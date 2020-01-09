SNAP 2019 Exam Result expected soon - Check Scorecard Here

SIU will soon declared the SNAP 2019 Result on January 10, 2020. Students had been eagerly waiting for their SNAP 2018 result and now they can check the result from the official website of SNAP i.e. snaptest.org once the result will be updated on the website. This year, SNAP 2019 test was held on 15th December in 92 cities across India. Aspirants took the test in online mode and 15 participating Symbiosis Institutes that shortlist students for final selection process individually on the basis of the SNAP test score. Candidates can follow these steps to check their SNAP Result:

How to Check SNAP 2019 Result

In order to access the result of SNAP test, test-takers can follow the steps mentioned below: ‘

1. Visit the official website of SNAP Test

2. Click on the 'Scorecard' link. You will be redirected to another window

Download SNAP 2019 Result - Direct Link

3. Click on the link provided for downloading the SNAP Test Result; You will be redirected to another page

4. Enter the correct login id and password of SNAP Test

5. Thereafter, candidates can download the SNAP Test result and can save it for future reference

6. Keep a copy of SNAP Result with you, as you need it for applying in various institutes

Take the Print out of SNAP 2019 Score card

It is important to take the print out of the SNAP Scorecard for the future reference. A hard copy is required at the time of the admission to various institutes. Symbiosis International University has advised the candidates to change the printer settings in order to take a perfect print of the Scorecard. Candidates can follow these steps to take print of the SNAP 2019 score card:

Print orientation: Portrait

Top & Bottom Margin: 0

Paper size: A4

Header should be blank

It is advised that you enable the popup window in your browser, in case you find any difficulty in taking the print of the SNAP scorecard. Use your laptop / desktop to download SNAP 2019 Score card. Usage of mobile/tablets is not advisable for this purpose.

What to check in the SNAP 2019 Scorecard

SNAP Scorecard is a very important document and candidates must check for these components after they download the SNAP 2019 Scorecard:

Name, Roll number, date of exam

Availability of Photograph & signature

SNAP 2019 sectional score

Overall Scaled score for SNAP 2019

SNAP 2019 percentile score – sectional & overall

Shortlist status

It is recommended that after checking the aforementioned components on the SNAP Scorecard, candidates should also cross-check your personal details with the SNAP 2019 application form and the SNAP Admit card.

About SNAP 2019

It is an objective test that carries total 150 questions and the duration of SNAP test is 120 minutes. It is a multiple choice question based test. Each question in the exam carries 4 responses. Choosing Wrong option will attracts negative marking. For every wrong choice, 25% marks of the allotted weightage will be deducted.

Given below is the structure of the SNAP 2019 test:

S.no. Sections No. of Questions Total Marks 1 General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability 40 40 2 Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency 40 40 3 Current Affairs (of last 2 years) 30 30 4 Analytical & Logical Reasoning 40 40 Total 150 150

Important Dates for SNAP 2019

SNAP Exam Event Exam Date SNAP Exam 15th December 2019 SNAP Exam Result January 10, 2020 SNAP Cutoffs 3rd Week of January 2020 SNAP D / PI / WAT Rounds 1st Week of February 2020 SNAP Final Merit List for MBA Admissions 4th Week of February 2020

Latest Updates on SNAP 2019

