Sikkim PSC DV Schedule 2021 Released for Mechanic Grade II, Pressman and other Posts @spscskm.gov.in, Check Details

Sikkim PSC DV Schedule 2021: Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Mechanic Grade II, Pressman and other posts under the Printing and Stationary Department. All such candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for these posts can check the details document verification schedule available on the official website of Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC)-spscskm.gov.in.



According to the short notification released, Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) will conduct the scrutiny of Documents of eligible candidates for Mechanic Grade II, Pressman and other posts on 28 and 29 June 2021.

Candidates qualified for the document verification round who are presently residing in East Distinct for these posts should note that they will have to bring the original as well as attested copies of all their relevant documents as specified in the respective advertisements. Scrutiny of documents for candidates located in the other discrete will be conducted at a later date. Candidates applied for these posts can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

