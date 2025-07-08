Sikkim TET Syllabus 2025: Exam Pattern and Subject-Wise Important Topics, Download PDF

Sikkim TET Syllabus 2025: The Education Department, Government of Sikkim, will conduct the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) to evaluate candidates’ eligibility for appointment as Primary Teachers for Classes I to V and Elementary (Graduate) Teachers for Classes VI to VIII. As per the information bulletin, the STET 2025 exam will be conducted on August 31, 2025. As the examination is around the corner, aspirants must review the syllabus and begin their preparation at the earliest. This approach will not only help them cover the massive syllabus on time but also provide sufficient time for practice and revision. Typically, the Sikkim TET syllabus is divided into two papers: Paper I and Paper II. Each paper carries 150 MCQs for 150 marks, with no negative marking for incorrect answers. Further details about the STET 2025 syllabus and exam pattern are discussed on this page.

Sikkim TET Syllabus 2025 The Education Department, Government of Sikkim, have released the STET syllabus and exam pattern on its official website. This eligibility test will be conducted once a year. Candidates who have qualified STET may participate again to improve their marks in subsequent years. Those who pass the STET will be awarded a certificate. The validity of these certificates will be till the aspirant crosses the employability age according to the State Government norms. Here are the key highlights of the Sikkim TET syllabus shared below for reference purposes. Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Education Department, Government of Sikkim Exam Name State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) Frequency Once a Year Purpose Determine candidates’ eligibility for appointment as Primary Teachers and Elementary (Graduate) Teachers Papers Paper I and Paper II Number of Questions 150 questions for each paper Negative Marking No negative marking

Sikkim TET Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates must review the Sikkim TET exam pattern to identify paper format, question type, number of questions, overall marks, exam duration, marking scheme, and other details. The STET exam pattern varies for Paper I and Paper II in terms of subjects. Have a look at the detailed exam pattern for Sikkim TET 2025 tabulated below. The STET exam will comprise objective-type (multiple-choice questions).

There shall be no negative marking.

There shall be a total of 150 MCQs for 150 marks.

All questions are compulsory

Aspirants who score 60% or more in STET will be considered a STET pass. There shall be 5% relaxation of marks given to SC/ST, Central & State OBC candidates. STET Exam Pattern for Paper I (for Primary Teacher) Here is the latest STET exam pattern for Paper I (for Primary Teacher) tabulated below to simplify candidates’ preparation.

Subject MCQs Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I 30 30 Language II 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 STET Exam Pattern for Paper II (for Graduate Teacher) Have a look at the STET Exam Pattern for Paper II (for Graduate Teacher) shared below for the candidate’s reference. Subject MCQs Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I 30 30 Language II 30 30 Mathematics and Science OR Social Science 60 60 Total 150 150 STET Syllabus 2025 PDF for Paper I Having free access to the STET syllabus PDF can simplify your exam preparation. It helps you determine which topics are relevant to the exam. It enables candidates to master the basics and advanced-level topics specified in the syllabus and increases their chances of success in the exam. Get the direct link to download the STET Syllabus 2025 PDF on this page.

Sikkim TET Syllabus for Child Development and Pedagogy Download PDF STET Syllabus for the Language I Download PDF STET Syllabus for the Language II Download PDF STET Syllabus for Mathematics Download PDF STET Syllabus for Environmental Studies Download PDF Sikkim TET Syllabus 2025 for Paper I (for Primary Teacher) The Sikkim TET Paper I syllabus is divided into various subjects, i.e. Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. Aspirants must grasp fundamentals and learn core topics to prepare effectively for the test. Check the latest STET syllabus for Paper I shared below. STET Syllabus for Child Development and Pedagogy Here is the topic-wise STET Syllabus for Child Development and Pedagogy shared below to ease candidate’s preparation.

Child development (primary school child) (15 Questions)

1. Concept and principles of development and its relationship with learning

a. Principles of growth and development

b. Factors influencing growth and development

c. Domains of development and milestones in early and middle childhood

i. Gross and fine motor skills

ii. Cognitive development

iii. Social development

iv. Emotional development

2. Development of speech and language

a. Language development in different ages

b. Factors influencing language development

c. Uses of language

3. Socialisation processes: The social world and children (teachers, parents, peers.)

a. Parenting: Family and adult-child relationship; child-rearing practices; impact of separation

from parents, and children in institutionalised settings

b. Schooling: Peer influence, school culture, relationship with teacher, relationships with peers, competition and cooperation, competition and conflict, aggression and bullying during childhood

c. Early childhood care and education: Definition; objectives and principles of ECCE; different approaches to early childhood education, planning and management of an ECCE curriculum; foundational literacy and numeracy

4. Theoretical constructs and critical perspectives

a. Piaget’s stages of cognitive development

b. Kohlberg’s theory (moral development)

5. Acts and policies

a. National Policy on Education (1968, 1986), National Curriculum Framework 2005, National

Education Policy 2020

b. Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009

II. Concept of inclusive education

1. Meaning and importance of inclusive education

a. Historical and contemporary perspectives on inclusive education

b. Acts and policies: Rehabilitation Council of India Act (1992), Integrated Education for Disabled Children (IEDC), RPWD (2016), NEP 2020 (with special focus on inclusive education)

2. Addressing individual differences among learners from diverse backgrounds

a. Understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion etc.

b. Understanding challenges of socio-economically disadvantaged groups- regional, linguistic, and ethnic groups

c. Gender as a social construct; gender roles, gender bias and educational practice

d. Socio-cultural variations in language: Bilingual/multilingual children, linguistic variations, implications for a multicultural classroom

3. Addressing needs of children with different abilities

a. Learning disabilities: Meaning, characteristics and identification of children with learning disabilities

b. Approaches and techniques for helping learning-disabled children.

c. Children with Disabilities: Types, role of teacher while dealing with Children with Special

Needs (CWSN)/divyang children

d. Gifted Learners: Meaning, characteristics and identification of gifted children

4. Child labour and child abuse

a. Acts and policies, challenges, and their implications on child development (physical, sexual, emotional, verbal) (POCSO Act, Child labour Act, State Council for Protection of Child Rights

Learning and pedagogy

1. How children think and learn

a. Theories of learning and their educational implications

i. Learning: Concept and type of learning (Gagne’s Classification) Gagne’s hierarchical theory of learning

ii. Behavioural or stimulus: Response connection theory; Pavlov’s classical conditioning learning, Thorndike trial and error learning, Skinner’s operant conditioning learning

iii. Bandura and Walter’s social learning theory

iv. Vygotsky’s theory; concept of Zone of Proximal Development (ZPD)

b. Bloom’s Taxonomy of cognitive domains

c. Factors contributing to learning- Personal, social, and environmental

d. Concept formation

i. Meaning of concept

ii. Mental processes in concept formation

iii. Factors affecting development of concepts in childhood

iv. Bruner’s model of concept learning

v. Piaget’s views on concept formation

e. Thinking and reasoning

i. Concept and nature of thinking

ii. Linkages between thinking and learning

2. Basic processes of teaching and learning: Children’s strategies of learning (transfer of learning etc.); learning as a social activity; social context of learning

a. Learning process: Learning concept, characteristics, principles, types, domains

b. Transfer of learning: Meaning, types, theories, and educational implication

c. Approaches of teaching and learning: Project method, discussions, problem-solving method etc.

d. Play – meaning, characteristics, and types

e. Play and its functions: Linkages with the physical, social, emotional, cognitive, language and motor development of children; socio-economic differences in children’s play

3. Assessment and learning

a. Different ways of recording and interpreting data: Measures of central tendency- mean, median and mode, anecdotal records, observation, checklists, portfolio etc.

b. Approaches to assessment: Formative and summative assessment

c. Characteristics of good assessment: Validity, reliability, fairness, objectivity etc

Sikkim TET Syllabus for Language I Here is the topic-wise STET Syllabus for the Language I shared below for reference purposes.

I. Content

Unseen passages: Two passages, one prose (literary, scientific, narrative, or discursive) or drama of 300-350 words and one poem

1. Reading comprehension

a. Skills of reading

i. Understanding subskills of reading: Skimming and scanning

ii. Understanding strategies of reading: Prediction, visualisation, summarisation etc.

iii. Higher Order Thinking Skills (HOTS): Inferences, conclusions, assumptions, textual evidence, cause-effect, point of view etc.

b. Grammar knowledge

i. Functional and communicative grammar in everyday contexts

ii. Adjectives, adverbs, prepositions, determiners, modals, tenses, clauses, subject-verb concord, commands and requests, statements, and questions

c. Vocabulary

i. Vocabulary in unseen texts (prose, poem, non-fiction, and authentic literature like newspaper reports and articles)

ii. Synonyms and antonyms, shades of meaning, semantic gradients, e.g., big, huge, gigantic

iii. Figures of speech: Metaphor, symbol, image, rhyme scheme, alliteration, onomatopoeia etc.

