SJVN Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Field Engineer and Other Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

SJVN Recruitment 2023: The SJVN Limited under the Ministry of Power, Govt. of India has notified for Jr. Field Engineer and others posts on its official website. You can check notification pdf, how to apply, educational qualification and others here.

SJVN Recruitment 2023 Notification: SJVN Limited, a Mini Ratna under administrative control of Ministry of Power, Govt. of India has released recruitment notification for the 155 posts of Jr. Field Engineer, Jr. Field Officer and other posts in different disciplines.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 10, 2023. The date of commencement of online registration for submitting of applications for this major recruitment drive is September 18, 2023

Selection for these posts will be done through the Computer Based Test only. The provisionally shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification round. You can check all the details including eligibility, age limit, selection process and others update here.

SJVN Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date for submission of online application is October 9, 2023 whereas the date of commencement of online registration for submitting of application is September 18, 2023

SJVN Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation SJVN Limited Name of posts Jr. Field Officer and other Number of posts 155 Last date to apply October 9, 2023 Application mode Online Jobs Type Govt Jobs Official website https://sjvnindia.com

SJVN Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Civil Junior Field Engineer-90

Electrical Junior Field Engineer-15

Mechanical Junior Field Engineer-10

HR Junior Field Officer-10

F&A Junior Field Officer-12

IT Junior Field Engineer-8

OL Junior Field Officer -2

PR Junior Field Officer-4

Architecture Junior Field Officer-4

SJVN Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualifications

Civil Junior Field Engineer-Candidates should have Full time Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Electrical Junior Field Engineer-Candidates should have Full time Diploma in Electrical

Engineering.

Mechanical Junior Field Engineer-Candidates should have Full Time Diploma in Mechanical

Engineering.

HR Junior Field Officer-Candidates should have Graduate with one/two-year full time

Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Personnel Management/Social Works/ Labor Welfare/ Business Management/ Office Management/ Public Administration.

F&A Junior Field Officer-Candidates should have Inter-CA or Inter-ICWA-CMA (Simple

Pass) or full time M. Com.

IT Junior Field Engineer-Candidates should have Full time Diploma in Computer

Science/Computer Engineering/ Information Technology from a recognized University/Institute.

OL Junior Field Officer -Candidates should have Full time Master’s Degree of a

recognised University in Hindi with English as a main subject at the Bachelor’s Degree level. Desirable – Diploma in Hindi Translation

PR Junior Field Officer-Candidates should have Graduate with One-year full time Post

Graduate Diploma in Journalism or Public Relations or Mass Communications from recognized

University / Institute

Architecture Junior Field Officer-Candidates should have Three Years full time diploma in

Architecture from recognized University / Institute

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility for the post.

SJVN Recruitment 2023: Compensation Package (Fixed Remuneration (in Rs))

Jr. Field Engineer/ Jr. Field Office-45,000/-

Check the notification link for details of the other Benefits/Additional Remuneration and others.

SJVN Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Upper age limit is 30 Years as on closing date of advertisement.

Check the notification link for relaxation in age limit.

SJVN Recruitment 2023: Computer Based Test Update

The Computer Based Test will be in two parts-

Part-I will consist of 70 multiple choice questions of the relevant discipline, and

Part-II will consist of 30 multiple choice questions on General Aptitude.

Minimum qualifying marks in CBT shall be 40% for SC/ST/PWD candidates & 50% for others.

SJVN Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF





How To Apply For SJVN Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts in online mode after following the steps given below.