SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2021 for 252 School Teacher Posts, Apply Online @ssarms.gipl.in

Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Gujarat has released a recruitment notification for the post of Teacher on its website. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SSA Gujarat Teacher Recruitment 2021 from 20 May to 31 May 2021 on official website of SSA Gujarat - ssarms.gipl.in

Created On: May 19, 2021 17:55 IST
SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2021
SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2021

The last date of application 31 May 2021 

SSA Teacher Recruitment is being done under the entire education, the district level schools of excellence schools in Std. Mathematics-Science, Language and Social Sciences teachers from 6th to 8th class 11 months contract based work contract matter. Candidates can check more details such as educational qualification, age limit, experience, selection and application process through the PDF below:

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 20 May 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 31 May 2021

SSA Gujarat Vacancy Details

Teacher - 252 Posts

  1. Maths Science - 84 Posts
  2. Social Science:84 Posts
  3. Language:84 Posts

Eligibility Criteria Criteria for SSA Gujarat Teacher Posts

Educational Qualification: 

Candidates can check the educational qualification through the PDF Below:

Candidate who has 3 years Integrated B.Ed qualification like 4 years Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) / 4 years B.Sc. Education (B.Sc.Ed.) / Four year B.A. Education (BA.Ed.) / Four year B.Com. Those who have done B.Com.BEd. Education will have to show the details in Graduation while in Training Graduation (Professional Graduation) they will have to choose Not Applicable option.

Candidate who has done 3 years Bachelor of Arts (BA) / Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) / Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) / Bachelor of Rural Studies (BRS) / Bachelor of Social Sciences (BSSC.) And 1 year B.Ed. If both the qualifications are obtained separately, they will have to show the details of 3 years BA / B.Com. / B.Sc./BRS / BSSC in Graduation while 1 year B.Ed. in Professional Graduation. Must show qualification of.

Qualification of 8 years Integrated B.Ed. in B.C.L.Ed./ BA.Ed./ B.Com.BEd./B.Sc.Ed. 3% of the marks obtained in BA / B.Com. / B.Sc./BRS / BSSC and 1 year B.Ed. Eligibility Certificate of BA / B.Com. / B.Sc./BRS / BSSC 50% of the marks obtained + B.Ed. 5% of the marks obtained in will be done as per total 5%.

How to apply for SSA Gujarat Teacher Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on official website of SSA Gujarat - ssarms.gipl.in from 20 May to 30 May 2021.

SSA Gujarat Teacher Notification Download

SSA Gujarat Teacher Online Application- 20 May 2021

SSA Gujarat Website

FAQ

How to Apply for SSA Gujarat Teacher Jobs ?

You can apply through online mode on official .website - ssarms.gipl.in

How many vacancies are available for SSA Gujarat School Teacher Recruitment 2021 ?

252

What is the SSA Gujarat Registration Date ?

31 May 2021

What is the starting date of SSA Gujarat Teacher Application ?

20 May 2021
Job Summary
NotificationSSA Gujarat Recruitment 2021 for 252 School Teacher Posts, Apply Online @ssarms.gipl.in
Last Date of SubmissionMay 31, 2021
CityAhmedabad
StateGujarat
CountryIndia
Organization Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Education