2. Responding to literature

a. Interpretation of plot, character, setting and intention

b. Critical thinking in unseen texts

c. Gender, inclusion, and stereotypes

3. Language policies and languages in school education

a. Goals of a language curriculum and their relation to pedagogical processes and TLMs

b. ‘Three language formula’ and its effect on languages in school education

c. Language Policy of Sikkim and pedagogical issues related to its implementation

d. Latest policies related to languages and language education at the State and national level

II. Pedagogical processes (15 Questions)

1. Language diversity and multilingual contexts

a. Perspectives

i. Perspectives on multilingual approach and language inclusion

ii. Perspectives on Cummins’ theory of language interdependence

iii. Perspectives and classroom processes of multilingual pedagogy

iv. Code-mixing and code-switching

b. Pedagogy

i. Language diversity and multilingualism as a resource for learning school languages

ii. Simultaneous translation and creative translation as teaching strategies

2. Challenges in the teaching of English as the medium of instruction

a. Social and pedagogical challenges facing the language teacher

i. English as a medium where an environment of English is not available

ii. Syllabus requirements and the textbook

iii. Mixed-ability groups and large classes

iv. Aspirations of parents

v. Analysing the oral and written responses of learners (response analysis) to identify what they know and what are the gap areas

vi. Understanding the meaning of mistakes in a developmental continuum

b. Development of the language teacher as a professional

i. Language proficiency and competence

ii. Knowledge of new pedagogies

iii. Connect with professional community

iv. Opportunities for professional development

3. Language across the curriculum

a. Perspectives

i. Language as a school subject and as a means of learning and communication

ii. Language as an instrument for abstract thought and knowledge acquisition (language abilities that facilitate the learning of other subjects)

b. Pedagogy

i. TLMs, storybooks and non-fiction books on concepts

ii. Classroom processes for Language Across Curriculum (LAC)

4. Language acquisition and language learning

a. Perspectives

i. Perspectives on the difference between acquisition and learning and the stages of language learning

ii. Principles of second language acquisition and their application in pedagogical processes and TLMs: The Natural Approach (Krashen and Terrell); Pedagogy of Comprehensible Input (Krashen); Language Interdependence Hypothesis (Cummins) and Bilingual Approach- Basic Interpersonal Communication Skills (BICS) and Cognitive Academic Language Proficiency (CALP)

iii. Theories of language acquisition (Chomsky- Language Acquisition Device (LAD) and Bruner- Language Acquisition Support System (LASS) and their application in

pedagogical processes

b. Pedagogy

i. Emergent literacy and language learning in school

ii. Role of home languages in learning

5. Approaches to language teaching at the primary stage

a. Perspectives and pedagogy

i. Perspectives and pedagogy of whole language and task-based communicative

approaches to language teaching at the primary stage

ii. Input-rich communicational environment in the classroom

iii. Comprehensible input

iv. Meaningful contexts for language learning through integration of skills

v. ‘Silent period’ phase and approaches like Total Physical Response (TPR)

b. Pedagogical processes

i. Lesson planning and assessment under whole language and task-based communicative approaches

ii. Promoting role of parents and community in foundational literacy

iii. Experiential learning through art, stories, poetry, rhymes, games, toys, songs, or activity-based in home language/mother-tongue focusing on rich local traditions

(Integrating art, sport, ICT, storytelling, toys, games, puzzles, etc)

iv. Storytelling and children’s literature

v. Creating a print-rich environment

vi. Listening to; telling and writing stories, poems, songs, and rhymes

vii. Sharing experiences

viii. Drama/theatre and role play

ix. Picture reading/talk, shared reading

x. Activities based on reading and writing corners

xi. Use of classroom wall (word wall)

xii. Experience-based writing

c. Inclusive pedagogy

i. Children in different circumstances

ii. Gifted and special ability children: Dyslexia, dysgraphia, auditory processing disorder, language processing disorder, visual perceptual deficit etc.

iii. Learning, TLMs and adaptive assessment

6. Curricular materials and planning

a. Principles

i. Print-rich environment: Types of materials, their need, use for different stages of learning

ii. Principles and application of TLM design and use, e.g., flexibility, dynamism, inclusion, gender sensitivity, contextuality, age-appropriateness, attractiveness and language teaching and assessment potential, and their application

b. Dynamic nature of TLMs and their interactive use in language learning

i. Cultural resources like stories, folk art, and literature

ii. Learner-created and learner-chosen texts

iii. Collaboratively developed TLMs (both by the teacher and learners)

iv. Authentic literature

v. Multimedia resources

c. TLM essentials

i. Curriculum, syllabus, textbooks, learning outcomes and lesson plans

ii. Print-rich environment: Types of materials, their need, use for different stages of learning

d. Types of TLMs and their interactive use in language learning

i. Local/cultural resources like stories, songs, folk art, literature, indigenous toys, and

traditional games

ii. Authentic material

iii. Learner-created and learner-chosen texts, reading corners and library

iv. Collaboratively developed TLMs with low-/no-cost material (both by the teacher, learners, and the community)

v. Art, sport, and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) integrated material

7. Assessing Language

a. Perspectives on assessment

i. Assessment as part of the teaching process

ii. Assessment ‘for’ and ‘as’ learning (formative) and ‘of’ learning (summative).

b. Relationship between assessment and the teaching process

i. Tailor-made, adaptive assessment

ii. Recording, tracking and reporting learner progress

iii. Providing qualitative feedback and developing holistic progress reports

iv. Testing with reference to cognitive domains

v. Cognitive alignment of LOs with assessment

c. Continuous and comprehensive assessment in language teaching:

i. Assessment ‘for’ and ‘as’ learning (formative): Assessment of oracy and literacy skills

8. Teaching literature at the primary stage

a. Teaching poetry, prose, drama or fiction for enjoyment, appreciation, and development of imagination

b. Elements of literature: Style, format, layout, structure and theme of prose, poem, or nonfiction

c. Types of text: Descriptive, narrative, expository and argumentative

d. Authentic literature (newspaper reports, posters etc.)

9. Critical perspectives on the teaching of grammar at the primary stage

a. Principles

i. Rules and definitions not ‘taught’

ii. Grammar through active engagement with language

iii. Inductive method with opportunities for discovery of rules through communicative tasks

iv. Discovery of rules as reflecting on academic language, an intellectually engaging activity in its own right

v. Formal grammar introduced after basic linguistic competence is acquired

b. Pedagogy

i. Strategies of teaching grammar and vocabulary through exposure to spoken and written inputs and discovering their use/function, instead of explicit grammar instruction at the primary stage

ii. Components of grammar and vocabulary, e.g., nouns, pronouns, adjectives, adverbs, prepositions, singulars and plurals, gender, articles, conjunctions, determiners, possessives, punctuation marks, verbs, and tense forms (simple present and present continuous, simple past and past continuous, expressing future), question words etc.

10.Critical perspectives on remedial teaching

a. What is remedial teaching?

i. What needs to be remedied – learner, teacher or TLMs?

ii. When where why and how of remedial teaching

iii. The acquisition-learning continuum versus the remedial teaching approach

iv. Inclusive and adaptive lesson planning or remedial teaching?

b. Awareness of remediation strategies to support language learning

i. Inclusive and adaptive lesson planning

ii. Specific remediation programmes and bridge courses

iii. Analysing the oral and written responses of learners (response analysis) to identify

what they know and what are the gap areas

iv. Any other classroom/school-level intervention, e.g., action research or a library programme

Sikkim TET Syllabus for Language II Here is the topic-wise STET Syllabus for Language II shared below for reference purposes.

I. Content

Unseen passages: Two unseen prose passages (discursive, literary, narrative, or scientific) of 300-350 words

1. Reading comprehension

a. Skills of reading

i. Understanding subskills of reading: Skimming and scanning

ii. Understanding strategies of reading: Prediction, visualisation, summarisation etc.

iii. Higher Order Thinking Skills: Inferences, conclusions, assumptions, textual evidence, cause-effect, point of view etc.

b. Grammar knowledge

i. Functional and communicative grammar in everyday contexts

ii. Adjectives, adverbs, prepositions, determiners, modals, tenses, clauses, subject-verb concord, commands and requests, statements, and questions

c. Vocabulary

i. Vocabulary in unseen texts (prose, poem, non-fiction, and authentic literature like newspaper reports and articles)

ii. Synonyms and antonyms, shades of meaning, semantic gradients, e.g., big, huge, gigantic)

iii. Figures of speech: Metaphor, symbol, image, rhyme scheme, alliteration, onomatopoeia etc.

