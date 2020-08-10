Study at Home
Southern Railway Recruitment 2020: 201 Vacancies for Paramedical and Doctor Posts, Download SR Notification @sr.indianrailways.gov.in

Southern Railway (SR) has invited applications for  Para Medical Staff and Contract Medical Practitioner Posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 14 August 2020. Check Details Here

Aug 10, 2020 11:39 IST
Southern Railway Recruitment 2020

Southern Railway Recruitment 2020: Southern Railway (SR) has invited applications for  Para Medical Staff and Contract Medical Practitioner for their Railway Hospital, GOC on contractual basis for a period of 3 months in view of exigences related with the COVID -19 Pandemic. Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 14 August 2020.

A total of 201 vacancies are available for the post of Nursing Staff, Pharmacist, Hospital Attendant, Lab Assistant, Radiographer, Housekeeping Assistant (Safaiwala), GDMO and Specialist.

The candidates can check the registration link and application details in this article. Candidates are advised to check the details before applying on any post.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application: 14 August 2020

Southern Railway Vacancy Details

Contract Medical Practitioner (Doctor)

  • GDMO - 27 Posts
  • Specialist - 9 (Anesthetist - 3, Physician - 3, Chest Physician - 3)

Paramedical

  • Nursing Staff - 32 Posts
  • Hospital Attendant - 39 Posts
  • Lab Assistant Grade - 10 Posts
  • Radiographer - 12 Posts
  • Pharmacist - 10 Posts
  • Housekeeping Assistant - 69 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Southern Railway Para Medical Staff and Doctor Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • CMP Doctor: MBBS Degree and IMC registration. Specialization in concerned field
  • Pharmacists: 10+2 in Science and Diploma in Pharmacy OR B.Pharm
  • Nursing Staff - Certified as a Registered Nurse & Midwife having passed 03 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from the School of Nursing or other Institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc(Nursing).
  • Hospital Attendant - 10thclass passed and experience in ICU/Dialysis Unit is preferred
  • Safaiwala - 10th class passed
  • Lab Assistant Grade 2 - 12th passed with DMLT
  • Radiographer - 10+2 with Physics and Chemistry and Diploma in Radiography/X-Ray Technician/Radio Diagnosis Technology from recognized Institution (2 years course).

Southern Railway Para Medical Staff and and Doctor Age Limit:

  • CMP Doctor - 53 Years
  • Nursing Staff - 20 to 40 years
  • Hospital Attendant, Safaiwala - 18 to 30 years
  • Lab Assistant, Radiographer , Pharmacist- 18 to 33 years

Southern Railway Para Medical Staff and Doctor Salary:

  • CMP Doctor - Rs. 75,000 for GDMO and Rs. 95,000 for Specialists
  • Nursing Staff - Rs. 44, 900/- in Level 7 (Plus DA & Other Allowances Admissible)
  • Hospital Attendant, Safaiwala - Rs. 18,000/- in Level-1(plus DA & other allowances admissible)
  • Pharmacist - Rs. 29,200/-in Level-7 (plus DA & other allowances admissible)
  • Lab Assistant - Rs. 21,700/-in Level-6(plus DA & other allowances admissible)

How to Apply for Southern Railway Para Medical Staff and Doctor Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and submit their application by e-mail to tpicovidcontractaugh@gmail.com on or before 14 August 2020.

Southern Railway Para Medical Staff and Doctor Notification PDF

