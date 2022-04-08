SSC CGL Final Result 2019 Declare @ssc.nic.in, Download PDF Link, Cut-Off Marks Here

SSC CGL Final Result 2019 has been announced by Staff Selected Commission at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can Download PDF Link Here

SSC CGL Final Result 2019: The staff Selection Commission has finally declared SSC CGL Final Result on its website - Candidates are waiting for the result for so long. Now, they can check the SSC CGL Result from our page with just a simple click. A total of 7700 candidates are selected, against 8428 vacancies, of which 3285 are selected in General Category, 1912 in OBC Category, 781 in EWS Category, 1107 are for SC Category Candidates and 615 are SC Category Candidates.

What are my SSC CGL 2019 Marks ?

The marks of the candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 19 Aprl 202. They can download SSC CGL Final Marks 2019 by using their Registered ID and password and click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard.

SSC CGL Result has been made on the following basis:

Assistant Audit Officer (AAO): Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper-I + Paper-II+ Paper-IV) + Tier-III

Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator Gr. II (SI) : Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper-I + Paper-II + Paper-III) + Tier-III

All posts other than AAO, JSO and SI: Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper-I + Paper-II) + Tier-III

SSC CGL Final Cut-Off 2019

The candidates can check the cut-off for Module 1, Module 2 and Module 3 of CPT below. Module-I is the Data Entry Speed Test (DEST). Module-II and III of CPT are Spreadsheet (Excel) and Generation of Slides (PowerPoint) respectively and each module i.e. (Module-II and Module-III) was of 100 marks. Marks obtained by the candidates in Module-II and Module-III were added together for applying the cut-off for these two Modules of CPT.

Category UR EWS SC ST OBC Category-wise cut-off in Module-I (i.e. DEST) of CPT (in percentage) 5% 7% 7% 7% 7% Category-wise cut-off marks in Module-II +III of CPT 120 100 100 100 100 Category-wise cut-off marks in Module-II +III of CPT 5% 7% 7% 7% 7%

How to Download SSC CGL Final Result 2019 ?

Step 1- Go to the official website of SSC and click on ‘Result’

Step 2- On the homepage, click on ‘ Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 - Declaration of Final Result’

Step 3- Download SSC CGL Final Result PDF

Step 4- Check details of selected candidates