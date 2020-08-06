SNAP Eligibility Criteria 2020: All about Age Limit, Educational Qualification, and Seat Reservation

SNAP 2020: The Symbiosis International University (SIU) announces the eligibility criteria of Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test every year. SNAP Eligibility Criteria is an important factor which every candidate must read before applying for the MBA entrance exam. In this article, you will get to know about the age limit, and education qualification that is required to apply for the SNAP 2020. You will also read about the seat reservation which has been granted to candidates of special categories by SIU and affiliated colleges.
SNAP 2020 exam is tentatively scheduled for the second Sunday of December 2020 in online mode. The SNAP exam is one of the popular MBA entrance exams that grant admission to all the Post-Graduate Institutes under Symbiosis International University (SIU). The SNAP registration is expected to commence anytime soon in August 2020. But, before you start applying for the exam, it is important to check the eligibility criteria to avoid any chances of disqualification at a later stage. Read SNAP 2020 Eligibility Criteria carefully and check all the conditions mentioned by SIU.
SNAP 2020 Eligibility Criteria
To apply for the SNAP 2020 exam, a candidate must possess a Bachelor's degree from any recognised / statutory University or Institution of National Importance. He/she must have scored 50% marks or equivalent grade in Graduation (10+2+3 level). Candidate belonging to Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes need to have 45% marks or equivalent grade in graduation.
Candidates in the final year of the college (graduation) can also apply for the exam, but their admission will be subject to obtaining a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade.
SNAP Eligibility Criteria for each programme is mentioned below:
Apart from the general eligibility conditions, for few courses, the University has separately defined eligibility criteria. Read the table below and check the course-specific eligibility criteria before applying for that course.
|
Name of the Institute
|
Name of the Programme
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
SIBM – Pune
|
Master of Business Administration (MBA)
|
Candidate should be Graduate from any recognised University/ Institution of National Importance with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes.
|
SIBM – Pune
|
Master of Business Administration (Innovation and Entrepreneurship)
|
SICSR
|
Master of Business Administration (Information Technology)
|
Master of Science (Computer Applications)
|
Master of Science (System Security)
|
SIIB
|
Master of Business Administration (International Business)
|
SITM
|
Master of Business Administration (Telecom Management)
|
SIMC
|
Master of Business Administration (Communication Management)
|
SCIT
|
Master of Business Administration (Information Technology Business Management)
|
SIHS
|
Master of Business Administration (Hospital and Healthcare Management)
|
SSMC - Bengaluru
|
Master of Business Administration (Communication Management)
|
SSBF
|
Master of Business Administration (Banking and Finance)
|
SSSS
|
Master of Business Administration (Sports Management)
|
SCMHRD
|
Master of Business Administration (Infrastructure Management)
|
Bachelor of Architecture or Bachelor of Engineering/ Technology in Aeronautical Engineering/ Agriculture Engineering/ Planning/ Civil Engineering/ Environment Engineering/ Water Resources/ Environment/ Chemical Engineering/ Oil and Paint Technology/ Petrochemical Engineering/ Plastic and Polymer Technology/ Electrical Engineering/ Energy Engineering/ Electronics Engineering/ Electronics and Communication Engineering/ Instrumentation Engineering/ Mechatronics Engineering/Mechanical Engineering/ Production Engineering/ Automobile Engineering/ Industrial Engineering/ Fire and Safety Engineering/ Marine Engineering/ Metallurgy Engineering/ Mining Engineering from any recognized University/ Institution of National Importance with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade[45% marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Castes (SC)/ Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates].
|
Master of Business Administration (Business Analytics)
|
Candidate should be Graduate from any recognised University/ Institution of National Importance with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% for Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (ST) or equivalent grade) and minimum two years full time work experience after completion of graduation.
|
SIIB
|
Master of Business Administration (Agri Business)
|
Candidate should be Graduate from any recognised University/ Institution of National Importance with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% for Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (ST).
|
Master of Business Administration (Energy and Environment)
|
Bachelor of Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Bachelor of Science (Environmental Science) from any recognised University/ Institution of National Importance with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% for SC/ ST or equivalent grade).
|
SIMS
|
Master of Business Administration
|
Candidate should be Graduate from any recognised University/ Institution of National Importance with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent (45% or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes or equivalent grade). Defence category candidates should be son/ daughter/ spouse of Defense personnel.
|
SIOM – Nashik
|
Master of Business Administration (Operations Management)
|
Candidate should be an Engineering Graduate (Bachelor of Engineering/ Technology) from any recognized University/ Institution of National Importance with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes
|
SCIT
|
Master of Business Administration (Data Sciences & Data Analytics)
|
Candidate should be Graduate with Mathematics at +2 level from any recognised University/ Institution of National Importance and with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes.
Table Source: snaptest.org
SNAP 2020: Seat Reservation
Seat Reservation is another important element where aspirants belonging to specific cadre/category get relaxation in terms of the percentile scored for getting admission and the seats that are reserved with various B-schools for admission. The B-schools affiliated to Symbiosis participating institutes have reserved seats for the candidates belonging to SC, ST, Differently Abled, Defence, Kashmiri Migrants, and International Students. In case, you fall in any of the below mentioned category, you will get some privileges over other candidates while applying for admission in SIU affiliated MBA Colleges:
|
Reserved Category
|
Reservation
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
15%
|
Scheduled Tribes (ST)
|
7.5%
|
Differently Abled
|
3%
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
2 seats per programme
|
International Candidates
|
15%
|
Defence Category- General
|
80% seats for dependents (Children/Ward) of Defence personnel
|
Defence category- Special
|
10% seats for dependents of Defence personnel killed in action, disabled in action, next of kin of service personnel who have died while in service, death being attributable to military service
|
Open Category
|
10% seats for civilian candidates sponsored/recommended by the Industry
This was all about the SNAP eligibility criteria, to know more about the SNAP exam updates, keep visiting MBA section of jagranjosh.com!
