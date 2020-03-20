SSB Recruitment 2020 Batches Commencing from 23 March Postponed due to COVID-19

SSB Recruitment 2020 Batches: Indian Army has postponed all SSB Recruitment Batches 2020 which were going to commence from 23 March 2020 due to corona virus outbreak. Recently, The Indian Army has released a notice regarding the cancellation of the recruitment batches after getting the notice from health advisory of government of India.

The Indian Army has postponed almost 90 Batches which were to commence between 16 March to 15 April 2020 including the post of Officer and Junior Commissioned Officer and Other ranks from Units and A category.

All the courses commencing from 4 April at category A establishments for officers and jawans are postponed. The army will review the situation by the end of March and then release the new dates for SSB Recruitment 2020 Batches. So, all the candidates are hereby informed that keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

As per media reports, the candidates who have already reported and who are late to report at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai have been informed about the postponement of the course. The Indian Army will inform the candidates, once the situation improves.

Official Notice

