SJVN Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Field Engineer and Other Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

SJVN Recruitment 2023 Notification: SJVN Limited, a Mini Ratna under administrative control of Ministry of Power, Govt. of India has released recruitment notification for the 155 posts of Jr. Field Engineer, Jr. Field Officer and other posts in different disciplines.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 10, 2023. The date of commencement of online registration for submitting of applications for this major recruitment drive is September 18, 2023
Selection for these posts will be done through the Computer Based Test only. The provisionally shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification round. You can check all the details including eligibility, age limit, selection process and others update here.
SJVN Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Closing date for submission of online application is October 9, 2023 whereas the date of commencement of online registration for submitting of application is September 18, 2023
SJVN Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organisation
|SJVN Limited
|Name of posts
|Jr. Field Officer and other
|Number of posts
|155
|Last date to apply
|October 9, 2023
|Application mode
|Online
|Jobs Type
|Govt Jobs
|Official website
|https://sjvnindia.com
SJVN Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Civil Junior Field Engineer-90
- Electrical Junior Field Engineer-15
- Mechanical Junior Field Engineer-10
- HR Junior Field Officer-10
- F&A Junior Field Officer-12
- IT Junior Field Engineer-8
- OL Junior Field Officer -2
- PR Junior Field Officer-4
- Architecture Junior Field Officer-4
SJVN Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualifications
Civil Junior Field Engineer-Candidates should have Full time Diploma in Civil Engineering.
Electrical Junior Field Engineer-Candidates should have Full time Diploma in Electrical
Engineering.
Mechanical Junior Field Engineer-Candidates should have Full Time Diploma in Mechanical
Engineering.
HR Junior Field Officer-Candidates should have Graduate with one/two-year full time
Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Personnel Management/Social Works/ Labor Welfare/ Business Management/ Office Management/ Public Administration.
F&A Junior Field Officer-Candidates should have Inter-CA or Inter-ICWA-CMA (Simple
Pass) or full time M. Com.
IT Junior Field Engineer-Candidates should have Full time Diploma in Computer
Science/Computer Engineering/ Information Technology from a recognized University/Institute.
OL Junior Field Officer -Candidates should have Full time Master’s Degree of a
recognised University in Hindi with English as a main subject at the Bachelor’s Degree level. Desirable – Diploma in Hindi Translation
PR Junior Field Officer-Candidates should have Graduate with One-year full time Post
Graduate Diploma in Journalism or Public Relations or Mass Communications from recognized
University / Institute
Architecture Junior Field Officer-Candidates should have Three Years full time diploma in
Architecture from recognized University / Institute
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility for the post.
SJVN Recruitment 2023: Compensation Package (Fixed Remuneration (in Rs))
Jr. Field Engineer/ Jr. Field Office-45,000/-
Check the notification link for details of the other Benefits/Additional Remuneration and others.
SJVN Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
Upper age limit is 30 Years as on closing date of advertisement.
Check the notification link for relaxation in age limit.
SJVN Recruitment 2023: Computer Based Test Update
- The Computer Based Test will be in two parts-
- Part-I will consist of 70 multiple choice questions of the relevant discipline, and
- Part-II will consist of 30 multiple choice questions on General Aptitude.
- Minimum qualifying marks in CBT shall be 40% for SC/ST/PWD candidates & 50% for others.
SJVN Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF
How To Apply For SJVN Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts in online mode after following the steps given below.
- Step I: Visit to the official website-: www.sjvn.nic.in
- Step 2: Candidates should have a valid personal e-mail ID and it should be active during the entire
recruitment process.
- Step 3: The Application sequence number, User ID, Password and all other important
communication will be sent on the same registered e-mail ID.
- Step 4: Candidates are required to login to candidate login section and then deposit non-refundable
application fees as mentioned in the notification.
- Step 5: After submitting the online application, the candidates should print the application form and keep a copy for their reference and records.