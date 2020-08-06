SNAP Eligibility Criteria 2020: All about Age Limit, Educational Qualification, and Seat Reservation

SNAP 2020: The Symbiosis International University (SIU) announces the eligibility criteria of Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test every year. SNAP Eligibility Criteria is an important factor which every candidate must read before applying for the MBA entrance exam. In this article, you will get to know about the age limit, and education qualification that is required to apply for the SNAP 2020. You will also read about the seat reservation which has been granted to candidates of special categories by SIU and affiliated colleges.

SNAP 2020 exam is tentatively scheduled for the second Sunday of December 2020 in online mode. The SNAP exam is one of the popular MBA entrance exams that grant admission to all the Post-Graduate Institutes under Symbiosis International University (SIU). The SNAP registration is expected to commence anytime soon in August 2020. But, before you start applying for the exam, it is important to check the eligibility criteria to avoid any chances of disqualification at a later stage. Read SNAP 2020 Eligibility Criteria carefully and check all the conditions mentioned by SIU.

SNAP 2020 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the SNAP 2020 exam, a candidate must possess a Bachelor's degree from any recognised / statutory University or Institution of National Importance. He/she must have scored 50% marks or equivalent grade in Graduation (10+2+3 level). Candidate belonging to Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes need to have 45% marks or equivalent grade in graduation.

Candidates in the final year of the college (graduation) can also apply for the exam, but their admission will be subject to obtaining a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade.

SNAP Eligibility Criteria for each programme is mentioned below:

Apart from the general eligibility conditions, for few courses, the University has separately defined eligibility criteria. Read the table below and check the course-specific eligibility criteria before applying for that course.

Name of the Institute Name of the Programme Eligibility Criteria SIBM – Pune

SIBM – Bengaluru

SIBM – Hyderabad

SCMHRD Master of Business Administration (MBA) Candidate should be Graduate from any recognised University/ Institution of National Importance with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes.



Candidates appearing for final year examinations can also apply, but their admission will be subject to obtaining a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes



A candidate who has completed qualifying qualification from any Foreign University must obtain an equivalence certificate from Association of Indian Universities (AIU). SIBM – Pune Master of Business Administration (Innovation and Entrepreneurship) SICSR Master of Business Administration (Information Technology) Master of Science (Computer Applications) Master of Science (System Security) SIIB Master of Business Administration (International Business) SITM Master of Business Administration (Telecom Management) SIMC Master of Business Administration (Communication Management) SCIT Master of Business Administration (Information Technology Business Management) SIHS Master of Business Administration (Hospital and Healthcare Management) SSMC - Bengaluru Master of Business Administration (Communication Management) SSBF Master of Business Administration (Banking and Finance) SSSS Master of Business Administration (Sports Management) SCMHRD Master of Business Administration (Infrastructure Management) Bachelor of Architecture or Bachelor of Engineering/ Technology in Aeronautical Engineering/ Agriculture Engineering/ Planning/ Civil Engineering/ Environment Engineering/ Water Resources/ Environment/ Chemical Engineering/ Oil and Paint Technology/ Petrochemical Engineering/ Plastic and Polymer Technology/ Electrical Engineering/ Energy Engineering/ Electronics Engineering/ Electronics and Communication Engineering/ Instrumentation Engineering/ Mechatronics Engineering/Mechanical Engineering/ Production Engineering/ Automobile Engineering/ Industrial Engineering/ Fire and Safety Engineering/ Marine Engineering/ Metallurgy Engineering/ Mining Engineering from any recognized University/ Institution of National Importance with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade[45% marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Castes (SC)/ Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates]. Master of Business Administration (Business Analytics) Candidate should be Graduate from any recognised University/ Institution of National Importance with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% for Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (ST) or equivalent grade) and minimum two years full time work experience after completion of graduation.



A candidate who has completed qualifying qualification from any Foreign University must obtain an equivalence certificate from Association of Indian Universities (AIU). SIIB Master of Business Administration (Agri Business) Candidate should be Graduate from any recognised University/ Institution of National Importance with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% for Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (ST).



Note: (for all Categories) Students who are in the final year of their bachelor’s degree education may also apply, but their admission will be subject to obtaining a minimum of 50% marks (45% for Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (ST) at qualifying examination. Admission of such candidate will be provisional and will be cancelled in the event of non-fulfilment of the above stated criteria.



Important: It is the responsibility of the Candidates to ascertain whether they possess the requisite qualifications for admission. Having been admitted provisionally does not mean acceptance of eligibility. Final eligibility for admission will be decided by Symbiosis International University. Master of Business Administration (Energy and Environment) Bachelor of Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Bachelor of Science (Environmental Science) from any recognised University/ Institution of National Importance with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% for SC/ ST or equivalent grade).



Note: (for all Categories) Students who are in the final year of their bachelor’s degree education may also apply, but their admission will be subject to obtaining a minimum of 50% marks (45% for Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (ST) at qualifying examination. Admission of such candidate will be provisional and will be cancelled in the event of non-fulfilment of the above stated criteria.



Important: It is the responsibility of the Candidates to ascertain whether they possess the requisite qualifications for admission. Having been admitted provisionally does not mean acceptance of eligibility. Final eligibility for admission will be decided by Symbiosis International University. SIMS Master of Business Administration Candidate should be Graduate from any recognised University/ Institution of National Importance with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent (45% or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes or equivalent grade). Defence category candidates should be son/ daughter/ spouse of Defense personnel.



Candidates appearing for final year examinations can also apply, but their admission will be subject to obtaining a minimum of 50% marks (45% or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes or equivalent grade) in the qualifying examination.



Defence category candidates should be children/ward/spouse of Defence personnel.



A candidate who has completed qualifying qualification from any Foreign University must obtain an equivalence certificate from Association of Indian Universities (AIU). SIOM – Nashik Master of Business Administration (Operations Management) Candidate should be an Engineering Graduate (Bachelor of Engineering/ Technology) from any recognized University/ Institution of National Importance with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes



A candidate who has completed qualifying qualification from any Foreign University must obtain an equivalence certificate from Association of Indian Universities (AIU). SCIT Master of Business Administration (Data Sciences & Data Analytics) Candidate should be Graduate with Mathematics at +2 level from any recognised University/ Institution of National Importance and with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes.



A candidate who has completed qualifying qualification from any Foreign University must obtain an equivalence certificate from Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

SNAP 2020: Seat Reservation

Seat Reservation is another important element where aspirants belonging to specific cadre/category get relaxation in terms of the percentile scored for getting admission and the seats that are reserved with various B-schools for admission. The B-schools affiliated to Symbiosis participating institutes have reserved seats for the candidates belonging to SC, ST, Differently Abled, Defence, Kashmiri Migrants, and International Students. In case, you fall in any of the below mentioned category, you will get some privileges over other candidates while applying for admission in SIU affiliated MBA Colleges:

Reserved Category Reservation Scheduled Caste (SC) 15% Scheduled Tribes (ST) 7.5% Differently Abled 3% Kashmiri Migrants 2 seats per programme International Candidates 15% Defence Category- General 80% seats for dependents (Children/Ward) of Defence personnel Defence category- Special 10% seats for dependents of Defence personnel killed in action, disabled in action, next of kin of service personnel who have died while in service, death being attributable to military service Open Category 10% seats for civilian candidates sponsored/recommended by the Industry