2. Responding to literature

a. Interpretation of plot, character, setting and intention

b. Critical thinking in unseen texts

c. Gender, inclusion, and stereotypes

3. Language policies and languages in school education

a. Goals of a language curriculum and their relation to pedagogical processes and teaching learning materials (TLMs)

b. ‘Three language formula’ and its effect on languages in school education

c. Language policy of Sikkim and pedagogical issues related to its implementation

d. Latest policies related to languages and language education at the state and national level

II. Pedagogical Processes

1. Language diversity and multilingual contexts

a. Perspectives

i. Perspectives on multilingual approach and language inclusion

ii. Perspectives on Cummins’ Theory of Language Interdependence

iii. Perspectives and classroom processes of multilingual pedagogy

iv. Code-mixing and code-switching

b. Pedagogy

i. Language diversity and multilingualism as a resource for learning school languages

ii. Simultaneous translation and creative translation as teaching strategies

2. Challenges in the teaching of regional languages as a subject

a. Social and pedagogical challenges facing the language teacher

i. Teaching of regional languages where classes are not homogenous

ii. Syllabus requirements and the textbook

iii. Mixed-ability groups and large classes

iv. Aspirations of parents

v. Analysing the oral and written responses of learners (response analysis) to identify what they know and what are the gap areas

vi. Understanding the meaning of mistakes in a developmental continuum

b. Development of the language teacher as a professional

i. Language proficiency and competence

ii. Knowledge of new pedagogies

iii. Connect with professional community

iv. Opportunities for professional development

3. Language across the curriculum

a. Perspectives

i. Language as a school subject and as a means of learning and communication

ii. Language as an instrument for abstract thought and knowledge acquisition (language

abilities that facilitate the learning of other subjects)

b. Pedagogy

i. TLMs and non-fiction or storybooks on concepts

ii. Classroom processes for Language Across Curriculum (LAC)

4. Language acquisition and language learning

a. Perspectives

i. Perspectives on the difference between acquisition and learning and the stages of language learning

ii. Principles of second language acquisition and their application in pedagogical processes and TLMs: The Natural Approach (Krashen and Terrell); Pedagogy of Comprehensible Input (Krashen); Language Interdependence Hypothesis (Cummins) and Bilingual Approach- Basic Interpersonal Communication Skills (BICS) and Cognitive Academic Language Proficiency (CALP)

iii. Theories of language acquisition (Chomsky- Language Acquisition Device (LAD) and Bruner- Language Acquisition Support System (LASS) and their application in

pedagogical processes

b. Pedagogy

i. Emergent literacy and language learning in school

ii. Role of home languages in learning

5. Approaches to language teaching at the primary stage

a. Perspectives and pedagogy

i. Perspectives and pedagogy of whole language and task-based communicative

approaches to language teaching at the primary stage

ii. Input-rich communicational environment in the classroom

iii. Comprehensible input

iv. Meaningful contexts for language learning through integration of skills

v. ‘Silent Period’ phase and approaches like Total Physical Response (TPR)

b. Pedagogical processes

i. Lesson planning and assessment under whole language and task-based communicative approaches

ii. Promoting role of parents and community in foundational literacy

iii. Experiential learning through art, stories, poetry, rhymes, games, toys, songs, or activity-based in-home language/mother-tongue focusing on rich local traditions (integrating art, sport, ICT, storytelling, toys, games, puzzles, etc.)

iv. Storytelling and children’s literature

v. Creating a print-rich environment

vi. Listening to; telling and writing stories, poems, songs, and rhymes

vii. Sharing experiences

viii. Drama/theatre and role play

ix. Picture reading/talk, shared reading

xi. Use of classroom wall (word wall)

xii. Experience-based writing

c. Inclusive pedagogy

i. Children in different circumstances

ii. Gifted and special ability children: Dyslexia, dysgraphia, auditory processing disorder, language processing disorder, visual perceptual deficit etc.

iii. Learning, TLMs and adaptive assessment

6. Curricular materials and planning

a. Principles

i. Print-rich environment: Types of materials, their need, use for different stages of learning

ii. Principles and application of TLM design and use, e.g., flexibility, dynamism, inclusion, gender sensitivity, contextuality, age-appropriateness, attractiveness and language teaching and assessment potential, and their application

b. Dynamic nature of TLMs and their interactive use in language learning

i. Cultural resources like stories, folk art, and literature

ii. Learner-created and learner-chosen texts

iii. Collaboratively developed TLMs (both by the teacher and learners)

iv. Authentic literature

v. Multimedia resources

c. TLM essentials

i. Curriculum, syllabus, textbooks, LOs and lesson plans

ii. Print-rich environment: Types of materials, their need, use for different stages of learning

d. Types of TLMs and their interactive use in language learning

i. Local/cultural resources like stories, songs, folk art, literature, indigenous toys, and

traditional games

ii. Authentic material

iii. Learner-created and learner-chosen texts, reading corners and library

iv. Collaboratively developed TLMs with low-/no-cost material (both by the teacher,

learners, and the community)

v. Art, sport, and ICT integrated material

7. Assessing language

a. Perspectives on assessment

i. Assessment as part of the teaching process

ii. Assessment ‘for’ and ‘as’ learning (formative) and ‘of’ learning (summative).

b. Relationship between assessment and the teaching process

i. Tailor-made, adaptive assessment

ii. Recording, tracking and reporting learner progress

iii. Providing qualitative feedback and developing holistic progress reports

iv. Testing with reference to cognitive domains

v. Cognitive alignment of LOs to assessment

c. Continuous and comprehensive assessment in language teaching

i. Assessment ‘for’ and ‘as’ learning (formative): Assessment of oracy and literacy skills

8. Teaching literature at the primary stage

a. Teaching poetry, prose, drama or fiction for enjoyment, appreciation, and development of imagination

b. Elements of literature: Style, format, layout, structure and theme of prose, poem, or nonfiction

c. Types of text: Descriptive, narrative, expository and argumentative

d. Authentic literature (newspaper reports, posters etc.)

9. Critical perspectives on the teaching of grammar at the primary stage

a. Principles

i. Rules and definitions not ‘taught’

ii. Grammar through active engagement with language

iii. Inductive method with opportunities for discovery of rules through communicative tasks

iv. Discovery of rules as reflecting on academic language, an intellectually engaging activity in its own right

v. Formal grammar introduced after basic linguistic competence is acquired

b. Pedagogy

i. Strategies of teaching grammar and vocabulary through exposure to spoken and written inputs and discovering their use/function, instead of explicit grammar

instruction at the primary stage

ii. Components of grammar and vocabulary, e.g., nouns, pronouns, adjectives, adverbs, prepositions, singulars and plurals, gender, articles, conjunctions, determiners,

possessives, punctuation marks, verbs, and tense forms (simple present and present continuous, simple past and past continuous, expressing future), question words etc.

10. Critical perspectives on remedial teaching

a. What is remedial teaching?

i. What needs to be remedied – learner, teacher or TLMs?

ii. When where why and how of remedial teaching

iii. The acquisition-learning continuum versus the remedial teaching approach

iv. Inclusive and adaptive lesson planning or remedial teaching?

b. Awareness of remediation strategies to support language learning

i. Inclusive and adaptive lesson planning

ii. Specific remediation programmes and bridge courses

iii. Analysing the oral and written responses of learners (response analysis) to identify what they know and what are the gap areas

iv. Any other classroom/school-level intervention, e.g., action research or a library programme

Sikkim TET Syllabus for Mathematics Here is the topic-wise STET Syllabus for Mathematics shared below to simplify the candidate’s preparation.

I. School Mathematics (content and learning) (15 Questions)

1. Number (numerical aptitude and its teaching)

a. Pre-number concept

b. Operations on whole numbers, integers, fractions, decimals, rational numbers (meaning, representation, algorithm, word problem), BODMAS

c. Playing with numbers (square, square root, cube, cube root, HCF and LCM, triangular numbers, magic squares/triangles)

d. Ratio and Proportion (Direct and Inverse Variation)

e. Percentage, Profit and Loss/Discount

f. Simple Interest/Compound Interest/Value Added Tax (VAT)/ Goods and Services Tax (GST)

g. Exponents

h. Simple word problems related to all the above concepts

i. Counting principles

j. Convention and rule of reading and writing numbers

2. Geometry (shapes and spatial understanding)

a. Understanding and identifying attributes of square, rectangle, circle, triangle, parallelogram, rhombus, cube, cuboid, cylinder, sphere, and cone

b. Faces, edges, and vertices of 3-D shapes (Euler's Formula), classification of triangles and quadrilaterals

c. Properties of lines and angles

d. Visualisation: Nets of solids, map-reading, location with respect to a reference point, perspective

e. Construction of angles, angle bisector, perpendicular bisector, quadrilaterals, triangles, parallel lines

f. Symmetry - lines, rotational

g. Van Hiele’s levels of geometric thinking

3. Pattern and Algebra

a. Terms, factors, and coefficients; monomials, binomials, and trinomials; operations on

algebraic expressions; factorisation using identities

b. Simple linear equations

c. Patterns in numbers and shapes

d. Progression from arithmetic to algebra

4. Measurement and Mensuration

a. Identification of attributes

b. Use of language appropriate to attributes

c. Relationship between attributes (length to area, volume to weight)

d. Concepts – length, weight, capacity/volume, money, time, perimeter, area, and volume.

