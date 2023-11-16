SIDBI Grade A Syllabus: PDF Download and Exam Pattern

SIDBI Grade A Syllabus: The SIDBI syllabus includes subjects like Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, English Language, and General Awareness. Download the SIDBI Assistant Manager Syllabus and Exam Pattern here.

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Assistant Manager (Grade A) syllabus includes subjects like Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, English Language, and General Awareness.

The candidates will be appointed for the SIDBI Assistant Manager post based on their performance in the written exam and interview. Thus, candidates should follow the latest SIDBI Grade A Syllabus PDF to cover all the topics important for the exam. It will help them to align their preparation strategy with the exam format and requirements.

In this article, we have shared the SIDBI Grade A Syllabus PDF for written exams along with the exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books in detail.

SIDBI Grade A Syllabus

Here are the key highlights of the SIDBI Grade A Syllabus and Exam Pattern shared below for reference of the aspirants.

SIDBI Grade A Syllabus PDF Exam Conducting Body Small Industries Development Bank of India Post Name Assistant Managers in Grade A Selection Process Written Exam Interview Maximum Marks 250 Negative Marking 1/4th mark will be deducted for wrong answer

SIDBI Grade A Syllabus PDF

Aspirants must download the SIDBI Grade A syllabus PDF from the link shared below to get familiar with the exam-relevant topics for each section in the exam. Get the direct link to download the SIDBI Assistant syllabus below:

SIDBI Assistant Manager Syllabus PDF Download

SIDBI Grade A Syllabus Important Topics

The SIDBI Grade A syllabus is divided into four subjects, i.e. reasoning, English language, quantitative aptitude, and general awareness. The SIDBI Grade A written exam consists of objective multiple-choice questions and descriptive questions. Check the detailed SIDBI Grade A syllabus for the written exam below.

SIDBI Grade A Syllabus Subject Important Topics Quantitative Aptitude Problem on Ages Time and Work Pipes and Cisterns Algebra Mixture and Alligation Area and Volumes Averages Banker’s Discount Charts and Graphs Boats and Streams HCF and LCM Partnership Percentages Ratio and Proportion Number Systems Sequence and Series Problems on Trains Profit and Loss Quadratic Equations Simple Interest and Compound Interest Speed Time and Distance Trigonometry Reasoning Alphabet Test Analogy Seating Arrangement (Circular/Linear) Assertion and Reasoning Blood Relation Causes and Effects Alphanumeric Series Coded Inequalities Puzzle Inequality Input-Output Coding-Decoding Data Sufficiency Decision Making Distance and Direction Ordering and Ranking Machine Input Output Odd one out Syllogism Scheduling Statement and Arguments Statement and Assumption Statement and Conclusion Verbal Reasoning Word Formation English Language Reading Comprehension Idioms and Phrases Passage Completion Error Detection Spotting Errors Grammar Synonyms and Antonyms Word Formation Fill in with suitable words Subject-Verb Agreement Sentence Correction Sentence Rearrangement Active and Passive voice Direct and Indirect speech General Awareness General Knowledge Awards & Honours Banking & Insurance Industry Banking and Insurance Awareness Govt. Schemes and Policies Current Affair-National & International Important Days Books & Authors Budget Countries & Capitals International & National Organisation Important Financial & Economic News Static Awareness Science- Inventions & Discoveries

SIDBI Grade A Exam Pattern

The SIDBI Grade A Exam Pattern comprises both multiple-choice questions and descriptive type questions.

The written exam comprises 160 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks.

The descriptive test carries 50 marks and will be conducted on a computer.

The exam duration of the objective test will be 120 minutes and the descriptive test will be 60 minutes.

There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer in the objective papers.

SIDBI Grade A Exam Pattern Subjects No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Reasoning 40 60 40 minutes English Language 30 30 20 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 40 60 30 minutes General Awareness (With special reference to Banking and Financial Sector and Economic and Social Issues) 50 50 30 minutes Total 160 200 120 minutes Descriptive Test 03 50 60 minutes Grand Total 163 250 180 minutes

How to Cover SIDBI Grade A Syllabus?

Cracking the SIDBI Grade A exam can be a challenging task. Thousands of candidates apply for this recruitment drive annually, but only a handful of them can ace it due to high-level competition against limited seats. Thus, one must cover the latest SIDBI Grade A syllabus to prepare all the essential topics. Here is the best strategy to crack the SIDBI Grade A exam in one attempt.

Examine the SIDBI Grade A syllabus prescribed by the officials and prepare the list of important topics based on the distribution of marks and difficulty level.

Pick reliable books to learn the basic concepts of all the topics and then refer to the advanced topics for better understanding.

Attempt mock tests and previous papers regularly to assess their performance and improve the weak areas.

Create short notes at the time of covering the topics, as it will be helpful for quick revision.

Best Books to Cover SIDBI Grade A Syllabus

A wide variety of SIDBI Grade A books and study materials are available in bookstores and online platforms. However, candidates must choose the books wisely so that they can cover all the topics prescribed in the SIDBI Grade A syllabus. Check the subject-wise SIDBI Grade A books tabulated below.

SIDBI Grade A Books Subject Book Names English Objective General English by SP Bakshi Quantitative Aptitude Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination by RS Aggarwal Reasoning A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal General Awareness Lucent’s General Knowledge by Dr Binay Karna

