SNAP 2020 Participating Institutes: Top B-Schools accepting SNAP Test score

SNAP 2020 is an MBA entrance test conducted by SIU for shoutlisting candidates for the PGDM/MBA program offered by SIU affiliated B-Schools. After appearing in the exam, shortlisted candidates are called for the further rounds of Selection such as GD/WAT/PI. At this step it is crucial decision to finalise an institute where you will pursue your targeted MBA course and specialization. With SNAP 2020 test scores, aspirants can seek admission to 15 B-schools allied with Symbiosis International University (SIU).

The Symbiosis MBA institutes hold good reputation in the management education circles and often feature in the list of top MBA colleges in India. Altogether around 1800+ MBA seats are on offer through SNAP exam at the participating B-schools, for which around 60,000 MBA aspirants compete every year.

Moreover, the SIU B-schools have also diversified the domains or specializations they offer to the candidates, giving ample options to the aspirants to pick the right MBA institute as per their interest and passion. Candidates appearing for SNAP test can apply to any of the following 15 participating B-schools in order to seek admission to MBA programmes offered by them.

SNAP 2020 Participating Institutes

Here is a comprehensive list of SNAP 2020 participating institutes along with the seat intake and the courses offered by them. Read the details mentioned in the table before applying for any of the SNAP participating institutes:

SNAP Participating Institute / College Courses Offered Total Intake Symbiosis Institute of Business Management [SIBM] - Pune 1. Master of Business Administration (MBA)

2. Master of Business Administration(MBA I&E) [Innovation and Entrepreneurship] 204 seats Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research [SICSR] 1. Master of Business Administration (Information Technology)

2. Master of Science (Computer Applications) 90 for each programme Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication 1. Master Of Business Administration - Communication Management 120 seats Symbiosis Institute of International Business [SIIB] 1. Masters Of Business Administration - International Business

2. Masters Of Business Administration - Agri Business

3. Masters Of Business Administration - Energy & Environment 300 seats Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development 1. Masters Of Business Administration - (MBA)

2. Masters Of Business Administration - Infrastructure Management 220 seats Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies 1. Masters Of Business Administration - (MBA) 300 seats Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management, Pune (SITM) 1. Master of Business Administration (Telecom Management) 120 seats Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology, Pune (SCIT) 1. Masters of Business Administration in Information Technology 180 seats Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management [SIOM] - Nashik 1. MBA (Operations Management) 120 seats Symbiosis Institute of Health Sciences (SIHS) 1. Masters of Business Administration in Hospital And Healthcare Management 77 seats Symbiosis Institute of Business Management [SIBM] Bengaluru 1. Masters of Business Administration 150 seats Symbiosis School of Media and Communication Bengaluru (SSMC) 1. Master of Business Administration in Communication Management 80 seats Symbiosis School of Banking and Finance, Pune (SSBF) 1. MBA programme in Banking and Finance 50 seats Symbiosis Institute of Business Management [SIBM] Hyderabad 1. Master of Business Administration 120 seats

SNAP 2020: All about Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Important Dates

SNAP 2020 is a very important MBA entrance test for candidates seeking admission to top MBA colleges in India. Having detailed information and knowledge about the colleges which accept SNAP 2020 score for MBA admission is very important for candidates as it allows them to evaluate their chances of making it past the SNAP exam cut-off. Along with this, the programmes offered by the SNAP Score accepting B-schools are quite diverse. Therefore, using the above list, candidates can also evaluate and target the B-school they want to seek admission to.