e. Process of measuring; use of measuring tools and appropriate units (non-standard and standard)

f. Applying formula for measurement of perimeter and area

g. Estimation of measurements

h. Developmental stages of measurement

5. Data handling

a. Reading and making inferences from data

b. Data representation: Pictographs, tables, bar graphs, pie charts

c. Mean, median, mode

d. Simple probability problems

II. Perspectives and pedagogical content knowledge

1. Nature and understanding of mathematics.

a. Nature of mathematics: Hierarchy; abstraction; deductive nature; math as patterns in numbers and shapes

b. Role of intuition and logic in mathematics

2. Language of mathematics

a. Mathematics as language-precise and concise

b. Mathematics register: Vocabulary

c. Relationship with spoken language

d. Symbols in mathematics

3. Place of mathematics in school curriculum

a. Aims and objectives of teaching mathematics at the primary level and its correlation with other subjects

b. Curriculum of mathematics at different stages of schooling

c. Social aspect, applications of maths

4. Community mathematics

a. Knowing mathematicians: Appreciating the contribution made by Indian and other

mathematicians

b. Use of mathematics in daily life

c. Ethnomathematics: Mathematics in one’s cultural tradition (attire, home, food items, religious practices, indigenous games)

5. Approaches to learning and teaching mathematics

a. How children learn mathematics: Concept formation, learning trajectories, principles of child development and learning; learning by memorisation, imitation, drill and practice, instrumental and relational understanding

b. Errors and misconceptions

c. Theories of mathematics education (Piaget, Vygotsky, Bruner, Skemp)

d. Strategies and Methods – experiential learning (activity-based learning, play-way method); inductive and deductive method; analytic and synthetic method; heuristic method

e. Problem-solving in mathematics

f. Extended learning (connecting classroom learning to the outside world)

g. Social aspects – applications of mathematics

6. Understanding resources for teaching mathematics

a. Perspectives on use of TLMs and their place in learning math

b. Role of assignments, - investigations, projects, games, and puzzles

c. Textbook and worksheets

d. Mathematics lab, mathematics mela

e. Space and objects around the child

7. Assessment

a. Purpose of Assessment: Diagnostic, effectiveness of pedagogy, assessment for/of/as learning

b. Readiness of student – assessment of content and skills

c. Types of Assessment – formative and tools; summative and tools

d. Open- and close-ended questions and problems

e. Assessment of conceptual understanding and mathematical reasoning abilities

STET Syllabus for Environmental Studies Here is the topic-wise Sikkim TET Syllabus for Environmental Studies shared below.

I. Content and Learning

1. Family and friends

a. Family, relationships, and community

i. Family tree: Members to include non-family members; animals

ii. Similar/distinct characteristics of family members

iii. Changing families: Addition to family due to birth, marriage, adoption

iv. Roles played by family members: Sharing the chores at home; work done by family members outside the home; questioning stereotypes and nurturing sensitivity

v. Awareness of children towards their own safety from strangers

vi. Community and its need: Samaj, khetalas; role of members of a community

vii. Local and popular games in Sikkim: Their rules; role of games in a child’s life

b. Plants and animals

i. Uses of the parts of plants like leaves, stem, roots, flowers, seeds

ii. Organic farming: Challenges faced by farmers, conservation of forest cover

iii. Festivals related to trees and plants

iv. Animals at home and in the forests; caring for animals; invasion of wild animals in human habitats, their reasons; the presence of wildlife sanctuaries

v. Traditional and vanishing livelihoods, like beekeeping, circus, snake charmers etc.

2. Food and Water

a. Food

i. Importance of food; types of food (vegetables, fruits, pulses, rice, cereals etc); food for young/old people, for animals; food habits (varies in different states); cooking and gender/caste roles in a family

ii. Prevention of wastage of food (during festivals, in hotels)

iii. Sharing of food (eating in communities, during festivals); cultural diversity in foods associated with special occasions like festivals, family celebrations/ ceremonies etc.

iv. Raw and cooked food; ways of preserving food (fermentation, making pickles)

v. Storage of food (like seeds); adulteration of food

vi. Access to food through markets

vii. Transporting the produce to the market; farming as a livelihood; local vegetables and fruits

b. Water

i. Sources of water (dhara); uses of water (for drinking, agriculture); storage of water; shortage of water

ii. Government policies (Mid-day meal, Dhara Vikas Initiative)

iii. Waterborne diseases; issues of gender, caste and class that determine how water relates to illness

3. Clothing and Shelter

a. Artisans and artisanal work

i. Clothes and fabric based on work, climate, and culture

ii. Traditional knowledge of weavers/artisans of Sikkim

iii. Importance of artisanal work, its preservation and hardships faced by artisans.

iv. Support to the artisans from the government agencies

b. Shelter

i. Architectural significance and scientific explanation for different types of houses in Sikkim and other parts of our country in terms of raw materials used, structure, climate etc.

ii. Need and right for a home

iii. Effect of natural calamities (earthquake, floods, landslides etc.) on settlements

iv. Shelter during emergencies and role of government during calamities

c. Migration

i. Reasons for migration and their cause and effects

ii. Nomadic/mobile communities: Seasonal migration

4. Travel and Places

a. Travel and transport

i. Travel through ages

ii. Purpose, time, distance, and cost in light of travel

iii. Various means of transport (local to global)

iv. Developing children’s understanding of maps – a basic two-dimensional representation; aerial views of a certain locality

v. Challenges faced by differently-abled people during travel and initiatives undertaken by government and other agencies

b. Lives and livelihood of people

i. Lives in higher altitude-people, plants, and animals of Sikkim

ii. Services available: Tourism industry (ecotourism, village tourism, homestay, hotel industry, trekking, tourist guide, etc.), schools, hospital, post office, local hospitality, business, etc.

c. Festivals and their significance

i. Festivals related to the seasons, nature, and phases of the moon

ii. Diverse ways of celebrating them and their effects on environment

d. Heritage, historical and other important places of Sikkim

i. Significance of important places of Sikkim

ii. Initiatives taken by local citizens and government for upkeep of the environment

iii. Rules and regulations of visiting Sikkim

II. Pedagogical issues/ concepts

1. Nature and objectives of EVS

a. Meaning and Nature of EVS

i. Developing awareness and sensitivity to the environment

ii. Motivating people for active participation in environmental protection and conservation of natural resources

iii. Understanding and connecting our environment depending on the various components of environment (biotic, abiotic, and human-made)

iv. Develop a multidisciplinary perspective for understanding of our environmental issues/problems and appreciate the impacts and integrity of our daily activities

b. Objectives of teaching EVS

i. To train children to locate and comprehend relationships between the natural, social, and cultural environment.

ii. To develop understanding-based observation and illustration drawn from lived experiences and physical, biological, social, and cultural aspects of life, rather than abstractions.

iii. To nurture the curiosity and creativity of the child, particularly in relation to the natural environment.

iv. To engage the child in exploratory and hands-on activities to acquire basic cognitive and

psychomotor skills through observations, classification, inference, etc.

v. To be able to critically address gender concerns and issues of marginalisation and

oppression with values of equality and justice, and respect for human dignity and rights.

2. Integrated and thematic approach

a. Strategies/Methods of teaching EVS: In order to achieve the LOs at the primary stage the methods of teaching of EVS should be interactive and child-centric by using the following

strategies:

i. Field visit

ii. Project

iii. Experimentation

iv. Storytelling

v. Survey

vi. Picture or graphical interpretation

vii. Interview

viii. Group work

ix. Group presentation

3. Teaching-learning resources (low cost/no cost / improvised)

a. Community (society as a laboratory), e.g., mall, market, post office, hospital, tailor, farmer, bank, agricultural land etc.

b. Physical objects like chart paper, waste materials etc.

c. ICT integration/digital resources

d. Textbooks, storybooks and literature

e. Culture and heritage, e.g., places of worship, historical places, etc.

4. Assessment

a. Indicators of assessment in EVS

b. School-based assessment (focused on competency development rather than content memorisation)

i. Picture reading

ii. Experimentation

iii. Project work

iv. Drawing and craftwork

c. Approaches to assessment of the EVS skills

i. Assessment ‘of’ learning (summative)

ii. Assessment ‘for’ and ‘as’ learning (formative)

d. Types of assessment based on organisation or arrangement

i. Group assessment

ii. Self-assessment

iii. Peer assessment

iv. Teacher assessment

e. Assessment tools and technique

i. Rubrics

ii. Observation

iii. Written and oral test

iv. Checklist

STET Syllabus 2025 for Paper II (for Graduate Teacher) The Sikkim TET Paper II syllabus is divided into various subjects, i.e. Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, and Mathematics and Science/Social Science. Candidates should achieve mastery in each and every topic of all the sections to excel. Here is the subject-wise STET syllabus for Paper II tabulated below.

