBI Grade A Syllabus: The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Assistant Manager (Grade A) syllabus includes subjects like Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, English Language, and General Awareness.

The candidates will be appointed for the SIDBI Assistant Manager post based on their performance in the written exam and interview. Thus, candidates should follow the latest SIDBI Grade A Syllabus PDF to cover all the topics important for the exam. It will help them to align their preparation strategy with the exam format and requirements.

In this article, we have shared the SIDBI Grade A Syllabus PDF for written exams along with the exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books in detail.

SIDBI Grade A Syllabus

Here are the key highlights of the SIDBI Grade A Syllabus and Exam Pattern shared below for reference of the aspirants.

SIDBI Grade A Syllabus PDF

Exam Conducting Body

Small Industries Development Bank of India

Post Name

Assistant Managers in Grade A

Selection Process

Written Exam

Interview

Maximum Marks

250

Negative Marking

1/4th mark will be deducted for wrong answer

SIDBI Grade A Syllabus PDF

Aspirants must download the SIDBI Grade A syllabus PDF from the link shared below to get familiar with the exam-relevant topics for each section in the exam. Get the direct link to download the SIDBI Assistant syllabus below:

SIDBI Assistant Manager Syllabus

PDF Download

SIDBI Grade A Syllabus Important Topics

The SIDBI Grade A syllabus is divided into four subjects, i.e. reasoning, English language, quantitative aptitude, and general awareness. The SIDBI Grade A written exam consists of objective multiple-choice questions and descriptive questions. Check the detailed SIDBI Grade A syllabus for the written exam below.

SIDBI Grade A Syllabus

Subject

Important Topics

Quantitative Aptitude

Problem on Ages

Time and Work

Pipes and Cisterns

Algebra

Mixture and Alligation

Area and Volumes

Averages

Banker’s Discount

Charts and Graphs

Boats and Streams

HCF and LCM

Partnership

Percentages

Ratio and Proportion

Number Systems

Sequence and Series

Problems on Trains

Profit and Loss

Quadratic Equations

Simple Interest and Compound Interest

Speed Time and Distance

Trigonometry

Reasoning

Alphabet Test

Analogy

Seating Arrangement (Circular/Linear)

Assertion and Reasoning

Blood Relation

Causes and Effects

Alphanumeric Series

Coded Inequalities

Puzzle

Inequality

Input-Output

Coding-Decoding

Data Sufficiency

Decision Making

Distance and Direction

Ordering and Ranking

Machine Input Output

Odd one out

Syllogism

Scheduling

Statement and Arguments

Statement and Assumption

Statement and Conclusion

Verbal Reasoning

Word Formation

English Language

Reading Comprehension

Idioms and Phrases

Passage Completion

Error Detection

Spotting Errors

Grammar

Synonyms and Antonyms

Word Formation

Fill in with suitable words

Subject-Verb Agreement

Sentence Correction

Sentence Rearrangement

Active and Passive voice

Direct and Indirect speech

General Awareness

General Knowledge

Awards & Honours

Banking & Insurance Industry

Banking and Insurance Awareness

Govt. Schemes and Policies

Current Affair-National & International

Important Days

Books & Authors

Budget

Countries & Capitals

International & National Organisation

Important Financial & Economic News

Static Awareness

Science- Inventions & Discoveries

SIDBI Grade A Exam Pattern

  • The SIDBI Grade A Exam Pattern comprises both multiple-choice questions and descriptive type questions.
  • The written exam comprises 160 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks.
  • The descriptive test carries 50 marks and will be conducted on a computer.
  • The exam duration of the objective test will be 120 minutes and the descriptive test will be 60 minutes.
  • There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer in the objective papers.

SIDBI Grade A Exam Pattern

Subjects

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Reasoning

40

60

40 minutes

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

40

60

30 minutes

General Awareness 

(With special reference to Banking and Financial Sector and Economic and Social Issues)

50

50

30 minutes

Total

160

200

120 minutes

Descriptive Test

03

50

60 minutes

Grand Total

163

250

180 minutes

How to Cover SIDBI Grade A Syllabus?

Cracking the SIDBI Grade A exam can be a challenging task. Thousands of candidates apply for this recruitment drive annually, but only a handful of them can ace it due to high-level competition against limited seats. Thus, one must cover the latest SIDBI Grade A syllabus to prepare all the essential topics. Here is the best strategy to crack the SIDBI Grade A exam in one attempt.

  • Examine the SIDBI Grade A syllabus prescribed by the officials and prepare the list of important topics based on the distribution of marks and difficulty level.
  • Pick reliable books to learn the basic concepts of all the topics and then refer to the advanced topics for better understanding.
  • Attempt mock tests and previous papers regularly to assess their performance and improve the weak areas.
  • Create short notes at the time of covering the topics, as it will be helpful for quick revision.

Best Books to Cover SIDBI Grade A Syllabus

A wide variety of SIDBI Grade A books and study materials are available in bookstores and online platforms. However, candidates must choose the books wisely so that they can cover all the topics prescribed in the SIDBI Grade A syllabus. Check the subject-wise SIDBI Grade A books tabulated below.

SIDBI Grade A Books

Subject

Book Names

English

Objective General English by SP Bakshi

Quantitative Aptitude

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination by RS Aggarwal

Reasoning

A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

General Awareness

Lucent’s General Knowledge by Dr Binay Karna

FAQ

What is the SIDBI Grade A Syllabus?

The SIDBI Grade A syllabus is divided into four subjects, i.e. reasoning, English language, quantitative aptitude, and general awareness.

What is the SIDBI Grade A Exam Pattern?

The SIDBI Grade A Exam Pattern comprises both multiple-choice questions and descriptive-type questions. A total of 160 questions are asked for 200 marks in the objective-type papers.

Is there any negative marking in the SIDBI Grade A Exam?

Yes. There shall be a negative marking of 1/4th mark for the wrong answer in the SIDBI Grade A Exam.

