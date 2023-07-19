SMFWBEE Admit Card 2023 Out on smfwb.in; Direct Link to SMFWB Medical Faculty Call Letter

SMFWBEE Admit Card 2023 is available on the official website i.e. smfwb.in. Candidates can check Direct Link to Download SMFWB Admit Card from the official website. Check Exam Date, Exam Details and Other Updates Here.

SMFWBEE Admit Card 2023: State Medical Faculty of West Bengal (SMFWB) has uploaded the admit card for the State Medical Faculty of West Bengal Entrance Examination 2023 for admission to different Para Medical Courses 2023 in various Medical Colleges, Govt. Institutions, and Non Govt. Affiliated Institution. Candidates can download SMFWBEE Admit Card by clicking on the ‘Applicant Login’ tab given at smfwb.in and smfwb.formflix.org.

The direct link to download SMFWBEE Call Letter is provided in this article. The candidates can check the details regarding the exam through the admit card.

SMFWBEE Admit Card 2023 Download Here

SMFWBEE Exam 2023

The Common Entrance Examination will be held on July 22 in offline mode i.e. in Pen and Paper Mode (OMR-based examination). There will be MCQ-type questions in Physics, Chemistry & Biology as taught in H.S. or equivalent examination Level. The total marks in Physics, Chemistry and Biology paper would be 25 and 25, and 50, respectively, and the total full marks would be 100. Each Question would be of 1 mark.

How to Download SMFWBEE Admit Card 2023 ?