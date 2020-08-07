SNAP 2020 - Shortlisting and Selection process for admission

Seeking admission in the SIU affiliated colleges is a two-step process. Apart from the SNAP MBA Entrance exam, MBA aspirants need to qualify in Group Discussion (GD), Written Ability Test (WAT), and Personal Interview (PI) rounds to secure a seat. Considering that around 60,000 - 70,000 candidates appear for the SNAP Test every year, the competition is high and therefore the two step process ensures that only the right candidates, those who are eligible for the admission to Symbiosis allied B-schools are selected through this process.

Here is a detailed overview and understanding of the SNAP 2020 shortlisting and selection procedure that you must read carefully to prepare thoroughly for admission:

SNAP 2020 – Shortlisting and Selection Procedure

As stated above, securing a seat at any of the 15 participating institutes under the Symbiosis International University (SIU) requires candidate to clear two steps, which are:

Step 1: Clearing the SNAP Test 2020

The first step shortlisting begins when the candidates have to appear for the MBA entrance exam i.e. SNAP Test 2020. Candidates have to score a high percentile to surpass the SNAP 2020 cut-offs announced by various participating B-schools. Different MBA Colleges allied with Symbiosis University would announce separate cut-offs depending upon the availability of seats, programmes offered and specializations available at the institute. Candidates will have to get SNAP 2020 score which is more than the cut-off announced by the B-school in order to be shortlisted for further rounds.

Step 2: GE / PI / WAT Rounds

The second step in the SNAP 2020 selection process involves participating and clearing the three personality test rounds i.e. Group Exercise (GE), Writing Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interaction (PI). The further screening rounds of GE, WAT and PI are held by different B-schools as per their convenience. Candidates would be intimated about the date of this round via SMS, Email or any other medium of communication.

SNAP 2020 Selection Procedure Events

Generally speaking, the SNAP 2020 selection procedure begins in the month of December with the SNAP entrance test. This year, SNAP exam will be conducted in the second week of December 2020 in online mode across 90 test centers. Post declaration of the SNAP exam Result, respective B-schools announce their SNAP cut-offs and invite shortlisted candidates for further screening through personality tests i.e. GE / PI / WAT. The tentative timeline for the same is mentioned as under:

SNAP 2020 Selection Event Date SNAP Exam Date December 2020 SNAP Result 2nd Week of January 2021 Declaration of shortlist 3rd Week of January 2021 Selection rounds First week of February 2021 Final result Fourth week of February 2021

P.S.: Candidates appearing for SNAP exam must note that the dates given in the above table are tentative and subject to change as per the SNAP Test organizers.

SNAP 2020 Final Merit – Weightage of GE / PI / WAT rounds

The selection of MBA aspirants for final admission would be done through a SNAP merit list which would be prepared by the respective participating institutes. The final SNAP 2020 merit list would be prepared following the ratio of weight given in the table below:

SNAP 2020 Selection Component Weight in the Final Merit List SNAP Test Score (scaled to 50 marks) 50 Personal Interview (PI) 30 Group Exercise (GE) 10 Written Ability Test (WAT) 10 Total Score 100

As given above, the SNAP Score would play a major role when it comes to final selection of the candidates, as it weighs a hefty 50 in the overall merit scale. Personal Interview round is the second most important exam component that will be critical to selection of the candidates.

Apart from the aforementioned criteria, some B-schools may also consider academic and professional profiles i.e. work experience of candidates while selecting candidates for the final admission.

P.S.: The above given breakup of SNAP 2020 weightage is indicative and many MBA institutes allied with Symbiosis International University may alter the weightage and selection criteria as per their admission policy. MBA aspirants are requested to cross-verify the weightage ratio from the official site of the participating institutes.