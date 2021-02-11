SSB DV Date 2021 Announced for Junior Assistant and Junior Stenographer Posts @ssbodisha.nic.in, Check List of Selected Candidates Here

SSB DV Date 2021: State Selection Board Odisha has announced the document verification dates for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant and Junior Stenographer against the advertisement number 004/2020. All such candidates who have qualified in the skill test can now appear for document verification round scheduled on 17 and 18 February 2021.

According to the notice released on the official website, the board has scheduled the SSB DV Date 2021 for Junior Assistant and Junior Stenographer in the office of State Selection Board, Ashok Nagar, Unit - 2, Bhubaneswar, 751009. All selected candidates are required to produce original documents with a set of self-attested copies.

Documents to Carry:

Hard copy/printout of the online application.

HSC or equivalent certificate in support of declaration of age issued by the concerned board/council.

Bachelor’s Degree certificate with mark sheet issued by the recognized University.

A computer course certificate from a recognized institution and steno certificate for junior stenography only.

Two recent passport size colour photographs which have been uploaded in the online application form.

Certificates of conduct from the college/university in which he/she last studied.

Caste certificate from the appropriate authority.

Required Odia pass certificate from the Principal/Headmaster of the school indicating that the candidate has passed Odia in M.E. standard.

NOC issued by the competent authority, wherever applicable.

If a candidate claims to possess the qualification, equivalent to the prescribed qualification, the rule/authority under which it is so treated, must be furnished.

The candidates claiming for age relaxation under in-service contractual employees must produce the proof of service from these six universities.

All candidates are required to follow the govt. guidelines regarding COVID-19 strictly. The candidates are advised to bring their own pen, drinking water and hand sanitiser for their safety. Use of mask is mandatory. The roll number wise schedule of SSB Junior Assistant and Junior Stenographer Document Verification 2021 has uploaded at the official website. Candidates can check their schedule by clicking on the provided link given below.

This drive is being done to recruit 171 vacancies of Junior Assistant and Junior Stenographer Posts. Candidates can check roll number wise schedule in the provided hyperlink.