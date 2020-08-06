SNAP 2020 Syllabus: What you need to study for the exam?

SNAP Exam Syllabus: Symbiosis International University (SIU) conducts SNAP MBA entrance in online mode for thousands of aspirants every year. Aspirants can find out the important topics and complete information about the SNAP Exam syllabus to prepare for the D-Day. However, before that, take a look at the summary of the SNAP exam pattern to understand the exam structure in short.
SNAP test comprise of 115 questions (110 MCQs and 5 non-MCQs) and the candidates will be allotted two hours (120 Minutes) duration to attempt the objective and subjective type questions. With some changes introduced in the SNAP exam this year, it has become more important for the aspirants to prepare for the exam earnestly. There will be 5 non-MCQ type questions in QA section only.
SNAP 2020 Exam Pattern Highlights
Here is a detailed view of SNAP Exam syllabus which aspirants are expected to prepare before appearing for the exam.
|
Section
|
MCQs
|
Non-MCQs
|
Total Questions
|
General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability
|
30
|
0
|
30
|
Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency
|
30
|
5
|
35
|
Analytical & Logical Reasoning
|
30
|
0
|
30
|
Current Affairs
|
20
|
0
|
20
|
Total
|
110
|
5
|
115
|
Total Time
|
120 Minutes
SNAP 2020 Exam Syllabus
The introduction of non-MCQ questions has indeed raised the level of the exam for the aspirants who would be appearing in the exam for the first time. However, the list of the topics from each section would help you prepare for the exam strategically.
SNAP 2020: General English Syllabus
The General English Section comprises of the following topics. Questions from these topics are often seen in the exam and aspirants must prepare these topics thoroughly to score good percentile in the exam:
- Reading Comprehension
- Antonyms
- Synonyms
- Different usage of same word
- Manias & Phobias
- Sentence correction
- Parajumbles
- Sentence completion
- Odd One out
- One word Substitution
- Idioms
SNAP 2020: General Awareness Syllabus
The General awareness section in SNAP exam aims to test the general aptitude of MBA Aspirants. Preparation of this section will help the candidates not just fetch a good percentile in SNAP exam but also score well in other MBA Entrance exams.
- Awards & Personalities
- Economy
- Corporate Affairs
- National Current Affairs
- Science & Technology
Also Read: SNAP 2020 Exam Pattern: Know Major Changes, Marking Scheme, No. of Questions, Sections
SNAP 2020: Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Syllabus
Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation is considered as a tough section in MBA Entrance exams. SNAP syllabus is a sneak peek into the upcoming challenges that can be avoided if candidates prepare well for the topics expected from this section.
Arithmetic
- Number Systems
- LCM and HCF
- Percentages
- Profit and Loss
- Interest (Simple and Compound)
- Speed, Time and Distance
- Time and Work
- Averages
- Complex Numbers
- Ratio & Proportion
- Probability
Algebra
- Linear and Quadratic Equation
- Progressions - AP, GP, HP
- Inequalities
- Permutation & Combination
- Sets & Functions
Geometry
- Geometry
- Coordinate geometry
- Trigonometry
- Mensuration
SNAP 2020 Analytical & Logical Reasoning Syllabus
The syllabus of Analytical & logical reasoning is as under:
- Assumption-Premise-Conclusion
- Assertion and reasons
- Statements and assumptions
- Strong arguments and Weak argument
- Inferences & Judgments
- Cause and effect
- Probably true, Probably false, definitely true, definitely false kind of statement
Being updated with the syllabus will help you to prepare for SNAP 2020 exam in an organized manner. Prepare well for the upcoming SNAP Exam and do not miss out on any of the topics mentioned above.
