SLRC Assam Admit Card 2022 (Out) @sebaonline.org: Download Link Here

SLRC Assam Admit Card 2022 Link is available on the official website i.e. sebaonline.org. Candidates can download Assam Class 4 Admit Card Here.

SLRC Assam Admit Card 2022: State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) has released the admit card for Class 4 Posts on its official website (sebaonline.org). Candidates who have applied for Assam Government Recrutiment 2022 can download Class 4 Admit Card by visiting the official website or SLRC Assam Admit Card Link provided below by login into their account.

Assam Grade 4 Exam will be conducted on 21 August 2022 from 10 am to 12 pm for Class 8 Category and from 2 pm to 4 pm for HSC or equivalent. There will be questions on the subjects including English, Social Studies, Mathematics, General Knowledge, Mental Ability and Logical Reasoning.

As per media reports, there will be no negative marking. Candidates will be givem135 multiple choice questions of one mark each. The candidates have to finish the paper within two hours.

How to Download SLRCAssam Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of SRSC i.e. sebaonline.org Click on the admit card 'Download Admit Card' link available on the homepage A new page will be opened - 'https://deforms.in/SLRC_CLASS_IV/?r' Now, click on 'Login' Button and provide your 'Application Number' and 'Password' Download Assam Class 4 Admit Card

It is to be noted that SLRC will soon release the Class 3 Admit Card on its website as well.

Assam Direct Recruitment Commission – Assam Administrative Staff College had published the Class 4 Recruitment Notification to fill up 13300+ vacancies. Also, the commission had issued the Class 3 Notification for a total of 13141 vacancies.