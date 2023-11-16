SIDBI Grade A Syllabus: PDF Download and Exam Pattern

SIDBI Grade A Syllabus: The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Assistant Manager (Grade A) syllabus includes subjects like Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, English Language, and General Awareness.
The candidates will be appointed for the SIDBI Assistant Manager post based on their performance in the written exam and interview. Thus, candidates should follow the latest SIDBI Grade A Syllabus PDF to cover all the topics important for the exam. It will help them to align their preparation strategy with the exam format and requirements.
In this article, we have shared the SIDBI Grade A Syllabus PDF for written exams along with the exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books in detail.
SIDBI Grade A Syllabus
Here are the key highlights of the SIDBI Grade A Syllabus and Exam Pattern shared below for reference of the aspirants.
|
SIDBI Grade A Syllabus PDF
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Small Industries Development Bank of India
|
Post Name
|
Assistant Managers in Grade A
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam
Interview
|
Maximum Marks
|
250
|
Negative Marking
|
1/4th mark will be deducted for wrong answer
SIDBI Grade A Syllabus PDF
Aspirants must download the SIDBI Grade A syllabus PDF from the link shared below to get familiar with the exam-relevant topics for each section in the exam. Get the direct link to download the SIDBI Assistant syllabus below:
|
SIDBI Assistant Manager Syllabus
SIDBI Grade A Syllabus Important Topics
The SIDBI Grade A syllabus is divided into four subjects, i.e. reasoning, English language, quantitative aptitude, and general awareness. The SIDBI Grade A written exam consists of objective multiple-choice questions and descriptive questions. Check the detailed SIDBI Grade A syllabus for the written exam below.
|
SIDBI Grade A Syllabus
|
Subject
|
Important Topics
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Problem on Ages
Time and Work
Pipes and Cisterns
Algebra
Mixture and Alligation
Area and Volumes
Averages
Banker’s Discount
Charts and Graphs
Boats and Streams
HCF and LCM
Partnership
Percentages
Ratio and Proportion
Number Systems
Sequence and Series
Problems on Trains
Profit and Loss
Quadratic Equations
Simple Interest and Compound Interest
Speed Time and Distance
Trigonometry
|
Reasoning
|
Alphabet Test
Analogy
Seating Arrangement (Circular/Linear)
Assertion and Reasoning
Blood Relation
Causes and Effects
Alphanumeric Series
Coded Inequalities
Puzzle
Inequality
Input-Output
Coding-Decoding
Data Sufficiency
Decision Making
Distance and Direction
Ordering and Ranking
Machine Input Output
Odd one out
Syllogism
Scheduling
Statement and Arguments
Statement and Assumption
Statement and Conclusion
Verbal Reasoning
Word Formation
|
English Language
|
Reading Comprehension
Idioms and Phrases
Passage Completion
Error Detection
Spotting Errors
Grammar
Synonyms and Antonyms
Word Formation
Fill in with suitable words
Subject-Verb Agreement
Sentence Correction
Sentence Rearrangement
Active and Passive voice
Direct and Indirect speech
|
General Awareness
|
General Knowledge
Awards & Honours
Banking & Insurance Industry
Banking and Insurance Awareness
Govt. Schemes and Policies
Current Affair-National & International
Important Days
Books & Authors
Budget
Countries & Capitals
International & National Organisation
Important Financial & Economic News
Static Awareness
Science- Inventions & Discoveries
SIDBI Grade A Exam Pattern
- The SIDBI Grade A Exam Pattern comprises both multiple-choice questions and descriptive type questions.
- The written exam comprises 160 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks.
- The descriptive test carries 50 marks and will be conducted on a computer.
- The exam duration of the objective test will be 120 minutes and the descriptive test will be 60 minutes.
- There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer in the objective papers.
|
SIDBI Grade A Exam Pattern
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Reasoning
|
40
|
60
|
40 minutes
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
40
|
60
|
30 minutes
|
General Awareness
(With special reference to Banking and Financial Sector and Economic and Social Issues)
|
50
|
50
|
30 minutes
|
Total
|
160
|
200
|
120 minutes
|
Descriptive Test
|
03
|
50
|
60 minutes
|
Grand Total
|
163
|
250
|
180 minutes
How to Cover SIDBI Grade A Syllabus?
Cracking the SIDBI Grade A exam can be a challenging task. Thousands of candidates apply for this recruitment drive annually, but only a handful of them can ace it due to high-level competition against limited seats. Thus, one must cover the latest SIDBI Grade A syllabus to prepare all the essential topics. Here is the best strategy to crack the SIDBI Grade A exam in one attempt.
- Examine the SIDBI Grade A syllabus prescribed by the officials and prepare the list of important topics based on the distribution of marks and difficulty level.
- Pick reliable books to learn the basic concepts of all the topics and then refer to the advanced topics for better understanding.
- Attempt mock tests and previous papers regularly to assess their performance and improve the weak areas.
- Create short notes at the time of covering the topics, as it will be helpful for quick revision.
Best Books to Cover SIDBI Grade A Syllabus
A wide variety of SIDBI Grade A books and study materials are available in bookstores and online platforms. However, candidates must choose the books wisely so that they can cover all the topics prescribed in the SIDBI Grade A syllabus. Check the subject-wise SIDBI Grade A books tabulated below.
|
SIDBI Grade A Books
|
Subject
|
Book Names
|
English
|
Objective General English by SP Bakshi
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination by RS Aggarwal
|
Reasoning
|
A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal
|
General Awareness
|
Lucent’s General Knowledge by Dr Binay Karna
