Southern Railway Apprentice DV Dates 2020 Released @sr.indianrailways.gov.in, Check DV Schedule Here

Southern Railway Apprentice DV Dates 2020 Download: Southern Railway has released the Document Verification Schedule on its official website for Apprentice posts. All such candidates who have applied for the Southern Railway Apprentice can check and download the DV schedule from the official website of Southern Railway- https://sr.indianrailways.gov.in/.

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the Apprentice Posts will have to report as per the schedule to the venue as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates should note that they will have to carry all the important documents as mentioned in the notification during the Document Verification round. They will have to bring the Original Certificates along with Photostat copies in respect of the documents including Date of Birth, Educational Qualification, ITI Trade Certificate and other mentioned in the notification.

Apart from the original documents, you will have to produce your Bio Data Form in prescribed format and also the Medical Fitness Certificate in the same format given in the notification.

Earlier Southern Railway had notified for the Apprentice posts for which a number of candidates were applied for the same.

Southern Railway Apprentice DV Dates 2020 Download Process



Visit the official website of Southern Railway i.e. https://sr.indianrailways.gov.in/

Go to the career section

Click on the link List of Short listed candidates for Document Verification - Combined Notification for the Engagement of Act Apprentices under Act Apprentices Act 1961 for the Year 2020 - Southern Railway given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the SELECTED CANDIDATES LIST ALONGWITH INSTRUCTIONS & PREREQUISITE DOCUMENTS.

You can check the required notification.

Take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Southern Railway for latest updates regarding the Apprentice Recruitment process. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.