SIDBI SO Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for Specialists Vacancies @sidbi.in, Check Eligibility

SIDBI has invited online applications for the IT Specialists Posts on its official website. Check SIDBI Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SIDBI SO Recruitment 2023: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has published notification for engagement of IT Specialists on contractual basis on its official website. These positions are based on full time for various Specialist posts including Senior Java Developer, Senior Middleware Engineer, Quality Acceptance & Testing Engineer, Data Center & Network Resource Manager, Release Manager, Product Manager, Data Scientist and others.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for these posts on the official website of the SIDBI on or before April 14, 2023.



Notification Details SIDBI SO Recruitment 2023:

Advertisement No. 01/ 2023-24

Important Date SIDBI SO Recruitment 2023:

Last Date for Submission of Application: April 14, 2023

Vacancy Details SIDBI SO Recruitment 2023:

Senior Java Developer- 01

Senior Middleware Engineer- 01

Quality Acceptance & Testing Engineer- 02

Data Center & Network Resource Manager- 01

Data Center Infrastructure Management- 02

Technical Head – Networks- 01

Senior IT Security Lead- 01

Automation Test Lead- 01

Release Manager- 01

Product Manager-01

Data Scientist- 02



SIDBI SO Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Post Name IT Specialist Officer Number of Posts 14 Advt No 01/ 2023-24 Category Govt Jobs Application Mode Offline Closing Date for Online Application April 14, 2023 Official Website sidbi.in







Eligibility Criteria SIDBI SO Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

Senior Java Developer- Graduate degree in Indian or foreign equivalent required from an accredited institution

Senior Middleware Engineer- Graduate degree in Indian or foreign equivalent required from an accredited institution

Quality Acceptance & Testing Engineer- Graduate degree in Indian or foreign equivalent required from an accredited institution

Data Center & Network Resource Manager- Graduate degree in Indian or foreign equivalent required from an accredited institution with ITIL Foundation Certified in IT Service Management. Preference will be given to candidates with experience on incident, problem, change, and risk management

Data Center Infrastructure Management- Graduate degree in Indian or foreign equivalent required from an accredited institution. Preference will be given to candidates with experience on incident, problem, change, and risk management

Technical Head – Networks- Graduate degree in Indian or foreign equivalent required from an accredited institution

Senior IT Security Lead- Graduate degree in Indian or foreign equivalent required from an accredited institution

IT Security certification(s) like (CEH/CISSP/CCIE(Security))

Preference will be given to candidates with experience on incident,

problem, change, and risk management

Automation Test Lead- Graduate degree in Indian or foreign equivalent required from an accredited institution

Release Manager- Graduate degree in Indian or foreign equivalent required from an accredited institution

Product Manager-Graduate degree in Indian or foreign equivalent required from an accredited institution. MBA will be given preference.

Data Scientist-Graduate degree in Indian or foreign equivalent required from an

accredited institution. Candidates with MCA, Certifications in Data Science,

specialization in Mathematics/Statistics will be given preference



SIDBI SO Recruitment 2023 PDF



How To Apply SIDBI SO Recruitment 2023:

Interested and eligible candidates can send the duly filled in application as per the format available on the official website with a recent passport size

photograph pasted thereon and Curriculum Vitae, bearing full signature of the candidate across the same with date, only through email at recruitment@sidbi.in on or before April 14, 2023.