SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2021 for 252 School Teacher Posts, Apply Online @ssarms.gipl.in

SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2021: Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Gujarat has released a recruitment notification for the post of School Teacher on its website - ssagujarat.org/. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SSA Gujarat Teacher Recruitment 2021 from tomorrow i.e. 20 May on official website of SSA Gujarat - ssarms.gipl.in. The last date of application 31 May 2021

SSA Teacher Recruitment is being done under the entire education, the district level schools of excellence schools in Std. Mathematics-Science, Language and Social Sciences teachers from 6th to 8th class 11 months contract based work contract matter. Candidates can check more details such as educational qualification, age limit, experience, selection and application process through the PDF below:

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 20 May 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 31 May 2021

SSA Gujarat Vacancy Details

Teacher - 252 Posts

Maths Science - 84 Posts Social Science:84 Posts Language:84 Posts

Eligibility Criteria Criteria for SSA Gujarat Teacher Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates can check the educational qualification through the PDF Below:

Candidate who has 3 years Integrated B.Ed qualification like 4 years Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) / 4 years B.Sc. Education (B.Sc.Ed.) / Four year B.A. Education (BA.Ed.) / Four year B.Com. Those who have done B.Com.BEd. Education will have to show the details in Graduation while in Training Graduation (Professional Graduation) they will have to choose Not Applicable option.

Candidate who has done 3 years Bachelor of Arts (BA) / Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) / Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) / Bachelor of Rural Studies (BRS) / Bachelor of Social Sciences (BSSC.) And 1 year B.Ed. If both the qualifications are obtained separately, they will have to show the details of 3 years BA / B.Com. / B.Sc./BRS / BSSC in Graduation while 1 year B.Ed. in Professional Graduation. Must show qualification of.

Qualification of 8 years Integrated B.Ed. in B.C.L.Ed./ BA.Ed./ B.Com.BEd./B.Sc.Ed. 3% of the marks obtained in BA / B.Com. / B.Sc./BRS / BSSC and 1 year B.Ed. Eligibility Certificate of BA / B.Com. / B.Sc./BRS / BSSC 50% of the marks obtained + B.Ed. 5% of the marks obtained in will be done as per total 5%.

How to apply for SSA Gujarat Teacher Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on official website of SSA Gujarat - ssarms.gipl.in from 20 May to 30 May 2021.

SSA Gujarat Teacher Notification Download

SSA Gujarat Teacher Online Application- 20 May 2021

SSA Gujarat Website