Sikkim TET Syllabus for Child Development and Pedagogy

Here is the Sikkim TET Syllabus for Child Development and Pedagogy discussed below for reference purposes:

I. Child development (elementary school child)

1. Concept and principles of development and its relationship with learning:

a. Principles of growth and development

b. Factors influencing development: Heredity and environment

c. Domains of development and milestones in early childhood, middle childhood, and adolescence

i. Gross and fine motor skills

ii. Cognitive development

iii. Social development

iv. Emotional development

v. Language development

2. Socialisation processes

a. Concept and nature of socialisation

b. Agencies and processes of socialisation

c. Socio-economic status and its impact on learner’s development

d. Impact of culture – social class, ethnicity

3. Piaget, Kohlberg, and Erikson: Constructs, critical perspectives, and educational implications

a. Piaget’s Cognitive Development theory

b. Kohlberg’s Moral Development theory

c. Erikson’s Psycho-Social Development theory

4. Intelligence

a. Concept, definition, and nature of intelligence

b. Understanding learners from the perspective of multiple intelligences

c. Gardner ‘s theory of multiple intelligences: Construct and critical perspectives

d. The changing concept of intelligence

f. Measuring intelligence

5. Gender as a social construct: gender roles, gender bias and educational practices

a. Social construction of gender

i. Differences between gender and sex

ii. Gender socialisation and gender roles

iii. Gender discrimination at different levels of institutions (institutions related to social, cultural, religious, economic, political, and educational settings)

iv. Third gender and transgender: Types of gender identities

b. Gender issues in curriculum

i. Gender concerns related to access, enrolment, retention, participation, and overall achievement

ii. Role of curriculum, textbooks, classroom practices and school culture in promoting gender equality

6. Acts and Policies

a. National Policy on Education (1968, 1986), National Curriculum Framework 2005, National

Education Policy 2020

b. Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009

II. Concept of inclusive education

1. Meaning, need, and importance of inclusive education

a. Transition from segregation to inclusion

b. Acts and policies: Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI), Integrated Education for Disabled Children (IEDC), and Rights of Persons with Disability (RPWD) 2016, National Trust Act 1999. NEP, 2020 with regards to inclusive education

c. Role of teachers working in inclusive settings and resource teacher/ educator in facilitating

inclusive education

2. Individual differences among learners from diverse backgrounds

a. Understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion etc.

b. Understanding challenges of socio-economically disadvantaged groups-regional, linguistic, and ethnic groups

c. Constitutional provisions, educational schemes, policies and programmes for scheduled tribes, scheduled castes and other backward sections

d. Inclusive strategies and education for children with diverse needs

3. Addressing the needs of children with different abilitiesa. Concept of disability, impairment, and handicap

b. Types of impairment/ disabilities

i. Blindness and low vision

ii. Hearing Impairment

iii. Mental retardation

iv. Leprosy cured

v. Neurological and motor disabilities

vi. Autism Spectrum Disorder

vii. Multiple disabilities

c. Learning Disabilities (LD)

i. Meaning, types, characteristics

ii. Identification of children with learning disabilities

iii. Approaches and techniques for teaching children with learning disabilities

4. Mental and physical well-being

a. Meaning, characteristics and significance of mental health

b. Factors influencing mental health

c. Ways to promote positive mental health in schools

d. Health and physical education: essential qualities, planning, community participation

e. National Health Policy-2002

III. Learning and pedagogy (10 Questions)

1. How children think and learn

a. Learning process

i. Learning – concept, characteristics, principles, types, domains

ii. Transfer of learning- concept, types, theory of transfer of learning (theory of mental discipline, apperception, identical elements, and generalisation) and its educational implications

iii. Constructivism and learning – types and principles of constructivism

b. Theories of learning and their educational implications

i. Behavioural or stimulus-response connection theory – Pavlov’s classical conditioning

learning; Thorndike’s trial and error learning, Skinner’s operant conditioning learning)

ii. Gestalt theory – (Kohler’s insightful learning, Tolman’s sign learning)

iii. Gagne’s hierarchical theory of learning

iv. Bandura’s social learning theory

c. Factors contributing to learning- cognition, emotions, heredity, and environment

2. Basic processes of teaching and learning: Children’s strategies of learning; learning as a social activity; social context of learning; child as a problem solver and a scientific investigator.

a. Different types of instruction

i. Teacher-controlled instruction – lecture, demonstration, inductive-deductive, discussion, team teaching

ii. Learner controlled instruction – programmed instruction, computer-assisted, personalised system, project method, problem-solving method

3. Personality types

a. Definition, types, characteristics, and traits

b. Freud’s psychoanalytic theory

4. Assessment and Learning

a. Statistics- data organisation, frequency distribution, graphical representation, central tendency, variation, normal distribution, percentile rank, correlation, and their interpretation

b. Feedback as an essential component of formative assessment

c. Principles of constructing objective, short answer, essay, and interpretative type questions

d. Characteristics of good test: Reliability, validity, objectivity, and usability

STET Syllabus for Language I Here is the Sikkim TET Syllabus for Language I discussed below to smoothen candidate’s preparation:

I. Content

Unseen passages: Two passages, one prose (literary, scientific, narrative or discursive) or drama of 300-350 words and one poem

1. Reading comprehension

a. Skills of reading

i. Understanding subskills of reading: Skimming and scanning

ii. Understanding strategies of reading: Prediction, visualisation, summarisation etc. iii. Higher order thinking skills: Inferences, conclusions, assumptions, textual evidence, cause-effect, point of view etc.

iv. Interpretation of chart, diagram, graph etc.

b. Grammar knowledge

i. Functional and communicative grammar in everyday contexts

ii. Adjectives, adverbs, prepositions, determiners, modals, tenses, clauses, reporting, passive voice, subject-verb concord, commands and requests, statements, and questions

c. Vocabulary

i. Vocabulary in unseen texts, e.g., prose, poem, non-fiction and authentic literature like

newspaper reports and articles

ii. Synonyms and antonyms, word formation, shades of meaning, semantic gradients, e.g., big, huge, gigantic etc.

iii. Figures of speech: Metaphor, symbol, image, rhyme scheme, alliteration, onomatopoeia

etc.

2. Responding to literature

a. Interpretation of plot, character, setting, intention, theme, mood, tone etc.

b. Critical thinking in unseen texts

c. Gender, inclusion, stereotypes, bias, symbols and images, voice

3. Language policies and languages in school education

a. Goals of a language curriculum and their relation to pedagogical processes and TLMs

b. ‘Three language formula’ and its effect on languages in school education

c. Language policy of Sikkim and pedagogical issues related to its implementation

d. Latest policies related to languages and language education at the state and national level

II. Pedagogical processes

1. Language diversity and multilingual contexts

a. Perspectives

i. Perspectives on multilingual approach and language inclusion

ii. Perspectives on Cummins’ theory of language interdependence

iii. Perspectives and classroom processes of multilingual pedagogy

iv. Code-mixing and code-switching

b. Pedagogy

27

i. Language diversity and multilingualism as a resource for learning school languages

ii. Simultaneous translation and creative translation as teaching strategies

2. Challenges of teaching English as the medium of instruction

a. Social and pedagogical challenges facing the language teacher

i. English as a medium where an environment of English is not available

ii. Syllabus requirements and the textbook

iii. Mixed-ability groups and large classes

iv. Aspirations of parents

v. Analysing the oral and written responses of learners (response analysis) to identify what

they know and what are the gap areas

vi. Understanding the meaning of mistakes in a developmental continuum

b. Development of the language teacher as a professional

i. Language proficiency and competence

ii. Knowledge of new pedagogies

iii. Connect with professional community

iv. Opportunities for professional development

3. Language across the curriculum

a. Perspectives

i. Language as a school subject and as a means of learning and communication

ii. Language as an instrument for abstract thought and knowledge acquisition (language abilities that facilitate the learning of other subjects)

b. Pedagogy

i. Content from different subjects for development of language skills, vocabulary, and grammar

ii. Classroom processes for Language Across Curriculum (LAC)

4. Language acquisition and language learning

a. Perspectives

i. Perspectives on the difference between acquisition and learning and the stages of language learning

ii. Principles of second language acquisition and their application in pedagogical processes

and TLMs: The Natural Approach (Krashen and Terrell); Pedagogy of Comprehensible Input (Krashen); Language Interdependence Hypothesis (Cummins) and Bilingual

Approach- Basic Interpersonal Communication Skills (BICS) and Cognitive Academic Language Proficiency (CALP)

iii. Theories of language acquisition (Chomsky - Language Acquisition Device [LAD] and Bruner- Language Acquisition Support System [LASS]) and their application in pedagogical processes

b. Pedagogy

i. Principles and pedagogy of different approaches to language teaching at the elementary stage: Communicative approach, task-based language teaching, content-based instruction

5. Approaches to language teaching at the elementary stage

a. Perspectives and pedagogy

i. Perspectives and pedagogy of communicative and task-based approaches to language

teaching at the elementary stage

ii. Input-rich communicational environment in the classroom

iii. Comprehensible input

iv. Meaningful contexts for language learning through integration of skills

b. Pedagogical processes

i. Lesson planning and assessment under communicative and task-based approaches

ii. Promoting role of parents and community in literacy development

iii. Experiential learning through literature in the target language, folk art, games, songs etc.

iv. Storytelling and children’s literature

v. Listening to, telling, and writing stories, poems, songs etc.

