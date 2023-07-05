SSC CR CGL Admit Card 2023 Released; Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Check Application Status at ssc-cr.org

SSC CR CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2023: Staff Selection Commission released the CGL Tier 1 Admit Card for Central Region at ssc-cr.org. Check Direct Link to Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Hall Ticket Here.

SSC CR Admit Card 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Central Region (SSC CR) has released the admit card and application status of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Exam 2023. The exam will be conducted from 15 July to 27 July 2023. Those who have applied for SSC CGL 2023 for UP and Bihar Region can download SSC CR Admit Card 2023 from the official website i.e. ssc-cr.org.

SSC CGL CR Admit Card Link is available in this article as well for the candidates. The candidates should check the application status and those whose application is accepted can appear for the exam by downloading the SSC CGL Admit Card.

SSC CGL Admit Card Direct Download Link SSC CR Admit Card Download

How to Download SSC CR CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2023

The candidates can check the steps to download the admit card below:

Step 1: Go to the official website SSC CR - ssc-cr.org

Step 2: Click on the admit card link ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL EXAMINATION, 2023 (TIER-I) TO BE HELD FROM 14/07/2023 TO 27/07/2023'

Step 3: Now, you are required to read all the instructions and click on ‘Proceed Now’

Step 4: Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card

SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2023

Subject Name Questions Numbers Marks Time Negative Marking General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 50 1 hour 0.50 Marks General Awareness 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 English Language and Comprehension 25 50 TOTAL 100 200

Details on SSC CGL Admit Card 2023 ?

Name of Candidate

Father's name

Category

Roll Number

Photograph and signature of the candidates

Date of birth

Entry closing time

Exam duration

Address

Exam date

Attendance time

SSC CGL Exam Instructions 2023

The applicant must have a valid original photo ID with their birthdate, including the day, month, and year, as it appears on their admissions certificate. The candidate should carry an additional certificate (in original) as verification of his or her date of birth if the photo identity card's date of birth (containing date, month, and year) differs. Until the final result, the admit card should be kept securely. The roll number will not be provided once it has vanished.

