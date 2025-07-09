Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Sikkim TET Previous Year Papers: Download PDF with Question Paper Solutions

Sikkim TET Previous Year Papers is a powerful study tool to enhance your preparation. Download the Sikkim TET Previous Year Papers PDF to evaluate your current knowledge level and maximise your scores. It improves your familiarity with test format and boosts your confidence.

Upasna Choudhary
ByUpasna Choudhary
Jul 9, 2025, 11:46 IST
Sikkim TET Previous Year Papers: The State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) is conducted to determine aspirants’ eligibility for appointment as Primary Teachers for Classes I to V and Elementary (Graduate) Teachers for Classes VI to VIII. It is a highly competitive test with a huge number of applicants every year. To excel in this test, aspirants must stay updated with all the latest changes in the syllabus & pattern and review past papers to identify topics often asked in the question paper. Solving the STET previous year question papers can help you achieve mastery in all the crucial topics. It provides insights into the overall and section-wise difficulty level of the exam over the years. Get the Sikkim TET Previous Year Question Paper PDF on this page and speed up your preparation now.

Sikkim TET Previous Year Papers play an essential role in solidifying your basics and helping you stay on track. Practising questions from past papers enables you to build a strong grip on solving most of the questions correctly in less time. Many students wonder when to start solving the Sikkim TET previous year question papers. It is highly recommended to practice past papers after covering the majority of the curriculum. You should also review your performance after solving the previous year's question papers to track your progress level and identify where you went wrong. Typically, the Sikkim TET 2025 exam comprises 150 MCQs for 150 marks for each paper. There is no negative marking for wrong answers. Thus, candidates can attempt all the questions in the exam without fear of losing extra marks due to negative marking. In this article, we have compiled STET Previous Year Papers and other details for candidates’ reference.

Sikkim TET Previous Year Question Paper PDF

Sikkim TET previous year papers are powerful study material to boost your exam preparation. It helps candidates identify recurring topics and establish realistic goals for their preparation. Download STET's previous year question papers to evaluate your exam-readiness and improve your chances of qualifying in the test.

How to Solve Sikkim TET Previous Year Papers

Aspirants must formulate a robust strategy to solve the Sikkim TET previous year papers. This approach can help them understand real test conditions and equip them with the ability to perform well under exam pressure. Here are simple steps to approach these previous papers carefully:

  • Install a timer/stopwatch to replicate the real exam duration

  • Choose a location with minimal distractions when practising these papers.

  • Attempt easy-to-moderate questions first and reserve the difficult ones for later.

  • After solving the entire paper, cross-check your answers with the original solutions to check where you went wrong.

Benefits of Sikkim TET Previous Year Question Papers

There are various benefits of solving Sikkim TET previous year question papers. It improves your question-solving speed, identifying patterns, efficiency, and accuracy. Some of the benefits are as follows:

  • Previous papers provide insights into test structure, marking scheme, number of questions, maximum marks, and test duration.

  • Practising previous papers helps you learn how to maintain a good balance between speed and accuracy when solving questions.

  • Solving the Sikkim TET previous year question paper highlights all the areas that require a focused strategy and preparation.

  • Practising past papers regularly can develop a confident mindset and make your strategy more exam-oriented and productive.

  • Analysing previous papers enables you to discover recurring topics and enables you to refine your strategy accordingly.

Check the Sikkim TET Syllabus

Sikkim TET Previous Year Papers Pattern

Candidates should check the Sikkim TET Previous Year Papers Pattern to understand the test requirements and overall marking system. The STET exam comprises 150 MCQs for 150 marks in each paper. There will be no negative marking. Have a look at the paper pattern for the Sikkim TET 2025 exam shared below:

Sikkim TET Exam Pattern for Paper I (for Primary Teacher for classes I to V)

Check the Sikkim TET Exam Pattern for Paper I tabulated below for reference purposes:

Subject

MCQs

Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Language I

30

30

Language II

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Total

150

150

Sikkim TET Exam Pattern for Paper II (for Graduate Teacher for classes VI to VIII)

Check the Sikkim TET Exam Pattern for Paper II tabulated below for reference purposes:

Subject

MCQs

Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Language I

30

30

Language II

30

30

Mathematics and Science OR Social Science

60

60

Total

150

150

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

FAQs

  • How many questions will be asked in the Sikkim TET Exam?
    +
    The Sikkim TET Exam consists of 150 multiple-choice questions for 150 marks in each paper.
  • How to download the Sikkim TET Previous Year Paper PDF?
    +
    Candidates can download the Sikkim TET Previous Year Question Paper PDF from the official website or click the Sikkim TET Previous Year Papers PDF link above.

