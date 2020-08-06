SNAP 2020 Exam - Know Eligibility, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Important Dates

SNAP 2020 Updates: Symbiosis International University (SIU), the SNAP exam conducting body, will soon released the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) 2020 official notification and as per the notification, the MBA entrance exam is expected to be conducted on the 2nd Sunday of i.e. 13th December 2020 tentatively (as per the past trend). The registration for the SNAP exam can begin anytime form August 2020 onwards.

SNAP exam will be conducted in online format for the candidates seeking admission in the MBA programme. SNAP exam is a gateway to various Post-Graduate courses offered by MBA institutes located in Pune, Bangalore Nashik and Hyderabad. Every year, around 50,000 – 75,000 students apply for SNAP exam. These statistics indicate that SNAP test is one among the top 10 most sought after management entrance exams in India.

Since 2018 SIU took a decision to conduct SNAP exam through online mode. The decision was taken to keep pace with the other prominent MBA entrance exams conducted in India such as CAT, MAT, CMAT, and NMAT among others. A SNAP exam taker undergoes GE-PIWAT process before getting the final admission offer from one of the 15 management Institutes under Symbiosis International University.

To find out more details about SNAP exam, read on the guidelines to appear in the SNAP MBA entrance exam:

SNAP 2020: Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility Criteria are the basic requirements to appear for the SNAP MBA Entrance exam. To avoid the chances of getting disqualified at a later stage, carefully read all below mentioned criteria and then move on to register for the SNAP exam:

The candidate should possess a Bachelor’s degree passed with a minimum of 50% marks (45% for SC/ST). The degree can be in any discipline and from any recognized/statutory University or Institute. In case the candidate will possess a degree from any Foreign University, then he/she will be required to obtain a certificate of equivalence from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Find out more about SNAP 2020 exam eligibility here

SNAP 2020 Registration Process

A candidate willing to apply for the PG programmes, are required to complete the application process as well as the payment process of desired programme before the closing date of SNAP Exam Registrations. Aspirants can get registered for the SNAP exam online through the official website i.e. snaptest.org. This year the registration window is expected to commence from August 16, 2020 and shall remain open till last week of November 2020.

To know complete information about the SNAP registration process, click here

SNAP 2020 Exam Pattern

Since 2018, SIU decided to organise SNAP exam through ONLINE Mode. The test duration was decided to be of 120 minutes. SNAP Exam comprises of both MCQ and non-MCQ based questions, on the similar lines of CAT Exam. For each wrong answer there is negative marking.

Take a detailed look at the SNAP exam pattern here

SNAP 2020 Exam Syllabus

SNAP Exam syllabus is a collection of topics that will guide you what to prepare and what not. Every entrance exam has its customised syllabus that needs to be taken care of before appearing in the exam. For SNAP entrance exam, online MCQ based test is the first step that you must ace initially. SNAP exam covers four sections i.e. verbal ability, quantitative aptitude, general knowledge and analytical and logical reasoning. In all, 130 MCQs and non-MCQs are provided in the exam to test the knowledge of candidates. Take a look at the detailed syllabus by clicking at the link provided below.

Find out detailed SNAP Exam Syllabus here

SNAP Exam Test Centers

As SNAP is a national level MBA entrance exam, it is therefore conducted pan India. The SNAP 2020 will be conducted in 90 cities across various states and UTs. All the SNAP test centers conduct test in online format. Aspirants can choose 3 preferred test locations as per their convenience while getting registered for the SNAP exam. A list of test cities appears on the screen and candidates can choose the city in which they can appear for the exam. Once the test city is finalised, it cannot be changed after submitting the registration form.

SNAP exam takers can take a look at the list of the test centers here

SNAP 2020 Admit Card

The SNAP Admit Card is generally made available on the official website of SNAP [snaptest.org]. It is released in the first week of December. This year, the SNAP admit card is expected to be out 2 weeks before the exam date. SNAP Exam takers can take the print out of the SNAP Admit card. It is mandatory to carry the SNAP hall ticket to the test venue. SNAP aspirants must preserve the authenticated SNAP Admit Card for further GE-PI-WAT processes.

Download the SNAP Admit card here

List of SNAP Participating Institutes

Here, we provide you a list of top institutes/colleges which accept SNAP Score. The list of top colleges accepting SNAP score and the courses offered by them are given as under:

For more details regarding the colleges/institutes which are covered under SNAP, visit the official website of Symbiosis University here

It is important to keep track of the important dates of the SNAP Exam if you are planning to appear for this national level entrance test. Keeping a track of the dates helps in organised and consistent preparation for the exam.

SNAP aspirants should also make sure to register for the exam before the last date ends. Here are important dates of SNAP test 2020:

Particular Date (Tentative) SNAP Registration begins August 2020 SNAP Exam 2020 To be announced

SNAP Help-desk Details

In case you have any other query related to SNAP exam, you can reach out for more information at:

Tel: +91-20-39116226 / 27

Fax: 020-3911 6228

Send an email to info@snaptest.org

You can also visit the official website of SNAP Helpdesk in case your queries aren’t within the stipulated time!