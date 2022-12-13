SSC CGL Answer Key 2022 Releasing Soon: Check Tier 1 Exam Updates Here

SSC CGL Answer Key 2022: Staff Selection Commission will release the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2022 Answer Key soon on the official website. Candidates can check the expected cut-off and other details here.

SSC CGL Answer Key 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has completed the Combined Graduate Level Exam Tier 1 2022 today i.e. 13 December 2022. SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam was started on 01 December 2022. The exam was conducted at various centres across India. Now, the commission will upload SSC CGL Answer Key Link along with Response Sheet on its official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. SSC CGL 2022 Answer Key is expected in the last week of December 2022. Candidates can download SSC CGL Answer Key 2022, once available, from the website of the commission.

Students would raise their objections if they find any answer incorrect in the answer sheet

The link shall also be provided on our website for the convenience of the candidates. Meanwhile, the candidates can check the SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off Marks, Qualifying Marks, and other important details below:

SSC CGL Expected Cut Off Marks 2022

The exam will be conducted through online mode. According to the students, the level of the exam of easy to moderate level. Hence, with the help of the experts, we are providing the category-wise cut off marks on the basis of the number of vacancies, the number of appeared candidates, the level of the exam and other factors. Students can check the expected cut off marks for the post they have participated in the exam.

SSC CGL AAO and JSO Cut Off Marks 2022

Category For Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts For Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post Gen 175 to 180 Marks 165 to 170 Marks EWS 175 to 180 Marks 160 to 165 Marks OBC 170 to 175 Marks 155 to 160 Marks SC 160 to 165 Marks 140 to 150 Marks ST 155 to 160 Marks 120 to 125 Marks

SSC CGL Cut Off Marks for the posts other than AAO and JSO

Category Cut Off Marks Gen 145 to 150 Marks EWS 145 to 150 Marks OBC 140 to 145 Marks SC 120 to 125 Marks ST 110 to 115 Marks

SSC CGL Qualifying Marks

SSC set a certain percentage of marks for the exam for each categiry as follows:

UR - 30%

OBC/EWS - 25%

All Other Categories - 20%

SSC CGL Result 2022

The commission will prepare the post-wise list of all the shortlisted candidates in Tier 1. The list will contain the details of the selected candidates which is expected in the month of January 2023 or February 2023. However, there is no official information regarding the exam.

All shortlisted candidates will then be called for SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam. The details for the same will be notified after the declaration of the result.

Those who qualify in both Tier 1 and Tier 2 will be called for the Document Verification round along with the photocopies and original documents.

The commission is recruiting the candidates through Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2022 for Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Govt. of India.