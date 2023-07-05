SSC CR CGL Admit Card 2023 Released; Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Check Application Status at ssc-cr.org

SSC CR CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2023: Staff Selection Commission released the CGL Tier 1 Admit Card for Central Region at ssc-cr.org. Check Direct Link to Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Hall Ticket Here.

SSC CGL CR Admit Card 2023
SSC CGL CR Admit Card 2023

SSC CR Admit Card 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Central Region (SSC CR) has released the admit card and application status of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Exam 2023. The exam will be conducted from 15 July to 27 July 2023. Those who have applied for SSC CGL 2023 for UP and Bihar Region can download SSC CR Admit Card 2023 from the official website i.e. ssc-cr.org.

SSC CGL CR Admit Card Link is available in this article as well for the candidates. The candidates should check the application status and those whose application is accepted can appear for the exam by downloading the SSC CGL Admit Card.

SSC CGL Admit Card Direct Download Link
SSC CR Admit Card Download 

How to Download SSC CR CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2023

The candidates can check the steps to download the admit card below: 

Career Counseling

Step 1: Go to the official website SSC CR - ssc-cr.org

Step 2: Click on the admit card link ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL EXAMINATION, 2023 (TIER-I) TO BE HELD FROM 14/07/2023 TO 27/07/2023'

Step 3: Now, you are required to read all the instructions and click on ‘Proceed Now’

Step 4: Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card

SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2023

Subject Name

Questions Numbers

Marks

Time

Negative Marking

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25

50

1 hour

0.50 Marks

General Awareness

25

50

Quantitative Aptitude

25

50

English Language and Comprehension

25

50

TOTAL

100

200

Details on SSC CGL Admit Card 2023 ?

  • Name of Candidate
  • Father's name
  • Category 
  • Roll Number
  • Roll Number
  • Photograph and signature of the candidates
  • Date of birth
  • Entry closing time
  • Exam duration
  • Address
  • Exam date
  • Attendance time

SSC CGL Exam Instructions 2023

The applicant must have a valid original photo ID with their birthdate, including the day, month, and year, as it appears on their admissions certificate.
The candidate should carry an additional certificate (in original) as verification of his or her date of birth if the photo identity card's date of birth (containing date, month, and year) differs.
Until the final result, the admit card should be kept securely. The roll number will not be provided once it has vanished.

Also Check:

SSC NER Admit Card Download
SSC MPR Admit Card Download
SSC WR Admit Card Download
SSC NWR Admit Card Download
SSC SR Admit Card Download
SSC KKR Admit Card Download
SSC ER Admit Card Download
SSC NR Admit Card Download

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next