vi. Drama/theatre and role play

vii. Activities based on reading and writing corners

viii. Use of classroom walls

ix. Experience-based writing

c. Inclusive pedagogy

i. Children in different circumstances

ii. Gifted and special ability children: Dyslexia, dysgraphia, auditory processing disorder, language processing disorder, visual perceptual deficit etc.

iii. Learning, TLMs and adaptive assessment

6. Curricular materials and planning

a. Principles

i. Print-rich environment: Types of materials, their need, use for different stages of learning

ii. Principles and application of TLM design and use, e.g., flexibility, dynamism, inclusion, gender sensitivity, contextuality, age-appropriateness, attractiveness and language teaching and assessment potential, and their application

b. TLM essentials

i. Curriculum, syllabus, textbooks, learning outcomes and lesson plans

ii. Print-rich environment: Types of materials, their need, use for different stages of learning

c. Types of TLMs and their interactive use in language learning

i. Local/cultural resources like stories, songs, folk art, literature, indigenous toys and

traditional games

ii. Authentic material

iii. Learner-created and learner-chosen texts, reading corners and library

iv. Collaboratively developed TLMs with low-/no-cost material (both by the teacher, learners, and the community)

v. Art, sport, and ICT integrated material

7. Assessing language

a. Perspectives on assessment

i. Assessment as part of the teaching process

ii. Assessment ‘for’ and ‘as’ learning (formative) and ‘of’ learning (summative).

b. Relationship between assessment and the teaching process

i. Tailor-made, adaptive assessment

ii. Recording, tracking and reporting learner progress

iii. Providing qualitative feedback and developing holistic progress reports

iv. Testing with reference to cognitive domains

v. Cognitive alignment of learning outcomes to assessment

8. Teaching literature at the elementary stage

a. Teaching poetry, prose, drama or non-fiction for enjoyment, appreciation, and development of imagination

b. Study of diverse texts and themes, e.g., gender and inclusion, in addition to the prescribed textbook

c. Types of text: Descriptive, narrative, expository and argumentative

d. Authentic literature, e.g., newspaper reports, posters etc.

e. Literary analysis for beginners: Plot, character etc., figures of speech and language in

literature

f. Critical thinking through literature: Listening, speaking, reading, and writing

g. Elements of literature: Style, format, layout, structure and theme of prose, poem, or nonfiction

h. The pedagogy and assessment of different genres of literature

9. Critical perspectives on the teaching of grammar at the elementary stage

a. Principles

i. Rules and definitions not ‘taught’

ii. Grammar through active engagement with language

iii. Inductive method with opportunities for discovery of rules through communicative tasks

iv. Discovery of rules as reflecting on academic language, an intellectually engaging activity in its own right

v. Formal grammar introduced after basic linguistic competence is acquired

b. Pedagogy

i. Strategies of teaching grammar and vocabulary through exposure to spoken and written

inputs and discovering their use/function, instead of explicit grammar instruction at the

elementary stage

ii. Components of grammar and vocabulary, e.g., nouns, pronouns, adjectives, adverbs, prepositions, singulars and plurals, gender, articles, conjunctions, determiners, possessives, punctuation marks, verbs and tense forms (simple present and present continuous, simple past and past continuous, expressing future), question words etc.

10.Critical perspectives on remedial teaching

a. What is remedial teaching?

i. What needs to be remedied – learner, teacher or TLMs?

ii. When where why and how of remedial teaching

iii. The acquisition-learning continuum versus the remedial teaching approach

iv. Inclusive and adaptive lesson planning or remedial teaching?

b. Awareness of remediation strategies to support language learning

i. Inclusive and adaptive lesson planning

ii. Specific remediation programmes and bridge courses

iii. Analysing the oral and written responses of learners (response analysis) to identify what they know and what are the gap areas

iv. Any other classroom/school level intervention, e.g., action research or a library programme

STET Syllabus for Language II Here is the Sikkim TET Syllabus for Language II discussed below for reference purposes:

I. Content

Unseen passages: Two unseen prose passages (discursive, literary, narrative or scientific) of 300-350 words

1. Reading comprehension

a. Skills of reading

i. Understanding subskills of reading: Skimming and scanning

ii. Understanding strategies of reading: Prediction, visualisation, summarisation etc.

iii. Higher Order Thinking Skills: Inferences, conclusions, assumptions, textual evidence, cause-effect, point of view etc.

iv. Interpretation of chart, diagram, graph etc.

b. Grammar knowledge

i. Functional and communicative grammar in everyday contexts

ii. Adjectives, adverbs, prepositions, determiners, modals, tenses, clauses, reporting, passive voice, subject-verb concord, commands and requests, statements, and questions

c. Vocabulary

i. Vocabulary in unseen texts (prose, poem, non-fiction and authentic literature like newspaper reports and articles)

ii. Synonyms and antonyms, word formation, shades of meaning, semantic gradients, e.g.,

big, huge, gigantic etc.

iii. Figures of speech: Metaphor, symbol, image, rhyme scheme, alliteration, onomatopoeia etc.

2. Responding to literature

a. Interpretation of plot, character, setting, intention, theme, mood, tone etc.

b. Critical thinking in unseen texts

c. Gender, inclusion, stereotypes, bias, symbols and images, voice

3. Language policies and languages in school education

a. Goals of a language curriculum and their relation to pedagogical processes and TLMs

b. ‘Three language formula’ and its effect on languages in school education

c. Language Policy of Sikkim and pedagogical issues related to its implementation

d. Latest policies related to languages and language education at the State and national level

II. Pedagogical Processes (15 Questions)

1. Language diversity and multilingual contexts

a. Perspectives

i. Perspectives on multilingual approach and language inclusion

ii. Perspectives on Cummins’ Theory of Language Interdependence

iii. Perspectives and classroom processes of multilingual pedagogy

iv. Code-mixing and code-switching

b. Pedagogy

i. Language diversity and multilingualism as a resource for learning school languages

ii. Simultaneous translation and creative translation as teaching strategies

2. Challenges in the teaching of regional languages as a subject

a. Social and pedagogical challenges facing the language teacher

i. Teaching of regional languages where classes are not homogenous

ii. Syllabus requirements and the textbook

iii. Mixed-ability groups and large classes

iv. Aspirations of parents

v. Analysing the oral and written responses of learners (response analysis) to identify what they know and what are the gap areas

vi. Understanding the meaning of mistakes in a developmental continuum

b. Development of the language teacher as a professional

i. Language proficiency and competence

ii. Knowledge of new pedagogies

iii. Connect with professional community

iv. Opportunities for professional development

3. Language across the curriculum

a. Perspectives

i. Language as a school subject and as a means of learning and communication

ii. Language as an instrument for abstract thought and knowledge acquisition (language abilities that facilitate the learning of other subjects)

b. Pedagogy

i. Content from different subjects for development of language skills, vocabulary, and grammar

ii. Classroom processes for LAC

4. Language acquisition and language learning

a. Perspectives

i. Perspectives on the difference between acquisition and learning and the stages of language learning

ii. Principles of second language acquisition and their application in pedagogical processes and TLMs: The Natural Approach (Krashen and Terrell); Pedagogy of Comprehensible Input (Krashen); Language Interdependence Hypothesis (Cummins) and Bilingual Approach- Basic Interpersonal Communication Skills (BICS) and Cognitive Academic Language Proficiency (CALP)

iii. Theories of language acquisition (Chomsky- Language Acquisition Device (LAD) and Bruner- Language Acquisition Support System (LASS)) and their application in pedagogical processes

b. Pedagogy

i. Principles and pedagogy of different approaches to language teaching at the elementary

stage: Communicative approach, task-based language teaching, content-based

instruction

5. Approaches to language teaching at the elementary stage

a. Perspectives and pedagogy

i. Perspectives and pedagogy of communicative and task-based approaches to language

teaching at the elementary stage

ii. Input-rich communicational environment in the classroom

iii. Comprehensible input

iv. Meaningful contexts for language learning through integration of skills

b. Pedagogical processes

i. Lesson planning and assessment under communicative and task-based approaches.

ii. Promoting role of parents and community in literacy development

iii. Experiential learning through literature in the target language, folk art, games, songs etc.

iv. Storytelling and children’s literature

v. Listening to, telling, and writing stories, poems, songs etc.

vi. Drama/theatre and role play

vii. Activities based on reading and writing corners

viii. Use of classroom walls

ix. Experience-based writing

c. Inclusive pedagogy

i. Children in different circumstances

ii. Gifted and special ability children: dyslexia, dysgraphia, auditory processing disorder, language processing disorder, visual perceptual deficit etc.

