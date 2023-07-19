SMFWBEE Admit Card 2023 Out on smfwb.in; Direct Link to SMFWB Medical Faculty Call Letter

SMFWBEE Admit Card 2023: State Medical Faculty of West Bengal (SMFWB) has uploaded the admit card for the State Medical Faculty of West Bengal Entrance Examination 2023 for admission to different Para Medical Courses 2023 in various Medical Colleges, Govt. Institutions, and Non Govt. Affiliated Institution. Candidates can download SMFWBEE Admit Card by clicking on the ‘Applicant Login’ tab given at smfwb.in and smfwb.formflix.org.
The direct link to download SMFWBEE Call Letter is provided in this article. The candidates can check the details regarding the exam through the admit card.
|SMFWBEE Admit Card 2023
|Download Here
SMFWBEE Exam 2023
The Common Entrance Examination will be held on July 22 in offline mode i.e. in Pen and Paper Mode (OMR-based examination). There will be MCQ-type questions in Physics, Chemistry & Biology as taught in H.S. or equivalent examination Level. The total marks in Physics, Chemistry and Biology paper would be 25 and 25, and 50, respectively, and the total full marks would be 100. Each Question would be of 1 mark.
How to Download SMFWBEE Admit Card 2023 ?
- Visit the website of the SMFWB - smfwb.in
- Click on 'ATTENTION TO ALL: CLICK HERE FOR ADMISSION INFORMATION IN DIFFERENT PARA MEDICAL COURSES - 2023'
- It will redirect to a new page where you are required to click on 'Applicant Login'
- Now, enter your password, and registration number
- Download SMFWB Call Letter