SNAP 2020 Syllabus: What you need to study for the exam?

SNAP Exam Syllabus: Symbiosis International University (SIU) conducts SNAP MBA entrance in online mode for thousands of aspirants every year. Aspirants can find out the important topics and complete information about the SNAP Exam syllabus to prepare for the D-Day. However, before that, take a look at the summary of the SNAP exam pattern to understand the exam structure in short.

SNAP test comprise of 115 questions (110 MCQs and 5 non-MCQs) and the candidates will be allotted two hours (120 Minutes) duration to attempt the objective and subjective type questions. With some changes introduced in the SNAP exam this year, it has become more important for the aspirants to prepare for the exam earnestly. There will be 5 non-MCQ type questions in QA section only.

SNAP 2020 Exam Pattern Highlights

Here is a detailed view of SNAP Exam syllabus which aspirants are expected to prepare before appearing for the exam.

Section MCQs Non-MCQs Total Questions General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability 30 0 30 Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency 30 5 35 Analytical & Logical Reasoning 30 0 30 Current Affairs 20 0 20 Total 110 5

115 Total Time 120 Minutes

SNAP 2020 Exam Syllabus

The introduction of non-MCQ questions has indeed raised the level of the exam for the aspirants who would be appearing in the exam for the first time. However, the list of the topics from each section would help you prepare for the exam strategically.

SNAP 2020: General English Syllabus

The General English Section comprises of the following topics. Questions from these topics are often seen in the exam and aspirants must prepare these topics thoroughly to score good percentile in the exam:

Reading Comprehension

Antonyms

Synonyms

Different usage of same word

Manias & Phobias

Sentence correction

Parajumbles

Sentence completion

Odd One out

One word Substitution

Idioms

SNAP 2020: General Awareness Syllabus

The General awareness section in SNAP exam aims to test the general aptitude of MBA Aspirants. Preparation of this section will help the candidates not just fetch a good percentile in SNAP exam but also score well in other MBA Entrance exams.

Awards & Personalities

Economy

Corporate Affairs

National Current Affairs

Science & Technology

Also Read: SNAP 2020 Exam Pattern: Know Major Changes, Marking Scheme, No. of Questions, Sections

SNAP 2020: Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Syllabus

Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation is considered as a tough section in MBA Entrance exams. SNAP syllabus is a sneak peek into the upcoming challenges that can be avoided if candidates prepare well for the topics expected from this section.

Arithmetic

Number Systems

LCM and HCF

Percentages

Profit and Loss

Interest (Simple and Compound)

Speed, Time and Distance

Time and Work

Averages

Complex Numbers

Ratio & Proportion

Probability

Algebra

Linear and Quadratic Equation

Progressions - AP, GP, HP

Inequalities

Permutation & Combination

Sets & Functions

Geometry

Geometry

Coordinate geometry

Trigonometry

Mensuration

SNAP 2020 Analytical & Logical Reasoning Syllabus

The syllabus of Analytical & logical reasoning is as under:

Assumption-Premise-Conclusion

Assertion and reasons

Statements and assumptions

Strong arguments and Weak argument

Inferences & Judgments

Cause and effect

Probably true, Probably false, definitely true, definitely false kind of statement

Being updated with the syllabus will help you to prepare for SNAP 2020 exam in an organized manner. Prepare well for the upcoming SNAP Exam and do not miss out on any of the topics mentioned above.