iii. Learning, TLMs and adaptive assessment

6. Curricular materials and planning

a. Principles

i. Print-rich environment: Types of materials, their need, use for different stages of learning

ii. Principles and application of TLM design and use, e.g., flexibility, dynamism, inclusion, gender sensitivity, contextuality, age-appropriateness, attractiveness and language teaching and assessment potential, and their application

b. TLM essentials

i. Curriculum, syllabus, textbooks, learning outcomes, and lesson plans

ii. Print-rich environment: Types of materials, their need, use for different stages of learning

c. Types of TLMs and their interactive use in language learning

i. Local/cultural resources like stories, songs, folk art, literature, indigenous toys, and traditional games

ii. Authentic material

iii. Learner-created and learner-chosen texts, reading corners and library

iv. Collaboratively developed TLMs with low-/no-cost material (both by the teacher learners, and the community)

v. Art, sport, and ICT integrated material

7. Assessing language

a. Perspectives on assessment

i. Assessment as part of the teaching process

ii. Assessment ‘for’ and ‘as’ learning (formative) and ‘of’ learning (summative)

b. Relationship between assessment and the teaching process

i. Tailor-made, adaptive assessment

ii. Recording, tracking and reporting learner progress

iii. Providing qualitative feedback and developing holistic progress reports

iv. Testing with reference to cognitive domains

v. Cognitive alignment of learning outcomes to assessment

8. Teaching literature at the elementary stage

a. Teaching poetry, prose, drama or non-fiction for enjoyment, appreciation, and development of imagination

b. Study of diverse texts and themes, e.g., gender and inclusion, in addition to the prescribed

textbook

c. Types of text: Descriptive, narrative, expository and argumentative

d. Authentic literature, e.g. newspaper reports, posters etc.

e. Literary analysis for beginners: Plot, character etc., figures of speech and language in literature

f. Critical thinking through literature: Listening, speaking, reading, and writing

g. Elements of literature: Style, format, layout, structure and theme of prose, poem, or nonfiction

h. The pedagogy and assessment of different genres of literature

9. Critical Perspectives on the teaching of grammar at the elementary stage

a. Principles

i. Rules and definitions not ‘taught’

ii. Grammar through active engagement with language

iii. Inductive method with opportunities for discovery of rules through communicative tasks

iv. Discovery of rules as reflecting on academic language, an intellectually engaging activity in its own right

v. Formal grammar introduced after basic linguistic competence is acquired

b. Pedagogy

i. Strategies of teaching grammar and vocabulary through exposure to spoken and written inputs and discovering their use/function, instead of explicit grammar instruction at the elementary stage

ii. Components of grammar and vocabulary, e.g., nouns, pronouns, adjectives, adverbs, prepositions, singulars and plurals, gender, articles, conjunctions, determiners,

possessives, punctuation marks, verbs and tense forms (simple present and present continuous, simple past and past continuous, expressing future), question words etc.

10.Critical perspectives on remedial teaching

a. What is remedial teaching?

i. What needs to be remedied – learner, teacher or TLMs?

ii. When, where, why and how of remedial teaching.

iii. The acquisition-learning continuum versus the remedial teaching approach.

iv. Inclusive and adaptive lesson planning or remedial teaching?

b. Awareness of remediation strategies to support language learning

i. Inclusive and adaptive lesson planning

ii. Specific remediation programmes and bridge courses

iii. Analysing the oral and written responses of learners (response analysis) to identify what they know and what are the gap areas

iv. Any other classroom/school level intervention, e.g., action research or a library programme

STET Syllabus for Mathematics Here is the Sikkim TET Syllabus for Mathematics discussed below to simplify aspirant’s preparation:

1. School Mathematics (content and learning )

1. Number (numerical aptitude and its teaching)

a. Operations on real numbers – meaning, representation, algorithm, word problems

b. Arithmetic progressions

c. BODMAS

d. Ratio and Proportion (Direct and inverse variation)

e. Percent – concept and its relation to fractions and decimals, profit and loss/discount

f. Simple Interest/Compound Interest/Value Added Tax (VAT)/Goods and Services Tax (GST)

g. Exponents – meaning, laws, simplification using laws of exponents

h. Unitary method

2. Geometry (shapes and spatial understanding)

a. Basic geometrical ideas: Lines and angles, triangles, quadrilaterals, circles, tangents and secants to a circle and their properties

b. Congruence and similarity of triangles

c. Geometrical constructions using ruler and compass

d. Van Hiele’s levels of geometric thinking

3. Pattern and Algebra

a. Algebraic expressions and identities

b. Polynomials

c. Linear equations in one and two variables (graphical and algebraic approach)

d. Applications of linear and quadratic equations in practical situations

4. Measurement and Mensuration

a. Area and Perimeter of 2D shapes (simple and composite)

b. Surface area and volumes of 3D (simple and composite) and derivation of related

formulae, real-life problems based on these

5. Data handling and Probability

a. Reading and making inferences from data

b. Data representation of grouped and ungrouped data: Pictographs, tables, bar graphs, pie charts, histogram, line graph, mean, median and mode of grouped and ungrouped data, ogive.

c. Probability

II. Perspectives and pedagogical content knowledge (10 Questions)

1. Nature and understanding of mathematics.

a. Nature of mathematics: Hierarchy, abstraction, deductive nature, math as patterns in numbers and shapes

b. Role of intuition and logic in mathematics

c. Axiomatic structure of mathematics

d. Validation in mathematics- process and types

e. Processes and skills of mathematics: problem-solving, visualisation, proof and reasoning, communication, making connections, generalisation

2. Language of mathematics

a. Mathematics as language- precise and concise

b. Mathematics register: Vocabulary

c. Relationship with spoken language

d. Symbols and notations in mathematics

e. Communication in the language of mathematics

3. Place of mathematics in school curriculum

a. Aims and objectives of teaching mathematics at the elementary level and its correlation with other subjects

b. Curriculum of mathematics at different stages of schooling

c. Social aspect, applications of maths

4. Community mathematics

a. Knowing mathematicians: Appreciating the contribution made by Indian and other mathematicians

b. Use of mathematics in daily life

c. Ethnomathematics: Mathematics in one’s cultural tradition (attire, home, food items, religious practices, indigenous games)

5. Approaches to learning and teaching mathematics

a. How children learn mathematics: Concept formation, learning trajectories, principles of

child development and learning, learning by memorisation, imitation, drill and practice,

instrumental and relational understanding

b. Errors and misconceptions

c. Theories of mathematics education (Piaget, Vygotsky, Bruner, Skemp)

d. Strategies and methods: Experiential learning (activity-based learning, play-way method) inductive and deductive method, analytic and synthetic method heuristic method

e. Problem-solving in mathematics

f. Extended learning (connecting classroom learning to the outside world)

6. Understanding resources for teaching mathematics

a. Perspectives on teaching: Learning materials and their place in learning math

b. Role of assignments: Investigations, projects, games, and puzzles

c. Textbook and worksheets

d. Mathematics lab, mathematics mela

e. Space and objects around the child

7. Assessment in mathematics

a. Purpose of assessment: Diagnostic, effectiveness of pedagogy, assessment for/of/as learning

b. Readiness of student: Assessment of content and skills

c. Types of Assessment: Formative and tools; summative and tools

d. Open- and close-ended questions and problems

e. Assessment of conceptual understanding and mathematical reasoning abilities

f. Assessment of development of mathematical abilities: Reasoning, communication, visualisation, etc.

STET Syllabus for Science Here is the Sikkim TET Syllabus for Science discussed below for candidates’ reference:

I. Content

1. Moving things, people, and ideas

a. Force and motion

i. Force- a push or a pull?

ii. Contact forces and non-contact forces: Basic concept with examples

iii. Balanced and unbalanced forces.

iv. Friction-advantages and disadvantages

v. Newton’s Laws of Motion (basic concept with examples)

vi. Uniform motion and non-uniform motion, uniform circular motion

vii. Speed, velocity, and acceleration

viii. Graphical representation of motion

b. Gravitation

i. Gravitation; universal law of gravitation

ii. Mass and weight

iii. Acceleration due to gravity on the earth (no derivation)

c. Work, energy, and power

i. Work-Scientific concept of work; work done by a constant force

ii. Forms of energy- kinetic energy and potential energy

iii. Law of conservation of energy

iv. Rate of doing work

2. How things work

a. Electricity and its magnetic effects

i. Electric potential and potential difference

ii. Ohm’s law- ohmic and non-ohmic conductor

iii. Series and parallel combination of resistors (no derivation)

iv. Domestic electric circuit, electric power

v. Heating effect of electric current

vi. Magnetic field and field lines

vii. Magnetic field due to a current-carrying straight conductor and through circular loop (no derivation)

viii. Right-hand thumb rule and Fleming’s left-hand rule

ix. Electromagnetic induction

b. Sound and light

i. Sound-production of sound

ii. Amplitude, time period and frequency of sound

iii. Speed of sound in different media

iv. Reflection of sound-echo; reverberation, uses of multiple reflection of sound

v. Reflection of light-regular and diffused reflection

vi. Laws of reflection

vii. Ray diagrams of images formed by spherical mirrors

viii. Sign convention of reflection; mirror formula (no derivation) and magnification

ix. Uses of spherical mirror

3. Materials

a. Materials from daily life

i. Natural fibres-wool; silk; processing fibres into wool

ii. Synthetic fibres-polymers; types of synthetic fibres; characteristics of synthetic fibres; plastics as materials of choice; plastics and the environment

