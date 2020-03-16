SSC CGL 2019 Answer Key Released @ssc.nic.in, Check Response Sheets and Other Updated

SSC CGL 2019 Answer Key : Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer keys for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam on its official website. Now all candidates appeared in the SSC CGL Answer Key 2019 Tier 1 Exam can check the answer key on the official website of SSC-ssc.nic.in. Candidates can also download the response sheet from the official website after log-in as per the procedure mentioned in the link provided on the official website.

Candidates have opportunity to raise their objections if any, for any answer for SSC CGL Answer Key 2019-20 released. In a bid to check the SSC CGL Answer Key 2019, candidates will have to provide their login credentials on the official website.

According to the short notification released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), candidates can check the CGL answer key available on the official website. You can also download the response sheet from the official website. The candidates will have to log-in as per the procedure mentioned in the link provided on the official website.

Short notification further says that representation in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 16.03.2020 (11.00 AM) to 21.03.2020 (11.00 AM) on payment of Rs. 100/-per question/answer challenged.

Candidates should note that the representations received after 11.00 AM on 21.03.2020 will not be entertained under any circumstances by the commission. The candidates’ may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit

It is noted that the written exam was held from March 3 to March 9, 2020 across the country,

Direct Link for SSC CGL Answer Key 2019





SSC CGL Answer Key 2020: Notification





SSC CGL Answer Key 2019: Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. https://ssc.nic.in/

Go to the Latest News Section on the Home Page.

Click on the link Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination – 2019 (Tier-I) (388.25 KB) given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will need to fill your registration credentials.

Take Print Out of the Answer Key and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of for latest updates regarding the SSC CGL exam.