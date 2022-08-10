SLRC Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download Link Here

SLRC Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2022 Link is available on sebaonline.org. Candidates can check link here.

SLRC Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2022: State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) has uploaded the admit card for the post of Class 3 Category on 10 August 2022. Students can click on the SLRC Assam Grade 3 Admit Card Link available on SLRC website i.e. sebaonline.org or from this page using their Application Number' and 'Password'.

How to Download SLRC Assam Class 3 Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of SRSC i.e. sebaonline.org

Click on the admit card 'Download Admit Card' link given uner ‘State Level Recruitment Commission for CLASS III POSTS’

Now, login into your account

Download SLRC Admit Card