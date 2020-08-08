South East Central Railway (SECR) Recruitment 2020: 432 Vacancies Notified for Apprentice Posts, Apply Online

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2020: South East Central Railway (SECR) has published the recruitment notification to the post of Apprentice. A total of 432 vacancies are notified for various trades including COPA, Stenographer, Fitter, Electrician, Wireman, Electronic Mechanic, RAC Mechanic, Welder, Plumber, Mason, Printer, Carpenter, Machinist, Turner and Sheet Metal Worker s under Apprentices Act 1961 in Bilaspur Division.

Online applications are invited for SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020. The online link are available at apprenticeship.gov.in website from 01 August 2020. Candidates having requisite qualification can apply on or before 30 August 2020.

The candidates can check post wise vacancy numbers, eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process and other details for South East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020 below:

South East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment Notification Download

South East Central Railway Apprentice Online Application Link

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 01 August 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 30 August 2020

South East Central Railway SECR Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 432

Copa – 90 Posts

Stenographer (Hindi) – 25 Posts

Stenographer (English) – 25 Posts

Fitter – 80 Posts

Electrician – 50 Posts

Wireman – 50 Posts

Electronic/Mechanic – 1 Post

RAC Mechanic – 1 Post

Welder – 40 Posts

Plumber – 10 Posts

Mason – 10 Posts

Painter – 5 Posts

Carpenter – 10 Posts

Machinist – 5 Posts

Turner – 10 Posts

Sheet Metal Worker – 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for South East Central Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

Must have passed 10th class examination under 10+2 system or its equivalent.

Must have passed ITI course in relevant trades from a recognised institution.

Age Limit:

15 to 24 years as on 01.07.2020. (Age relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)

Selection Process for South East Central Apprentice Posts

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list -Taking the average of the % age marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation( with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both ( establishment rule 201/2017)

Medical Examination:

Selected candidates may be advice to bring medical certificate at the time of document verification in the prescribed proforma as per Apprenticeship Act 1961 and Para 4 of the Apprenticeship Rule 1992( As amended from time to time). The medical certificate should be signed by Government authorised Doctor(Gaz.), Not below the rank Asstt. Surgeon of Central /State Hospital.

How to apply for South East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested and interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 30 August 2020.