iii. Metals and non-metals-physical properties of metals and non-metals; chemical properties of metals and non-metals; uses of metals and non-metals

iv. Acids, bases, and salts-chemical properties; strength of acids and bases; importance of pH in everyday life

b. Atoms and molecules

i. The structure of an atom – Thomson’s model, Rutherford’s model, Bohr’s model, neutrons; valency; symbols of atoms of different elements; atomic number and mass

number; isotopes and isobars; atomic mass

ii. Molecules – molecules of elements; molecules of compounds; ion

iii. Chemical formula – writing chemical formula; formula of simple compounds

iv. Laws of chemical combination: Laws of constant proportions, laws of conservation of mass

v. Molecular mass, formula unit mass and mole concept

c. Matter in our surroundings

i. Physical nature of matter

ii. Characteristics of particles of matter

iii. States of matter; changes in states of matter; effect of change of pressure; temperature

d. Carbon and its compounds

i. Allotropes of carbon, bonding in carbon – the covalent bond

ii. Versatile nature of carbon-saturated and unsaturated carbon compounds; chains,

branches, and rings; homologous series; nomenclature of carbon compounds

iii. Chemical properties of carbon compounds

iv. Important carbon compounds-ethanol and ethanoic acid: Properties of ethanol;

properties of ethanoic acid

v. Soaps and detergents

e. Basic chemical reactions and equations

i. Chemical equations-writing a chemical equation, balanced chemical equations.

ii. Types of chemical reactions-combination reaction, decomposition reaction, displacement reaction, double displacement reaction, oxidation, and reduction.

iii. Effects of oxidation reaction in daily life-corrosion, rancidity

4. The world of the living

a. Physiological processes in plants and animals

i. Nutrition-nutrition in plants: Autotrophic and heterotrophic mode of nutrition; parasites;

saprotrophs

ii. Nutrition in animals: Digestion and digestives system in human beings

iii. Photosynthesis; symbiotic relationship

iv. Respiration-aerobic and anaerobic respiration; human respiratory system; breathing

v. Transportation-transportation in plants: Circulatory system in humans

vi. Excretion: Excretion in plant and humans: excretory system in human beings

vii. Reproduction in animals; modes of reproduction; sexual reproduction; male and female reproductive organs; fertilisation and development of embryo (humans); oviparous and viviparous animals; metamorphosis; asexual reproduction; adolescence and puberty

viii. Reproduction in plants; sexual and asexual methods; male and female reproductive organs; cross and self-pollination; seed dispersal

b. Cell, tissue

i. Structure and functions of cell; cell wall; cell membrane; cytoplasm, nucleus; plastids; vacuoles, mitochondria; ribosomes; prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells; plant and animal cells

ii. Animal tissues- epithelial; connective; muscular and nervous tissues

iii. Plant tissue-meristematic and permanent tissues

c. Control and coordination

i. Growth dependent movements-phototropism; geotropism; chemotropism and hydrotropism

ii. Growth independent movements-thigmotropism; plant hormones

iii. The nervous system; nerve cells; human brain and spinal cord; reflex action and reflex arc

d. Forest, environment

i. Forest and wildlife – importance of forest; endemic species, red data book; causes and consequences of deforestation

ii. Ecosystem: Its components and their relationships; food chains and food webs;

biochemical cycles-nutrient cycles; ozone layer

e. Health and diseases

i. Significance of health: Personal and community issues

ii. Disease and its causes: Infectious and non-infectious; means of spread

iii. Prevention and treatment: Immunisation

5. Natural phenomena and natural resources

a. Lightning: Lightning safety

b. Earthquakes: Causes of earthquakes; protection against earthquakes

c. Thunderstorms and cyclones; safety measures

d. Air: Components of air; air pollution its causes, sources and harmful effects of air pollution

e. Water: Sources of water; water pollution – its causes, sources, and harmful effects

f. Soil: Types of soil; soil erosion and soil conservation; soil pollution and its harmful effects

II. Pedagogical Processes

1. Nature and structure of science

a. Science as a process and science as a body of knowledge

b. Development of science as a discipline

c. Understanding science as a subject at various levels (primary, secondary, higher)

d. Development of scientific temper and ethics of science (validities)

2. Science Curriculum

a. Criteria for science curriculum and content organisation

b. Approaches to curriculum (integrated approach)

c. Science curriculum at national level (NCERT)

3. Approaches and methods of teaching science

a. Experimentation

b. Lecture cum demonstration

c. Discussion

d. Inductive-deductive approach

e. Enquiry

f. Problem-solving

g. Object-based observation (constructive approach)

4. Planning and learning resources for effective instruction in science

a. Instructional aids

b. Computer-aided instruction

c. Open Education Resources (OER)

d. Improvisations and science kits

e. Lesson plan and unit plan

5. Evaluation of learner progress

a. Tools and techniques (criterion-referenced test and non-criterion referenced test,

checklist, rating scale, observation and anecdotal record, interview, rubrics)

b. Achievement test in science (planning/blueprint, construction, try-outs, and evaluation)

c. Diagnostic test

d. Assessment types (formative, summative)

e. Types of questions (essay type, objective type, short answer test items, case-based items, assertions, and reason)

STET Syllabus for Social Science

Here is the Sikkim TET Syllabus for Social Science discussed below to ease candidate’s preparation:

Content

1. Social and political life

a. Government

i. Key elements of a democratic government: Equality and justice

ii. Local government and administration

b. Democratic rights

i. Need for democracy

ii. Rights in a democracy

c. Electoral politics

i. Need for elections

ii. System of elections

d. How the state government works

i. Role of the government in health

ii. Public and private health care services

e. The Indian Constitution

i. Guiding values of the Indian constitution and secularism

ii. Parliament

iii. Understanding laws

f. Judiciary

i. Criminal justice system

ii. Law and social justice

g. Understanding marginalisation

i. Adivasis

ii. Minorities

h. Diversity and discrimination

i. Understanding diversity and discrimination

ii. Rural-Urban livelihoods

iii. Private and public facilities

i. Gender: Women change the world

i. Women’s work and equality

ii. Gender and politics

2. History

a. Constructing history (‘what, where, how and when’, ‘tracing changes through a thousand years’, ‘how, when and where’)

b. The earliest cities

c. New questions and ideas

d. Ashoka, the emperor who gave up war

e. The Delhi sultans

f. The Mughal empire

g. From trade to territory

h. When people rebel

i. Women, caste, and reform

j. Nationalism in India

3. Geography

a. Planet: earth in the solar system, movement of the earth – rotation and revolution

b. Globe and maps: Latitudes and longitudes, components of a map, difference between sketch and maps, types of maps and interpretation of maps

c. Domains of the earth

i. Lithosphere: Interior of the earth, rocks and minerals, earth movements and major landforms

ii. Atmosphere: Composition, structure of the atmosphere, elements of weather and climate

iii. Hydrosphere: Fresh and saline, distribution of major water bodies, ocean waters and their circulation, tides

d. Resources

i. Types, distribution, utilisation, and conservation

ii. Land and soil, water, minerals, and power resources

iii. Agriculture – types, patterns, major crops

iv. Industries – classification based on size, raw materials, ownership; major industries; and their locations

e. Human resources

i. Composition, population change, distribution, and density

ii. Settlement, transport, and communication

f. India

i. Locational setting

ii. India’s neighbours

iii. Major physiographic divisions

iv. Climate: Factors, major seasons

v. Drainage: Major rivers and tributaries, pollution, and its control

vi. Natural vegetation: Types and distribution

vii. Wildlife: Major species, distribution, and conservation

II. Pedagogical Issues/ Concepts (20 Questions)

1. Nature and objectives of social science

a. Meaning and nature of social science

b. Objectives of teaching social science

c. Approaches to teaching social science curriculum: discipline-based, interdisciplinary and integrated, constructivism

2. Strategies or methods of teaching social science- The methods of teaching of social science should be interactive and child-centric by using the following strategies:

a. Project

b. Experimentation

c. Storytelling

d. Survey

e. Picture or graphical interpretation

f.Interview

g. Group work

h. Inductive and deductive

i. Source method.

j. Dramatisation

3. Teaching-learning resources

a. Community, e.g., mall, market, post office, hospital, tailor, farmer, bank, agricultural land etc.

b. Audio-visual aids like chart paper, television, mobile, laptop, radio etc

c. ICT integration/digital resources

d. Storybooks, literature, non-fiction, political cartoons, newspaper clippings, advertisement, maps

e. Field trips

4. Assessment

a. School-based assessment

i. Picture reading

ii. Experimentation

iii. Project work

iv. Drawing and craftwork

b. Approaches of assessment

i. Assessment of learning (summative)

ii. Assessment for and as learning (formative)

c. Types of assessment

i. Individual assessment

ii. Group assessment

iii. Self-assessment

iv. Peer assessment

v. Placement assessment

vi. Diagnostic assessment

d. Assessment tools and techniques

i. Continuous comprehensive evaluation

ii. Observation

iii. Written and oral test

iv. Open book examination

v. Rubrics, checklist, rating scales