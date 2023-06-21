SSC KKR CGL Admit Card 2023 at ssckkr.kar.nic.in: Check Tier 1 Application Status, Exam Date

SSC KKR CGL Admit Card 2023 will be released soon by the Staff Selection Commission, Kerala Karnataka Region. Check Your Application Status for Combined Graduate Level Exam at ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

SSC KKR CGL Admit Card 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR) is conducting the online exam for Combined Graduate Level Exam 2023 from July 14 to 27, 2023. Those who have submitted for SSC CGL Application 2023 can check the status of their application at ssc.kkr.kar.nic.in. The status of the application is crucial to know before appearing in the exam.

The direct link to check SSC KKR Application Status is also given in this article. With the help of the answer key, students can check whether their application is accepted or not.

SSC KKR CGL Admit Card 2023

Those whose application status is accepted can appear for the exam. In order to appear for the exam, candidates need to download SSC CGL Admit Card. The admit card is expected next week on the regional website.

According to the official website, "The Examination Centre, Date & Shift of Combined Graduate Level Examination-2023 w.r.t admitted candidates shall be published on the website in due course of time. This Application Status Link is only for the candidates under Karnataka Kerala Region, i.e. for the candidates who have opted for examination centers that are located in Lakshwadeep, Karnataka & Kerala."

How to Check SSC KKR CGL Application Status 2023 ?

Visit the website of SSC KKR (ssc.kkr.kar.nic.in) Click on "Click here to know the Application Status w.r.t Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 to be held from 14/07/2023 to 27/07/2023 (Uploaded on 21/06/2023)" A new page will be opened where you are required to their Registration Number and Date of Birth Check SSC CGL Application Status 2023

How to Download SSC CGL Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Seacrh for SSC KKR website (ssc.kkr.kar.nic.in)

Step 2: Visit the admit card link

Step 3: Enter the registration details or name

Step 4: Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card