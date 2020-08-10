Southern Railway Recruitment 2020: 201 Vacancies for Paramedical and Doctor Posts, Download SR Notification @sr.indianrailways.gov.in

Southern Railway Recruitment 2020: Southern Railway (SR) has invited applications for Para Medical Staff and Contract Medical Practitioner for their Railway Hospital, GOC on contractual basis for a period of 3 months in view of exigences related with the COVID -19 Pandemic. Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 14 August 2020.

A total of 201 vacancies are available for the post of Nursing Staff, Pharmacist, Hospital Attendant, Lab Assistant, Radiographer, Housekeeping Assistant (Safaiwala), GDMO and Specialist.

The candidates can check the registration link and application details in this article. Candidates are advised to check the details before applying on any post.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application: 14 August 2020

Southern Railway Vacancy Details

Contract Medical Practitioner (Doctor)

GDMO - 27 Posts

Specialist - 9 (Anesthetist - 3, Physician - 3, Chest Physician - 3)

Paramedical

Nursing Staff - 32 Posts

Hospital Attendant - 39 Posts

Lab Assistant Grade - 10 Posts

Radiographer - 12 Posts

Pharmacist - 10 Posts

Housekeeping Assistant - 69 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Southern Railway Para Medical Staff and Doctor Posts



Educational Qualification:

CMP Doctor: MBBS Degree and IMC registration. Specialization in concerned field

Pharmacists: 10+2 in Science and Diploma in Pharmacy OR B.Pharm

Nursing Staff - Certified as a Registered Nurse & Midwife having passed 03 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from the School of Nursing or other Institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc(Nursing).

Hospital Attendant - 10thclass passed and experience in ICU/Dialysis Unit is preferred

Safaiwala - 10th class passed

Lab Assistant Grade 2 - 12th passed with DMLT

Radiographer - 10+2 with Physics and Chemistry and Diploma in Radiography/X-Ray Technician/Radio Diagnosis Technology from recognized Institution (2 years course).

Southern Railway Para Medical Staff and and Doctor Age Limit:

CMP Doctor - 53 Years

Nursing Staff - 20 to 40 years

Hospital Attendant, Safaiwala - 18 to 30 years

Lab Assistant, Radiographer , Pharmacist- 18 to 33 years

Southern Railway Para Medical Staff and Doctor Salary:

CMP Doctor - Rs. 75,000 for GDMO and Rs. 95,000 for Specialists

Nursing Staff - Rs. 44, 900/- in Level 7 (Plus DA & Other Allowances Admissible)

Hospital Attendant, Safaiwala - Rs. 18,000/- in Level-1(plus DA & other allowances admissible)

Pharmacist - Rs. 29,200/-in Level-7 (plus DA & other allowances admissible)

Lab Assistant - Rs. 21,700/-in Level-6(plus DA & other allowances admissible)

How to Apply for Southern Railway Para Medical Staff and Doctor Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and submit their application by e-mail to tpicovidcontractaugh@gmail.com on or before 14 August 2020.

Southern Railway Para Medical Staff and Doctor Notification PDF