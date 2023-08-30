SLRC Result 2023: Download Assam Direct Recruitment Group 3 and 4 Additional Merit List at assam.gov.in

SLRC Additional Merit List Result 2023 has been released for Assam Direct Recruitment Group 3 and 4 at assam.gov.in. Check the Direct Download Link below.

The Assam Direct Recruitment (ADR) Additional Merit List has been released on 30 August 2023. The list contains the names of the candidates who have cleared the cut-off marks for the interview and skill test, but were not included in the final merit list due to age restrictions.

The ADR Additional Merit List is available on the official website of the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam. To check your name in the list, you need to enter your application number and password.

SLRC Additional Result 2023

The ADR Additional Merit List is a good opportunity for the candidates who have missed out on the final selection. If your name is on the list, you will be called for the next stage of the recruitment process, which is document verification.

Here are the steps on how to check the Assam Direct Recruitment Additional Merit List:

Go to the official website of SLRC Assam.

Click on the "Assam Direct Recruitment" link.

Click on the "Additional Merit List" link.

Enter your application number and password.

Click on the "Submit" button.

Your name will be displayed in the list if you have been shortlisted.

If your name is not in the list, you can still check the official website of SLRC Assam for updates on the recruitment process.