SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 Admit Card Direct Link Released at ssc.nic.in; Check Exam Timing, Date

SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the admit card of the Tier 1 Combined Graduate Level Exam for all regions including SSC NR, SSC KKR, SSC SR, SSC ER, SSC NER, SSC WR, SSC NWR, SSC MPR, SSC CR, and SSC WR. Candidates can download SSC CGL Admit Card by visiting the regional websites. However, the direct links for all the regions are provided in this article.

SSC CGL Admit Card Download Links

The candidates can click on the regional admit card link for which they have applied. They can download the admit card using their registration details. The candidates can check their individual exam date, centre, important exam instructions and other information on their respective admit cards.

SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2023

The exam consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). It assesses the candidate's aptitude in General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. There be 24 questions for 50 marks in each subject.

How to Download SSC CGL 2023 Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Go to the regional website of the commission. For Example SSC NR - sscnr.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on ‘Admit Card for Combined Graduate Level Examination - 2023 (Tier-I)’ given at the right corner of the homepage

Step 3: Read alll the instructions

Step 4: Download your admit card using your registration number/roll number/name and date of birth

Step 5: Take the print out if the admit card

Candidate must carry an original photo identity card having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admission Certificate. If the Photo Identity Card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate, in original, as proof of Date of Birth. In case of mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and the photo ID/the certificate brought in support of the Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

The SSC CGL (Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level) exam is a highly competitive examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) in India. It is conducted annually to recruit staff for various posts in ministries, departments, and organizations of the Government of India.